Terror-related crimes decline in Russia nine-fold in five years

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The number of terror-related crimes in Russia has declined nine-fold in the past five years, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Igor Kulyagin said on Tuesday.

According to him, comprehensive efforts by the country’s law enforcement agencies are the reason behind the decline. “They [terror-related crimes] have declined nine-fold in the past five years, between 2014 and 2019,” Kulyagin pointed out.

He highlighted the growing importance of efforts to create a system to protect people from the influence of terrorist ideas and stop extremists from establishing a network of accomplices. Measures to prevent “the spread of terrorist ideas in our country are developed and implemented in accordance with plans adopted by the president,” the NAC official emphasized.

from https://tass.com/society/1126001