Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

The leaders praised the results of the Normandy format summit that took place in Paris on December 9, during which the Normandy Four parties agreed upon several steps towards implementing the Minsk agreements, which is the only possible basis for reconciliation in southeastern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel focused in particular on the Libyan crisis agenda. They noted the importance of preventing further escalation and the need to resume a peaceful dialogue. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue its assistance with mediation in this area by Germany and the United Nations.

The President and the Chancellor also covered gas cooperation, which is a topical issue for the energy security of the European Union, including the prospects of Russian gas transit via Ukraine after January 1, 2020, and the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

The leaders agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

