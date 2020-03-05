Telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel
This post was originally published on this site
The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria in the context of the recent aggravation in the Idlib de-escalation zone provoked by the aggressive actions of terrorist groups.
The discussion focused on humanitarian matters. Charles Michel updated Vladimir Putin on measures taken to prevent illegal migration into EU countries.
The sides agreed on further contacts.
from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62938
LikeThanks! You've already liked this