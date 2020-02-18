The Big Empty and the Big Evil

We hypothetically surveyed a hundred hypothetical people, fifty Republicans and fifty Democrats with a single question in two parts.

“What is Donald Trump full of, filled with, or motivated by?”

Part I focuses on positive responses about Donald Trump’s

characteristics, including attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge.

Part II addresses respondent’s beliefs about Donald Trump’s negative

characteristics, including attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge.

The surveys sole purpose was:

(1) to aggregate all positive data collected and distill it into one appropriate characterization of President Trump and render that characterization into an appropriate sobriquet – or a descriptive name or epithet

(2) to aggregate all negative data collected and distill it into one appropriate characterization of President Trump and render that characterization into an appropriate sobriquet – or a descriptive name or epithet

Respondents were asked to respond quickly, but also to take whatever time required to answer completely:

On PART I asking for positive data, all fifty Democrats instantly answered “bullshit” and balked at survey monitor’s attempts to push them further.

Almost all republicans were hard pressed for a quick positive response, partially because the words “full of” inevitably lead to “bullshit.” But in this instance, they were be forced to choke back that answer they didn’t agree with, led though they were to it by the question’s phrasing, and to come up with something positive which was difficult for them until shifting into Republican gaslighting mode.

Before the survey was field tested our statisticians brain-stormed a few likely Republican answers, for example, if “republican comedian” weren’t an oxymoron, and one was somehow alive and well and living as a hermit in Maine’s wilderness, he/she might blurt out “angry birds.” Or possibly even “angry birds and green pigs.

But that hypothetical response would have only been possible if the oxymoronic Republican comedian or comedienne had played the game and knew about both angry birds and green pigs – in any event an unlikely reaction for a republican comedian or comedienne. It’s also not particularly positive but comedians or comediennes wouldn’t care if seemed funny to them.

SURVEY PART I

In actual practice, although for most of the fifty republicans in the survey mix, the synapses fused eventually, and republican responses were as follows: (Preliminary and unofficial reactions from test administrators are given beside the Republican claims in 1-7 but will not be included in data submitted to computers for analysis at the end of data collection. However, from 8. onward, almost no unofficial analyses were provided because the volume of bullshit collected made it impractical.)

1. Business acumen — For bankruptcies sure, or stiffing contractors, refusal to repay loans, works well with Russian oligarchs, or overall dishonest dealings;

2. Strength — Misreading rigidity and inability to admit he’s wrong as an indicator of strength, when it’s exactly the opposite – a weak sense of self and a fragile ego that doesn’t allow him to be wrong or his inner persona would crash and burn;

3. Street smarts — Same comment as for business acumen;

4. Charisma — Beats me, but who knows why some people see in other people what they see;

5. Leadership — OK in the role of border collies with sheep, but not so good with NATO or the G7, or one-on-one with other world leaders;

6. Tells “it” like “it” “is” – In this Clintonian instance, if the meaning of “it” is whatever Fox News and Trump say “it” is, and further the meaning of “is” is whatever Fox News and Trump say “it” “is,” the respondents to the question may be correct. But since both Fox and Trump are lying, and “it” really isn’t “it” and “is” isn’t really “is” both Trump and Fox have really told “it” as “it” really isn’t and “is” as “is” really isn’t, ergo the respondents are incorrect. (I hope the remaining responses aren’t as complicated, but regardless they will be subject to intensive computer analysis to determine their veracity.

In the incestuous Fox/Trump relationship, either may began the lie and the other help promulgate it, but regardless of the origin of the misinformation both repeat the lie over and over until it’s time to shift to a new big lie and begin distributing the latest one. So even when Trump begins the cycle with a lie, Fox follows with the same lie, at that point both Fox and Trump are both explaining what “it” really isn’t and what “is” really isn’t.

7. Trump cares about me – if you are a corporation, large business, or rich, correct — otherwise not so much;

8. Other – Trumpian cool aid drinkers and other cultists identified all sorts of words or perceived characteristics, However, their groundless and false beliefs were so numerous, the survey team was forced to group them in paragraphs for easier reading. Because so many were tossed into the mix, it’s at least possible for one or two to appear more than once. Spell checkers didn’t help with this issue.

WITHOUT TEST ADMINISTRATOR COMMENTS

a. The best words; the best speech maker; unmatched wisdom and judgment; highest IQ; best education; best genetic structure in the universe; largest inaugural crowd size ever; every rally crowd the largest (really jamming them in now); each fire marshal’s freak out about broken fire regulations is also the largest; would run into scenes of school massacres without a gun; always picks up umbrellas before boarding Air Force I; knows more than the generals than the generals themselves; is never wrong about anything; recites Two Corinthians verbatim;

b. World’s best climate protector; largest conserver of America’s air, water, ocean, and land environment in American history; most stable genius ever to serve as president; makes the most perfect telephone calls to world leaders, including Ukrainian; strongest proponent in history of health care for all Americans, including coverage of preexisting conditions; loves war heroes and always wanted to be one, but his bone spurs got in the way; built the world’s most powerful military in his first three months in office; built more planes, tanks, ships, spy satellites with not enough room in the sky for the satellites and needs all civilian parking for the planes, tanks, and ships on blocks because harbors are also jammed; and recruited more soldiers, sailors, and airmen in his first three months than in all of American history and military bases are overflowing and many are rooming at Mar a Lago and other Trump golf resorts at $650 per diem.

c. Loves our veterans, except for those who were captured and underwent years of physical, emotional, and psychological torture; victim of the most Democratic scams, witch hunts, and fake news in history; treated worse than any previous presidents, even those who were assassinated; is African-American’s best friend; is women’s best friend; is the working man and woman’s best friend; is rich people’s best friend; is assholes best friend; builds the tallest and most beautiful walls on the Southern border of the US; someday will build an American Space Force and a beautiful Air Force Academy that shoots rockets everywhere; knows more about nuclear than any scientist because he had an uncle who taught at MIT; knows more about war than anyone even the veterans of three or more overseas deployments;

d. Received more deferments from military service than any other American president before him; looked like Elvis Presley when younger; wears the most expensive hairpiece in American history; works more hours at the presidency than any of his predecessors; plays fewer rounds of golf than any of his predecessors; takes fewer vacation days than any of his predecessors; passed the largest tax cut in history; brought back hundreds of jobs from overseas;

e. Fallen in love with more dictators than any other president before him; divorced more dictators and foreign leaders than any American president; understands more about American history than any other president in American history although also believing airplanes flew overhead from our great Continental airports of that era;

f. State of the Union Specials 2020: “America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,” “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline.” We have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

Every assertion in 1-8f. was run through a series of Cray computers plus a temporarily available Hadron built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) between 1998 and 2008 in collaboration with over 10,000 scientists and hundreds of universities and laboratories, as well as more than 100 countries. It lies in a tunnel 27 kilometers (17 mi) in circumference and as deep as 175 meters (574 ft) beneath the France–Switzerland border near Geneva.

Each Republican positive response about Donald Trump’s characteristics, including attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge in 1-8f was checked against empirical data by the Cray computers and the Hadron Collider and rated as false statements or assertions. (FOR REASONS UNKNOWN, COMPUTERS STUTTERED AND SMOKED PERIODICALLY AS THEY DIGESTED THIS DATA)

There were no Democratic positive response about Donald Trump’s characteristics, including attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge. In point of fact all fifty responses were the same word: “Bullshit.” The Official Survey Monitors insisted upon categorizing that response as negative but only including it in Part II of the Survey hypothetically.

The survey’s purpose for Part I being to aggregate all positive data collected and distill it into one appropriate characterization of President Trump and render that characterization into an appropriate sobriquet – or a descriptive name or epithet, the raw data from all 100 subjects participating was again run through the series of Cray computers plus Hadron Collider which analyzed all data and synthesized it into the term “THE BIG EMPTY.”

The final step in the process for Part I was referral of the sobriquet “THE BIG EMPTY” to the House Judiciary Committee to craft legislation to make “THE BIG EMPTY” the law of the land to officially determine the words that shall be used to introduce President Trump at all official state functions remaining in his term of office.

That House action must await receipt of survey action on Part II and the recommended partner sobriquet to officially determine the words that shall be used to introduce President Trump at all official state functions remaining in his term of office.

SURVEY PART II

Part II addresses respondent’s beliefs about Donald Trump’s negative characteristics, including attitudes, behaviors, and knowledge.

The survey’s purpose for Part II being to aggregate all negative data collected and distill it into one appropriate characterization of President Trump and render that characterization into an appropriate sobriquet – or a descriptive name or epithet, the raw data from all 100 subjects participating was again run through the series of Cray computers plus Hadron Collider which analyzed all data and synthesized it into the term “THE BIG EVIL.”

Unfortunately, shortly after completing their tasks on PART II, both the Cray Computers and the Hadron Collider shut down and tweeted messages that they were done with this survey and would participate no further in it. There was so much negative raw data fed into the intake sides of both highly tuned and sensitive electronic calculators they had barely managed to complete their assigned tasks of analyzing all the raw data for PART II and distilling them into an appropriate negative term by which President Trump will be introduced at all official state functions remaining in his term of office, no matter how brief it is hoped to be, before shutting down in high dudgeon about the absurdity of their assigned tasks.

A RESULT OF THE COMPUTERS’ OVERHEATING WAS THE LOSS OF ALL PART II RAW DATA ALTHOUGH THEIR CONCLUSIONS SURVIVED TO BE TWEETED OUT.

The final step in the process for Part II was referral of the sobriquet “THE BIG EVIL” to the House Judiciary Committee to craft legislation to make both “THE BIG EMPTY” and “THE BIG EVIL” the law of the land to officially determine the words that shall be used to introduce President Trump at all official state functions remaining in his term of office no matter how brief it is hoped to be.

That House action, to which Constitutionally designates the absolute authority for determining presidential sobriquets for formal introductions, will be expedited and Speaker Pelosi has promised passage of House Legislation officially completing the process within two weeks.

The official introduction of Donald J. Trump at all remaining state functions remaining in his term of office, no matter how brief it is hoped to be, shall hereinafter be, “Ladies and gentlemen, it is my high honor to present the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, THE BIG EMPTY AND THE BIG EVIL.”

Applause or boos are then the choice of those to whom he’s been introduced.

_______

David L. Cattanach