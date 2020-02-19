THE END OF THE WORLD is upon us, as Coronavirus, an apocalyptic locust plague and the conflict between Iran and the US fulfills the prophecy for Jesus…

The deadly disease has now claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people in China and is threatening to become a global pandemic, while conflict in Iran and the African locust invasion have the Middle East on high alert. But, Biblical scholar Melvin Sandelin, has urged viewers on his “Christian Life” YouTube channel not to fear, claiming it is just part of the process for the return of Jesus Christ. Mr Sandellin wildly suggested coronavirus is “just one of the examples” that the End Times prophecy is “being fulfilled” and he is not alone in his thinking.

Related articles Asteroid tsunami: NASA’s fears over 250m ‘city killer’ space rock

Pompeii: ‘Entire city’ of 1,000 untouched villas found

He said last week: “We know that the end results of the Bible prophecies is that the world is going to come to an end when Jesus comes back.

“As we see these signs increase, we know that we are getting closer to that moment. “But notice that one of the signs that Jesus gives us for the end of the world is in Matthew 23, verse six and seven.” The Gospel passage reads: “And you will hear of wars and rumours of wars.



The end of the world could be around the corner, according to the claims

Coronavirus has killed more than 1,300 people

Coronavirus is just one of these examples of how we see End Times prophecy being fulfilled Melvin Sandelin

“See that you are not troubled, these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. “For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. “And there will be famines, pestilence and earthquakes in various places.” Mr Sandellin added: “2,000 years ago Jesus made the prediction that in the time before he would come back the world would not be free from disease and outbreaks. “Despite the modern efforts being made by the medical world, new diseases and outbreaks still take place. “The Wuhan coronavirus is just one of these examples of how we see End Times prophecy like this being fulfilled in front of our very eyes. READ MORE: End of the world: Pope’s vision for final days revealed as doomsday prophecy ‘fulfilled’

Melvin Sandelin urged viewers not to worry

Related articles End of the world: Pope’s ‘life about to change’ admission revealed

Egypt: ‘We’re completely WRONG!’ Bombshell Great Pyramid find

“As the whole world is sucked into this media-furled fear for the coronavirus, Jesus said ‘don’t fear’. “These things must happen, they are a sign of what is soon to come, Jesus is coming back soon.” Meanwhile, a locust swarm “as big as a major city” is wreaking havoc in Africa and experts say it could grow 400 times the size by June, spreading to Uganda, South Sudan and further North, threatening the Middle East. It is almost like a page out of the Bible’s Old Testament book of Exodus. A chapter reads: “So Moses stretched out his staff over Egypt, and the Lord made an east wind blow across the land all that day and all that night. DON’T MISS:

Antarctica: Scientists make breakthrough over dinosaur-extinction [VIDEO]

NASA asteroid revelation: Space rock ‘threatens’ Earth – researcher [ANALYSIS]

Asteroid tsunami: Why scientist offered dire warning to US coast [COMMENT]

A locust swarm in Africa is causing concern

Donald Trump is at the centre of heightened tensions

“By morning the wind had brought the locusts, they invaded all Egypt and settled down in every area of the country in great numbers. “Never before had there been such a plague of locusts, nor will there ever be again. “They covered all the ground until it was black. “They devoured all that was left after the hail everything growing in the fields and the fruit on the trees. “Nothing green remained on tree or plant in all the land of Egypt.”

A pastor in Kenya’s capital said he was asking for God’s forgiveness following the invasion earlier this month. He said: “It is not normal that the country has been invaded by desert locusts and having rain in the month of January. “I am here to repent our sins and ask God for forgiveness because something is wrong somewhere and also ask God for His visitation. “God bless you all, call the Lord and he will hear your prayers.” Last night, a rocket attack slammed into an Iraqi base in the province of Kirkuk, where US bases are stationed. It was the latest saga following heightened tensions between the US and Iran which have been mounting since Donald Trump ordered the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.