Telephone conversation with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

Vladimir Putin and Rumen Radev Radev RumenPresident of Bulgaria discussed a number of current issues of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of energy sector projects.

The Bulgarian leader confirmed his participation in celebratory events in Moscow on May 9, 2020, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62817