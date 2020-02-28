The Coronavirus (COVID-19); A Huge and Urgent Opportunity to Apply LaRouche’s Methods – LaRouchePAC Fireside Chat

Tonight’s call will feature reports on the key aspects of the present scientific, economic, and political landscape which has come clearly into view as the result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and what you can do now to change it. The actual cause of this crisis is the speculative financial system put into place following the destruction of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, and its resultant reduction of science to system analysis and statistics, economics to the very same free trade globalist imperial system against which Americans once made a revolution, all overseen by a national security surveillance state manipulating the population endlessly to accept conditions of life unworthy of human beings.

Bill Binney and J. Kirk Wiebe, the former NSA designers of the system which would have stopped 9/11, will report on the present battle to dismantle the surveillance state in the United States and its nature, both as a surveillance system and as a method of population control;

Barbara Boyd will report on Michael Bloomberg, the preferred presidential candidate of the international elite for purposes of maintaining their present deadly system;

Paul Gallagher will report on the economic consequences stemming from the economic disruptions already in motion as the result of the coronavirus; and

Debra Freeman will report on the present state of the battle against the virus itself.

This can be one of history’s great moments, but only if we act now on the basis of Lyndon LaRouche’s Four Laws of Economic Recovery and the call by Helga Zepp-LaRouche for an immediate summit involving Russia, China, India, and the United States to reorganize the bankrupt monetary system, while establishing cooperative agreements as sovereign nation states to pursue joint projects on the frontiers of science and economic development.

