Tass: US Playing a Dangerous Game, Practicing Tactical Nuke Use Against Russia

MOSCOW / TASS /. Moscow condemns the elaboration in the USA of scenarios for delivering a limited nuclear strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced on Saturday by TASS Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov.

“The United States continues to work out, in the format of command post and other exercises, the scenarios of the limited use of nuclear weapons, including, as it became known recently, on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said, commenting on the conduct of exercises in the United States involving a retaliatory strike against Russia with the use of nuclear weapons. “We condemn this kind of action, because, firstly, they clearly demonstrate Washington’s readiness to follow the path of confrontation and move towards further lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.”

“Instead of focusing on efforts to strengthen the arms control system, including nuclear missiles, the United States is engaging in an extremely dangerous game,” the senior diplomat continued. “For our part, as has been repeatedly emphasized, we allow the use of nuclear weapons in only two exceptional cases. : when Russia was attacked using any type of weapon of mass destruction or when aggression was carried out using conventional weapons of such a scale that the very essence is threatened the rule of the Russian state. “

Ryabkov emphasized that there are no other scenarios ascribed by the Americans to the Russian Federation in terms of the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. “The various kinds of reasoning that we can act according to the doctrine of“ escalation for de-escalation ”are nothing more than empty chatter that has no reason to fail,” he said. “Therefore, we again draw the attention of American colleagues to the need to dot the i in their own military planning, reaffirming, for starters, the well-known formula that has existed since Soviet times that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed. “

“The US’s reluctance to confirm this formula also gives us reason to conclude that Washington continues to really engage in the preparation of scenarios for the use of nuclear weapons,” the deputy foreign minister summed up.

A senior Pentagon spokesman at a press briefing earlier said the United States conducted a military exercise simulating a nuclear strike after Russia used low-power nuclear weapons in Europe against NATO countries.