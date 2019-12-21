The delusions of Macron’s Equality Minister

French President Macron’s Secretary of State for Equality between men and women Marlène Schiappa, just recruited Alexandre Dimeck-Ghione, a member of the LGBT to “fight against discrimination”.

Paris

But this may be a particularly bad choice. During the demonstrators against gay marriage – Manif pour tous – Dimeck-Ghione called his French compatriots “a conglomerate of lower-than-shits, not even capable of growing mushrooms”.

This individual surprisingly has remained in government. Ludovine de La Rochère responded to this fact, noting with aversion that a judgment of the Court of Cassation had recognizes the parenthood of two men who had used a surrogacy procedure abroad.

She called on French parents to support a protest organised by the collective Marchons enfants! against the ruling.

The president of Manif pour tous especially denounced the appointment of Dimeck-Ghione as the advisor responsible for monitoring the implementation of reforms in the cabinet by Marlène Schiappa.

French children born in this way abroad are now recognized as the natural children of two men.

The Court of Cassation goes much further than the European Court of Human Rights. France had followed the request of the ECHR by recognizing the filiation which exists between a biological father and a child born of surrogacy abroad. While the ECHR had just said that this was not necessary, the Court of Cassation validated this phony parentage which allegedly exists between two men and a child.

The Court of Cassation recognized the effects of surrogacy since it was carried out in a country other than France. Finally, the Court of Cassation appears to have ruled in favor of the exploitation of women, child trafficking and the international procreation business.

In this decision, the Court of Cassation goes beyond these prerogatives since it acts as if a social filiation existed in France, whereas this is not the case in French law. This intersects with the bioethics bill of the LREM party. This bill creates social filiation within the framework of children from two women in a relationship, the convergence between the jurisprudence that the Court of Cassation seeks to impose and the policy led by an elite bohemian class which is disconnected from reality.

The demonstration of the Marchons Enfants collective, of which Manif pour tous is a part, will take place on January 19, 2020.

They will defend the rights of the child, and in particular, they will speak out against fatherless surrogacy and gestation for others, knowing that the bioethics bill contains other very serious transgressions. This event is an effort to force the Macron administration to withdraw the bioethics bill.

Dimeck-Ghione is president of the LGBT center in Nantes and very close to Marlène Schiappa.

In May this year, Schiappa, who is Corsican, tried to set up a Gay Pride in Ajaccio, taking local LGBT associations by surprise. She announced that “a project which is particularly close to her heart,” as a local, was underway: “We are trying to set up a Gay Pride in Ajaccio.”

The reluctance of local LGBT associations was noticeable however. They were apparently angered by the fact that this initiative was the idea of Paris and not of the local associative fabric, as is the case everywhere else, reported L’Opinion.

The local daily Corse Matin described this reluctance, highlighting that the local LGBT community makes discretion a “way of life”.

Schiappa identifies as a “sapiosexual”. Sapiosexuality describes attraction to the intelligence of another person. The prefix sapio- comes from the Latin for “I [have] taste” or “I [have] wisdom” and refers both to a person’s preferences, proclivities, and common sense.

This notion gained attention in 2014 when dating website OkCupid added it as one of several new sexual orientation and gender identity options. Women are more likely to identify as sapiosexual. Several commentators have stated that sapiosexuality is “elitist,” “discriminatory,” and “pretentious”.

“Will Marlène Schiappa be able to give up on her madness of grandeur?” the French weekly Marianne wanted to know.