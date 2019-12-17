The 10 Most Read Articles on Checkpoint Asia of All Time
1. Marko Marjanović: Winston Churchill Starved 3 Million Indians to Death in the Man-Made Bengal Famine of 1943 , 190,000 views
2. Spandrell, Hong Kong Riots Have Nothing to Do With Human Rights, Everything to Do With HK’s Superiority Complex, 50,000 views
3. Godfree Roberts: Should the US Compete With China? Can It? 28,000 views
4. Paul Szoldra; Top Navy SEAL Admiral Fires Entire Leadership of Eddie Gallagher’s SEAL Team 7, 25,000 views
5. Okwonkwo: Today the US Is Waging a War on Huawei. In 1987 It Was Japan’s Toshiba, 21,000 views
6. Navy Matters: US Navy Corruption Levels Put the Third World to Shame, 18,000 views
7. Military Watch: After Decades of Refusing Egypt the F-15, US Demands Cairo Terminates Plans to Acquire Russia’s Su-35, 18,000 views
8. Sputnik: Bolton Defeated and Fuming: The Captured & Released Iranian Supertanker Casually Unloads Enough Crude to Run Syria for 3 Months, 16,000 views
9. David B. Larter: No Longer Taboo: Pro-Navy Senator Warns Aircraft Carriers May Be “Obsolete”, “Sitting Ducks” for Hypersonics, 15,000 views
10. Marko Marjanović: Bolivia’s New Self-Declared “Interim President” Believes Indians Are “Satanic”, Shouldn’t Be Allowed in Cities, 12,000 views
From https://www.checkpointasia.net/the-10-most-read-articles-on-checkpoint-asia-of-all-time/