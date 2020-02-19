The Curtain Has Been Pulled Back, The Puppet Masters Are Revealed, Game Over – Episode 2100

The UK is reporting that the confidence has now hit a 11 year high since the BREXIT referendum, the UK economy has 13 quarters of growth since the referendum. What will happen when the UK officially breaks away, the economy is going to be glorious. The MSM had to admit that the US economy was resilient. Trump responds to Obama’s tweet on the economy, we found the magic wand.  The [DS]/D’s are panicking, they are writing op-eds, they MSM is trying to get ahead of all the stories that are about to break. The swamp is pushing an agenda to get Barr to resign, this will not work, there is no reason to resign. Trump sends a message to BO, JC and the rest. Q drops more bread and pulls back the curtain on the puppet masters, it’s game over for all of them.

Current News – 02.18.2020

Economy

Brexit Effect: Confidence in Household Finances Hits 11-Year High

  • Britons are feeling the most optimistic in their domestic financial wellbeing for 11 years, 
  • The feel-good factor comes after Britain registered record levels of economic and employment prosperity since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.
  • In November, the UK economy counted 13 quarters of growth since the Brexit referendum, outperforming the eurozone as a whole and Germany –the EU’s largest economy — in particular. 

U.S. Economic Resilience on Display as Coronavirus and Manufacturing Concerns Reverberate Through Markets

Political/Rights

The Washington Post (CIA) is Very Worried About The Big Russia Lie Being Exposed….

  • The Washington Post is very concerned about a growing possibility the investigation into the origin of intelligence community work may expose the fraudulent nature of the entire ‘Russian Election Interference Collusion-Conspiracy‘ narrative.  Very concerned.

  • The WaPo/CIA express concern by stating that President Trump is attempting to “rewrite history”; disingenuously skipping the part where Trump isn’t attempting anything.  For more than three years President Trump has simply pointed out the obvious. It is is the media and the intelligence apparatus that set up a fictitious narrative for political needs.

Source: theconservativetreehouse.com

“Justice is Supposed to be Blind. Bill Barr Can’t See That.” – Comey Attacks AG Barr in WaPo Op-Ed…AGAIN!

  • The obligation of all Justice employees is to protect that reservoir, to pass it to those who follow, who will likely never meet or know them.
  • The problem with reservoirs is that it takes tremendous time and effort to fill them, but one hole in a dam can drain them quickly. The protection of that reservoir requires vigilance, an unerring commitment to truth and a recognition that the actions of one may affect the priceless gift that benefits all.
  • If Justice Department employees are no longer seen as something separate in American life, we are all less safe. If jurors, judges, victims, witnesses, cops and sheriffs come to see them as part of a political tribe, and so trust them less, something essential is lost.
  • Now, one person, Attorney General William P. Barr, threatens the reservoir of trust. From the beginning, this attorney general has echoed the president, aping his dishonest characterizations of the department’s work and appearing to respond to President Trump’s self-interested demands for new investigations and prosecutions. And the water began draining. Last week, it started gushing out when the attorney general intervened in a case involving one of the president’s friends to overrule the sentencing recommendation of career prosecutors.

BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson DECLINES Request for New Roger Stone Trial — Sentencing Scheduled for Thursday

  •  Judge Amy Berman Jackson DECLINED the request by Roger Stone lawyers for a new trial despite obvious fraud and possible criminal behavior at his trial.
  • Jackson will proceed with sentencing on Thursday
  • In 2017 Judge Jackson dismissed the wrongful death suit against Hillary Clinton filed by two of the families who lost loved ones in Benghazi. The families argued that Clinton had done little to help their sons and then lied to cover it up.
  • Then on January 19, 2018, Paul Manafort’s case was reassigned to Judge Jackson on January 19th, a few weeks after being filed.
  • It is unknown why she was assigned to this case or by whom. 
  •    
  • The corrupt and criminal Mueller team next worked with Obama Appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson to place President Trump’s former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort in solitary confinement. This was a conscious action to literally torture Manafort for working with Trump during the campaign.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Hunter Biden Was On Board Of Trade Coalition Lobbying Obama Admin On Ukraine Aid

  • Hunter Biden served on the board of a trade group that lobbied for increased spending on international aid, including for Ukraine. 
  • Biden’s association with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition and its close affiliate, the Center for U.S. Global Leadership, has gone unexplored in the coverage of his business dealings. 
  • While affiliated with the groups, Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. 
  • Tax filings show that Biden was on the center’s board from 2012 through 2018.

source: dailycaller.com

Senate braces for fight over impeachment whistleblower testimony

  • Senators are reviving the fight over the whistleblower complaint at the center of the months-long impeachment effort against President Trump.
  •  the Senate Intelligence Committee is quietly shifting its attention back to its investigation into the complaint process
  • The probe will force senators to decide if, and how, they speak with the whistleblower  

Source: thehill.com

  • Jason Klitenic, The top lawyer for the intelligence community, whose decision to block a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukraine from reaching Congress helped jumpstart the impeachment inquiry, is resigning from his post, officials confirmed.
  •   His exit comes as the acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, nears a March 11 deadline to depart as well. Federal law prevents Maguire from serving in an acting capacity beyond that date, meaning a new director must be nominated and confirmed by then, or Trump must pick a new acting official.
  • No official reason for Klitenic’s departure has been provided.

Source: politico.com

EXCLUSIVE: Confirmed First Photos of Deep State Joseph Mifsud Since He Went Missing – And He Just Happens to Be with Prostitutes

  • Italian prosecutors last year reported the notorious deep state spy Joseph Mifsud was dead after he had gone missing for two years
  • Joseph Mifsud is connected to the Obama Spygate Scandal after presumably setting up George Papadopoulos and General Flynn in London. He also was close to Hillary Clinton and even dined with her in 2016.
  • Then he went missing.
  • But now The Gateway Pundit has exclusive information and photos that prove Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor in the middle of the Russia collusion scam, is very much alive and is keeping busy.  He’s believed to be in Italy and his guests might surprise you.
  • THere is evidence that despite staying under the radar, Mifsud has been keeping busy:
  • In images we received from Yaacov Apelbaum using cyber forensics, there are two girls:
  • 1.Olga Polonskaya – Who he presented as ‘Putin’s’ Niece’
    2.Natalia Kutuva Jamrom – His ‘research assistant’

  • In addition there are sex pics not with either one of the women above, but with 2 prostitutes. 
  • The party took place in his apartment circa 2018.
  • Joseph Mifsud released a recording in November 11, 2019 and it has been tested for deep fake and was determined is accurate.  In the audio recording, he claims to have nothing to do with spy agencies and claims all he does is networking, not spying. The audio sounds like a ransom recording as ‘Mifsud’ claims he had nothing to do with the whole Trump – Russia affair.
  •  Mifsud is still alive and he has been under the protection of AISE (Italian Intel) and has been moved around several times between a number of safe houses in Italy over the past few years.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Ex-DOJ Official Named In FISA Abuse Report Signs Petition Calling On William Barr To Resign

  • A former Justice Department official who is discussed throughout the inspector general’s report on FISA abuse added his name   to a petition calling on William Barr to resign as attorney general.
  • David Laufman, who served as chief of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control section through 2018, said  that he joined more than 2,000 former Justice Department employees who signed the petition, which was started by the anti-Trump activist group, Protect Democracy.
  • The Justice Department inspector general’s report on FISA abuse said Laufman helped arrange a key meeting for FBI and Justice Department officials that would raise significant concerns about the reliability of Christopher Steele, the former British spy whose dossier the FBI used to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Carter Page.
  • The inspector general report said Laufman arranged a meeting in January 2017 for Steele’s main source for information in the dossier.

Source: dailycaller.com

 A Localized Civil War Is Now Underway In The DoJ

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Same evidence to FREE FLYNN currently being used to INDICT others [GJ]?
[302]_mod [1] count.
Who listened in [2] count [FISA?]
…………
[6] counts.
FBI agent [1][P]FLYNN interview……..
If FISA warrant was ILLEGAL……….
If FISA warrant predicated on ILLEGAL/UNCORROBORATED……..
If FISA ‘actors’ purposely withheld exculpatory evidence from the court………….
[Watch] what happens next.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/MIsc%2019%2002%20191217.pdf📁
“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”
Think FLYNN_FISA [ILLEGAL?]
Q

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after sex abuse lawsuits

  • The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection   after decades of sexual abuse claims within one of the country’s largest youth organizations.
  • The petition, filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, halts the hundreds of lawsuits the BSA is facing that allege sexual misconduct by people within the 110-year-old organization over the years.
  • Sexual abuse settlements had reportedly strained the Boy Scouts’ finances, with states passing laws last year so victims from long-ago abuse can sue for damages.
  • Mike Pfau, an attorney whose firm was representing 300 victims in New York as of last April, said the bankruptcy would be “bigger in scale than any other sex abuse bankruptcy.”

Source: foxnews.com

Geopolitical/Police State

Murphy was caught, and then admitted that he met with Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference  

Trump Trolls Senate Democrat Caught Meeting With Iranian Regime: That Sure Sounds Like A ‘Violation Of The Logan Act’

  •  President Donald Trump said the meeting sounds like a violation of the Logan Act. 
  • The Logan Act is a federal law passed in 1799 that prohibits American citizens from negotiating with foreign powers. Murphy previously called for the Department of Justice to investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn for violating the Logan Act in 2017.
  • “Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy, even during a transition period, may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” he said
  • Murphy also previously defended other unofficial, shadow diplomacy by Democrats such as former Secretary of State John Kerry, who met with high-level Iranian officials in 2018.
  • .

Source: thefederalist.com

War

Cyber Attacks

False Flags

Q

BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s Sentence

President Trump commuted former Illinois Governor Rod “Blago” Blagojevich’s sentence,   claiming the charges against him were “unfair.”

 TAKE A LISTEN

Recall, Blago was prosecuted and convicted for trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat.

Barack Obama lied when he denied having any knowledge of Blagojevich’s efforts to sell his Senate seat after he won the presidential election in 2008.

“I had no contact with the governor or his office and so we were not, I was not aware of what was happening,” President-elect Barack Obama said in a statement in December 2008.

But Obama’s senior advisor David Axelrod contradicted Obama’s statements on Blago and his vacant senate seat.

“I know he’s talked to the governor and there are a whole range of names, many of which have surfaced, and I think he has a fondness for a lot of them,” Axelrod said in November of 2008 in a media interview.

Axelrod then walked back his statement to cover for Barack Obama.

“I was mistaken when I told an interviewer last month that the President-elect has spoken directly to Governor Blagojevich about the Senate vacancy. They did not then or at any time discuss the subject,” said Axelrod.

President Trump spoke to reporters on his decision to commute Blago.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

3869

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6

EMfJo6SVAAEfQdA.png
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1229510910739279873📁
Dershowitz: I Have Proof Obama Ordered FBI Investigation At Request Of George Soros
Purpose: [D]s install numerous rules and regs re: [D] party nomination winner?
Define ‘superdelegates’.
Superdelegates are used in the Democratic convention to counterbalance the vote of normal delegates. Wait, aren’t these same people calling for the removal of the electoral college because it is unfair.    https://t.co/9ZEddayjb8
How do you control the outcome?
Why is the outcome important?
When [GS] calls who races to answer?
[ILLUSION OF DEMOCRACY]
Q
Q is letting us know that this is an illusion of democracy that will  allow and election of a candidate that can ultimately controlled by GS 
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6


D2h15vzXcAAY56x.png

This is just not about the corruption of politicians, non elected leaders and the puppet masters, Q is letting us know that the MSM are part of all this.  

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://twitter.com/45HarisonHarold/status/1229591987369709568📁
Do people really believe this [attack] can happen against the President of the United States and nothing will happen?
Moves and countermoves.
Q
Q just pulled back the curtain and revealed the puppet master, the public is being educated on the name [GS] in preparation for what is coming.  
Q!ITPb.qbhqo
We have a special place picked out for GS.
Really special.
Q
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
To be blunt….
GAME OVER.
Q

from x22report.com

