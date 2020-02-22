The Bonespur’s Personal Snail De Camp and How He Earned His Spurs

This account, written as “truthful military hyperbole” began with an actual photograph of, from left to right, Donald J. Trump, General Mark A. Milley, the 39th US Army Secretary (from which he’s probably long gone and his name forgotten) and the Vice-President often referred to known as “Mr. Clean with hair.”

The satirical “parodical” genre is paramount to this account of the Bonespur’s Snail-de-Camp or Mini Commander in Chief Michael Pence, and his acquisition of his military background and qualifications for his new position – or “how Mike Pence earned his own snail spurs.” Give me a break, it’s truthful hyperbole here, and parodical is a new word of the genre.

Of course, as we all know, Mike Pence also has no military experience, but, in addition to staying a night in a Holiday Inn, is also an honor graduate of a six month program for draft avoiders that teaches draft dodgers almost everything about how to fake military stuff.

The goal of “The Academy for Pseudo Heroes Sans Cohones” (APHSC) is to graduate men who can’t really make “it” but can really bigly fake “it” with the best. Too bad young Drumpf couldn’t pass the APHSC physical either.

Academy offerings include digital editing to produce color x-rays featuring prominent bone spurs, fake military headgear for saluting practice, military vocabulary drills to learn important words and phrases for talking to real vets, and other grads from “The Academy” such as: “boondocks,” “ahoy matey,” (for attracting potential friends at dive-bars) “geedunk,” “pogy-bait, “pussy-whipped,” “clear the bridge” for submariners, “stream the pigs” for minesweep service, “launch aircraft into the wind,” for the carrier navy, and of course always the perennial “rogers,” “wilcos,” “overs,” and “outs,” “say agains,” and “belay my lasts,” but wait there’s more.

There are weekly classes on developing proper military bodily postures, such as simulating walking on pitching ships, swaggering to and from the cockpit of an F-15 fighter jet, (these two look pretty much the same and are easily interchangeable skills), on casual strolling with a cob up your ass to appear to have achieved high rank in any service; for would-be, ex-navy machinist mates, there are a couple of days of instruction and practice available on how to fall off a bar stool after six boilermakers without seriously hurting yourself.

Writing programs abound, wherein students learn to compose memos in Sanskrit, cuneiform, or Swahili, all aimed at producing maximum confusion to their readers and providing no useful information at all. Classes in military epics from ancient cultures give students a grounding in various military arts of old, thereby enabling Academy students to command a room while speaking of such treasures as “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” Homer (c. 800 BCE) from the Greeks, and “Virgil” (70-19 BCE) from the Romans. The Indian epic “Mahabharata” (c. 400) can be a real ice-breaker at social functions, especially when everybody is drinking heavily. Pence threw himself wholeheartedly into all aspects of the six-month curriculum, earning both medals and certificates attesting to his proficiency in all academy programs. He has also taken advantage of refresher courses offered tri-annually — sometimes referred to as “tri-anally” by those psychologically uptighter than most Academy Cadets.

Mike Pence is inarguably the best qualified graduate ever of “The Academy for Pseudo Heroes Sans Cohones” and has been often recognized as such at the Academy’s annual “Blue Balls Cotillion” — the social, and emotional, and sometimes physically draining, high spot of each graduates yearly social and personal calendar. Of course as some of you probably already know, the “Blue Balls Cotillion’s” name stems from the Academy’s devotion and major contributions to an orphan medical charity.

Finally, because of Mike Pence’s devotion to his wife, and his never allowing himself to be in a room without her, he has also been recognized formally by the Board of Directors as the Academy’s “Biggest Mother of Them All.”

As always, there’s much more I could say about how well the Veep has learned how “to fake it while he really can’t make it.” He’s the world’s best “maker-faker.” God bless you Michael Pence for being our Vice-pResident!

Sorry I got so carried away with this, but as I begin to write, instead of the harsh critique initially intended, I couldn’t seem to stop it from becoming a paean. If it’s not already on your word-for-the-day list, a paean is either an old fashioned joyous song or hymn of praise, tribute, or thanksgiving, in this instance to my admiration for our toady-in-chief that now obviously knows few bounds.

Of course a paean can also be a deep hemorrhoidal ache with serious Itching, and major swelling of you know what and where.

Finis for now, but I surely (and possibly Shirley as well) will return to the saga of Michael Pence at a later date, so please stay tuned.

_______

David L. Cattanach