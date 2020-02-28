Thai company develops disinfectant against coronavirus

BANGKOK, February 28. /TASS/. A Thai biotechnical company DOVE Biotech has developed a disinfectant that can protect against viral diseases, including coronavirus, the company’s head Fillip Sharifi said in an interview with TASS. The disinfectant developed by an international research team, including Russian scientists, is named Antinfek 30D.

According to him, “disinfectant that destroys viruses, bacteria and fungi, including mold, can be used everywhere – from filters for air conditioners so that the outgoing air becomes cleaner to face masks.”

“After it is sprayed on a surface, a microscopic film is formed that protects against bacteria and viruses. It remains active for more than seven days on solid surfaces and 12 hours on the skin”, Sharifi explained.

“It does not cause any allergic reaction or have side effects, it is not orally toxic, does not contain heavy metals and other hazardous substances,” the company’s head added.

He confirmed that the disinfectant could eliminate coronavirus, avian and swine flu, as well as other viral diseases, which has been proven by official tests. “For example, if you spray your hands with Antinfek 30D before going out and have physical contact with an infected person, then his disease will not be transmitted to you.”

“The factory in Thailand is already operating and in China, a factory with a capacity of 4 million liters per day is planned to become operating in March,” Sharifi summed up.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the recent data of the Thai Health Ministry, the total number of people infected with novel coronavirus in the country has reached 41, while 28 people have recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 50 countries outside of China, including Russia. According to Chinese authorities, over 78,800 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has reached 2,788, while over 36,100 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.