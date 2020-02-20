Terrorists launch major attack against Syrian Army in Idlib, 'pro-Turkish' militants involved
Syrian state media say “terrorists” have launched a major offensive in the province of Idlib. Some reports suggest “pro-Turkish” militants are also taking part as tensions between Ankara and Damascus mount.
Citing its reporter on the ground, SANA news agency said on Thursday that government troops forces have been repelling militant attacks towards the village of Al-Nayrab, southeast of Idlib. The community was liberated by Damascus earlier this month when the Syrian Army made gains in the areas controlled by pro-Turkish groups.
The anti-government forces are also pressing towards the city of Saraqib, an important road junction, which was also seized by the Syrian Army in early February, Anadolu reported. According to the outlet, intense clashes continued after the militants entered Al-Nayrab, destroying a Syrian tank and an APC, as well as capturing another tank.
The militants have been heavily supported by Turkish army artillery, the Russian defense ministry said. To avoid further breaches of the Syrian defense lines, Moscow launched airstrikes against the “terrorists.” Earlier, reports and videos on social media also suggested that the militants in Idlib were aided by military hardware supplied by Ankara.
The latter had recently sent army units across the border, reinforcing its outposts in Idlib Province, which is adjacent to the Aleppo region. Turkish officials openly threatened to start a military operation in support of their proxies if the Syrian army continued advancing towards Idlib, the last-remaining major large stronghold controlled by anti-Damascus groups.
Renewed tensions around Idlib have caused a rift between Turkey and Syria’s ally Russia, which strongly warned Ankara against attacking Syrian troops. The two countries set up a ‘de-escalation zone’ around Idlib, after which Turkey has been accusing Damascus of violating the ceasefire and shelling Turkish troops. Russia, meanwhile, insisted that the government forces only carry out attacks against terrorists, while Ankara had failed on its promise to clear the ‘de-escalation zone’ of jihadist groups.
Aerial footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a Turkish self-propelled howitzer battery shelling the Syrian Army positions.
At the request of Damascus, Russian Su-24 strike aircraft hit the advancing armed groups, helping Syrian forces to repel the offensive, destroying a tank and six infantry-fighting vehicles, among other hardware.
The Turkish forces stopped the artillery barrage after Moscow contacted Ankara. The Reconciliation Center also said that the Turkish shelling left four Syrian soldiers injured. Moscow also once again called on Ankara to cease its support for terrorists in Idlib, and stop handing over weapons to them.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said that two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others injured in the air strikes.
The Turkish Defense Ministry claims to have retaliated for the deaths of the Turkish soldiers:
In turn, Turkey, a NATO member which is allied with militants opposed to President al-Assad’s government, retaliated.
The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that as many as 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed in response, and that two armored personnel carriers, and other equipment were destroyed.
The Turks seem keen to neglect the the fact that they’re the invaders supporting jihadist nutjobs. The Russians are no doubt watching developments closely, and their willingness to fire on Turkish artillery shows they mean business. Keep in mind Peskov’s words from yesterday:
Turkey’s President Erdogan said on Wednesday Ankara was prepared to launch a military incursion into Idlib to force the Syrian army out. Russia’s reaction to such a development would depend on what goals the Turkish troops decide to pursue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“If it will be an operation against terrorist forces in Idlib, that would certainly be within the spirit” of Russia’s agreements with Turkey, he said.
But if it is about an operation against legitimate Syrian armed forces, that would certainly be the worst case scenario.
Russia and Turkey agreed on the process of de-escalation in Idlib, the last stronghold of anti-government forces in Syria. Under the so-called Sochi agreement Turkey is supposed to use its clout among the armed groups to scale down and eventually halt attacks from within the province. The arrangement was taken as an alternative to a major military offensive by Damascus, which, Ankara said, would cause a major exodus of refugees from Syria to Turkey.
In reality this didn’t happen, Peskov said.
“We were satisfied with the agreements that were reached in Sochi over a year ago and the satisfaction was mutual. We were absolutely not satisfied after militants and terrorist groups started launching attacks from Idlib territory against the Syrian armed forces and Russian military sites,” he said. “That is when our satisfaction ended.”
