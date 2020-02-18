Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The two leaders discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including interaction in the political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and noted a significant contribution from the regions and large companies to ensuring the positive dynamics of economic cooperation.

Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan and in developing their constructive dialogue on pressing regional issues.

It was agreed to maintain active contact at various levels.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62816