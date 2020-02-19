The Curtain Has Been Pulled Back, The Puppet Masters Are Revealed, Game Over – Episode 2100

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger Picture

The UK is reporting that the confidence has now hit a 11 year high since the BREXIT referendum, the UK economy has 13 quarters of growth since the referendum. What will happen when the UK officially breaks away, the economy is going to be glorious. The MSM had to admit that the US economy was resilient. Trump responds to Obama’s tweet on the economy, we found the magic wand. The [DS]/D’s are panicking, they are writing op-eds, they MSM is trying to get ahead of all the stories that are about to break. The swamp is pushing an agenda to get Barr to resign, this will not work, there is no reason to resign. Trump sends a message to BO, JC and the rest. Q drops more bread and pulls back the curtain on the puppet masters, it’s game over for all of them.

Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight

Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.

Current News – 02.18.2020

Watch The X22 Report On Video

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

Brexit Effect: Confidence in Household Finances Hits 11-Year High

Britons are feeling the most optimistic in their domestic financial wellbeing for 11 years,

The feel-good factor comes after Britain registered record levels of economic and employment prosperity since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

In November, the UK economy counted 13 quarters of growth since the Brexit referendum, outperforming the eurozone as a whole and Germany –the EU’s largest economy — in particular. ‘

U.S. Economic Resilience on Display as Coronavirus and Manufacturing Concerns Reverberate Through Markets

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

….ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

President Trump reversed every single failed Obama/Biden era economic policy, and with it, reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy. THAT is why we are currently WINNING! 🇺🇸 Oh, we also found that Magic Wand you were talking about! https://t.co/R1iPMAlKvm — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 17, 2020

The United States cannot, & will not, become such a difficult place to deal with in terms of foreign countries buying our product, including for the always used National Security excuse, that our companies will be forced to leave in order to remain competitive. We want to sell… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….product and goods to China and other countries. That’s what trade is all about. We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us. That will only mean that orders will go to someplace else. As an example, I want China to buy our jet engines, the best in the World…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….I have seen some of the regulations being circulated, including those being contemplated by Congress, and they are ridiculous. I want to make it EASY to do business with the United States, not difficult. Everyone in my Administration is being so instructed, with no excuses… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….THE UNITED STATES IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Political/Rights

The Washington Post (CIA) is Very Worried About The Big Russia Lie Being Exposed….

The Washington Post is very concerned about a growing possibility the investigation into the origin of intelligence community work may expose the fraudulent nature of the entire ‘Russian Election Interference Collusion-Conspiracy‘ narrative. Very concerned. The WaPo/CIA express concern by stating that President Trump is attempting to “rewrite history”; disingenuously skipping the part where Trump isn’t attempting anything. For more than three years President Trump has simply pointed out the obvious. It is is the media and the intelligence apparatus that set up a fictitious narrative for political needs. Source: theconservativetreehouse.com “Justice is Supposed to be Blind. Bill Barr Can’t See That.” – Comey Attacks AG Barr in WaPo Op-Ed…AGAIN!

The reservoir is everything. https://t.co/FHqJCdNXIi — James Comey (@Comey) February 18, 2020

The obligation of all Justice employees is to protect that reservoir, to pass it to those who follow, who will likely never meet or know them.

The problem with reservoirs is that it takes tremendous time and effort to fill them, but one hole in a dam can drain them quickly. The protection of that reservoir requires vigilance, an unerring commitment to truth and a recognition that the actions of one may affect the priceless gift that benefits all.

If Justice Department employees are no longer seen as something separate in American life, we are all less safe. If jurors, judges, victims, witnesses, cops and sheriffs come to see them as part of a political tribe, and so trust them less, something essential is lost.

Now, one person, Attorney General William P. Barr, threatens the reservoir of trust. From the beginning, this attorney general has echoed the president, aping his dishonest characterizations of the department’s work and appearing to respond to President Trump’s self-interested demands for new investigations and prosecutions. And the water began draining. Last week, it started gushing out when the attorney general intervened in a case involving one of the president’s friends to overrule the sentencing recommendation of career prosecutors.

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, you’re a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the President & the people who support him. Don’t you think we wanted to know that before we put you on this jury.’ Pretty obvious he should (get a new trial). I think almost any judge in the Country….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson DECLINES Request for New Roger Stone Trial — Sentencing Scheduled for Thursday

Judge Amy Berman Jackson DECLINED the request by Roger Stone lawyers for a new trial despite obvious fraud and possible criminal behavior at his trial.

Jackson will proceed with sentencing on Thursday

In 2017 Judge Jackson dismissed the wrongful death suit against Hillary Clinton filed by two of the families who lost loved ones in Benghazi. The families argued that Clinton had done little to help their sons and then lied to cover it up.

Then on January 19, 2018, Paul Manafort’s case was reassigned to Judge Jackson on January 19 th , a few weeks after being filed.

It is unknown why she was assigned to this case or by whom.



The corrupt and criminal Mueller team next worked with Obama Appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson to place President Trump’s former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort in solitary confinement. This was a conscious action to literally torture Manafort for working with Trump during the campaign.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after sex abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after decades of sexual abuse claims within one of the country’s largest youth organizations.

T he petition, filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, halts the hundreds of lawsuits the BSA is facing that allege sexual misconduct by people within the 110-year-old organization over the years.

Sexual abuse settlements had reportedly strained the Boy Scouts’ finances, with states passing laws last year so victims from long-ago abuse can sue for damages.

Mike Pfau, an attorney whose firm was representing 300 victims in New York as of last April, said the bankruptcy would be “bigger in scale than any other sex abuse bankruptcy.”

Source: foxnews.com

Geopolitical/Police State

Murphy was caught, and then admitted that he met with Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

President Donald Trump said the meeting sounds like a violation of the Logan Act. The Logan Act is a federal law passed in 1799 that prohibits American citizens from negotiating with foreign powers. Murphy previously called for the Department of Justice to investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn for violating the Logan Act in 2017.

“Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy, even during a transition period, may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” he sai d

d Murphy also previously defended other unofficial, shadow diplomacy by Democrats such as former Secretary of State John Kerry, who met with high-level Iranian officials in 2018.

. Source: thefederalist.com

War

Cyber Attacks

False Flags

Q

BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s Sentence

President Trump commuted former Illinois Governor Rod “Blago” Blagojevich’s sentence, claiming the charges against him were “unfair.”

TAKE A LISTEN

Recall, Blago was prosecuted and convicted for trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat.

Barack Obama lied when he denied having any knowledge of Blagojevich’s efforts to sell his Senate seat after he won the presidential election in 2008.

“I had no contact with the governor or his office and so we were not, I was not aware of what was happening,” President-elect Barack Obama said in a statement in December 2008.

But Obama’s senior advisor David Axelrod contradicted Obama’s statements on Blago and his vacant senate seat.

“I know he’s talked to the governor and there are a whole range of names, many of which have surfaced, and I think he has a fondness for a lot of them,” Axelrod said in November of 2008 in a media interview.

Axelrod then walked back his statement to cover for Barack Obama.

“I was mistaken when I told an interviewer last month that the President-elect has spoken directly to Governor Blagojevich about the Senate vacancy. They did not then or at any time discuss the subject,” said Axelrod.

President Trump spoke to reporters on his decision to commute Blago.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Feb 2020 – 5:11:14 PM



EMfJo6SVAAEfQdA.png https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1229510910739279873📁 Dershowitz: I Have Proof Obama Ordered FBI Investigation At Request Of George Soros

Purpose: [D]s install numerous rules and regs re: [D] party nomination winner?

Define ‘superdelegates’. Superdelegates are used in the Democratic convention to counterbalance the vote of normal delegates. Wait, aren’t these same people calling for the removal of the electoral college because it is unfair. https://t.co/9ZEddayjb8

How do you control the outcome?

Why is the outcome important?

When [ GS ] calls who races to answer?

[ILLUSION OF DEMOCRACY]

Q How do you control the outcome?Why is the outcome important?Whencalls who races to answer? Q is letting us know that this is an illusion of democracy that will allow and election of a candidate that can ultimately controlled by GS The Crooked DNC is working overtime to take the Democrat Nomination away from Bernie, AGAIN! Watch what happens to the Super Delegates in Round Two. A Rigged Convention! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Feb 2020 – 5:15:23 PM

D2h15vzXcAAY56x.png This is just not about the corruption of politicians, non elected leaders and the puppet masters, Q is letting us know that the MSM are part of all this. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Feb 2020 – 9:27:37 PM https://twitter.com/45HarisonHarold/status/1229591987369709568📁

Do people really believe this [attack] can happen against the President of the United States and nothing will happen?

Moves and countermoves.

Q Do people really believe thiscan happen against the President of the United States and nothing will happen?Moves and countermoves. Q just pulled back the curtain and revealed the puppet master, the public is being educated on the name [GS] in preparation for what is coming. Q !ITPb.qbhqo 11 Dec 2017 – 1:44:10 PM We have a special place picked out for GS .

Really special.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 17 Feb 2020 – 9:29:50 PM To be blunt….

GAME OVER.

Q

from x22report.com