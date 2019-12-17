The 10 Most Read Articles on Checkpoint Asia of All Time

This post was originally published on this site

1. Marko Marjanović: Winston Churchill Starved 3 Million Indians to Death in the Man-Made Bengal Famine of 1943 , 190,000 views

Winston Churchill Starved 3 Million Indians to Death in the Man-Made Bengal Famine of 1943

2. Spandrell, Hong Kong Riots Have Nothing to Do With Human Rights, Everything to Do With HK’s Superiority Complex, 50,000 views

Hong Kong Riots Have Nothing to Do With Human Rights, Everything to Do With HK’s Superiority Complex

3. Godfree RobertsShould the US Compete With China? Can It? 28,000 views

Should the US Compete With China? Can It?

4. Paul Szoldra; Top Navy SEAL Admiral Fires Entire Leadership of Eddie Gallagher’s SEAL Team 7, 25,000 views

Top Navy SEAL Admiral Fires Entire Leadership of Eddie Gallagher’s SEAL Team 7

5. Okwonkwo: Today the US Is Waging a War on Huawei. In 1987 It Was Japan’s Toshiba, 21,000 views

Today the US Is Waging a War on Huawei. In 1987 It Was Japan’s Toshiba

6. Navy Matters: US Navy Corruption Levels Put the Third World to Shame, 18,000 views

US Navy Corruption Levels Put the Third World to Shame

7. Military Watch: After Decades of Refusing Egypt the F-15, US Demands Cairo Terminates Plans to Acquire Russia’s Su-35, 18,000 views

After Decades of Refusing Egypt the F-15, US Demands Cairo Terminates Plans to Acquire Russia’s Su-35

8. Sputnik: Bolton Defeated and Fuming: The Captured & Released Iranian Supertanker Casually Unloads Enough Crude to Run Syria for 3 Months, 16,000 views

Bolton Defeated and Fuming: The Captured & Released Iranian Supertanker Casually Unloads Enough Crude to Run Syria for 3 Months

9. David B. Larter: No Longer Taboo: Pro-Navy Senator Warns Aircraft Carriers May Be “Obsolete”, “Sitting Ducks” for Hypersonics, 15,000 views

No Longer Taboo: Pro-Navy Senator Warns Aircraft Carriers May Be “Obsolete”, “Sitting Ducks” for Hypersonics

10. Marko Marjanović: Bolivia’s New Self-Declared “Interim President” Believes Indians Are “Satanic”, Shouldn’t Be Allowed in Cities, 12,000 views

Bolivia’s New Self-Declared “Interim President” Believes Indians Are “Satanic”, Shouldn’t Be Allowed in Cities

From https://www.checkpointasia.net/the-10-most-read-articles-on-checkpoint-asia-of-all-time/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments