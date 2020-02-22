The Eagle Owl: Russia’s System to Blind American Naval Strike Capability

VeteransToday

The latest development of the domestic military-industrial complex called the Visually Optical Interference Station “5P-42 Eagle Owl” was made available to the military. The new development was released at the Integrated Pilot Plant JSC

This system is designed to equip Russian frigates. The task of “5P-42 Eagle Owl” is to blind and disorientate the enemy at a great distance. The station passed a series of tests almost in combat conditions and showed its 100% efficiency. The military was extremely pleased with the use and receipt on board of such weapons.

A series of fast pulses of high-intensity light rays and a brightness fluctuation exciting and overloading the enemy’s optic nerves are Filin’s weapons. The maximum effectiveness of weapons against enemy manpower is achieved at a distance of up to 2000 meters, naturally in the dark.

The system guarantees the impossibility of aimed fire from small arms, the concealed target becomes invisible. Also, people who fall under the intense influence of the Visually Optical Interference Station “5P-42 Eagle Owl” note the appearance of hallucinations in the form of a white spot floating in front of the eyes. At the same time, the owl does not cause irreversible processes in the eyeball and after a while the vision returns to normal.

Eagle owl at a distance of up to 5000 meters can effectively make useless night vision devices, rangefinders operating in the infrared range and guided missile guidance systems.

At the moment, the station is already installed on the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Kasatonov ships. Soon several more ships will receive such equipment.

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/22/the-eagle-owl-russias-system-to-blind-american-naval-strike-capability/