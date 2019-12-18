Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron Macron EmmanuelPresident of France for the successful organisation of the Normandy format summit in Paris on December 9. The two leaders spoke highly of the agreements reached there in keeping with the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements. The President of Russia pointed out the importance of a consistent implementation of coordinated measures, including the formalisation of the special status of Donbass, ceasefire and the exchange of detainees.

They also talked about Russian gas transit to EU countries via Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed Syria. The President of Russia updated his French colleague on the implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements on northeast Syria and Idlib. Both sides stressed the importance of resolutely fighting terrorism through closely coordinated efforts, as well as the need to promote the intra-Syrian political process.

When speaking about Libya, the Russian and French presidents pointed out that the crisis must be settled by political and diplomatic means. In this context they reaffirmed their countries’ support for the UN and German mediation efforts in the Libyan crisis.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron also discussed current bilateral issues and agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62361