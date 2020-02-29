Telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani

Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Hassan Rouhani Rouhani HassanPresident of Iran over the coronavirus outbreak victims in Iran and expressed readiness to render help in curbing the spread of the infection. The presidents touched upon some items on the bilateral agenda.

In addition, the discussion focused on the situation with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme. The parties stressed the importance of preserving this agreement, which is a significant factor of maintaining international security.

Detailed consideration was given to the developments in Syria in the context of increasing tension in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The two leaders expressed their shared opinion that the full implementation of the Astana format agreements is needed concerning, primarily, the fight against terrorists, with respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62885