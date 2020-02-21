Telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel

The leaders particularly focused on resolving the Syrian crisis in the context of a drastic escalation in Idlib as a result of extremist groups’ aggression against the Syrian government troops and civilians. They stressed the importance of preventing adverse humanitarian consequences for the civilian population.

Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of taking efficient measures to neutralise the terrorist threat while observing the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Syrian Arab Republic. Emmanuel Macron Macron EmmanuelPresident of France and Angela Merkel Merkel AngelaFederal Chancellor of Germany expressed readiness to contribute to reducing tensions in northwestern Syria.

In their exchange of opinions on the Libyan settlement, the leaders spoke in support of fully observing the ceasefire and resuming the political dialogue in line with the decisions of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

Additionally, Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Angela Merkel in the wake of a shooting in the German town of Hanau.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62837