The grip of Soros on the ECHR revealed by French weekly

In its latest issue, a French weekly revealed the extent of the influence of Georges Soros, the Hungarian billionaire at the head of the NGO network Open Society Foundations, on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

François-Xavier Bellamy, philosopher and member of the European Parliament, denounced the increasingly important prerogatives that the ECHR grants itself.

The in-depth investigative work carried out by Gregor Puppinck is an opportunity to highlight the current functioning of the ECHR, and the essential questions it raises he told Valeurs Actuelles.

The first issue is that of the transparency of the judgments rendered by this institution, as well as of the whole European decision more generally. Bellamy sees this in Parliament, where the sums committed in “lobbying” actions are huge, as is the case in the European Commission.

Since interested parties are entered in a register, they are present at many stages of the legislative process and among these representatives who claim an interest, a very large number are employed by different NGOs which defend their political vision.

“I find it worrying that lobbyists, whoever they are, write us amendments ready to be tabled directly, or interventions to be pronounced in session, explained Bellamy. “This mixing of roles, which can also be read in the report by Gregor Puppinck, is obviously contrary to the necessary independence of public authorities – legislative, executive as well as judicial – from private actors.”

Part of the distrust of the European Union comes precisely from the fact that citizens do not have complete confidence in this independence, which should be rigorously established. He said in the ECHR this collusion between magistrates and NGOs is a symptom of this failure.

“The second question posed by this report is even more fundamental, and touches on the very philosophy of our institutions: the principle of the balance of powers seems today to be largely broken, by the objective superiority which the judiciary has today with regard to the executive and the legislative.

“And it is at the ECHR that this imbalance manifests itself most clearly. As Gregor Puppinck shows, a very extensive vision of the European Convention on Human Rights today leads the judges of this institution to judge the law and the decisions of the States on subjects as different as their foreign, migratory, educational, family, societal, etc…

“Legitimate rulers, democratically elected parliaments can see their decisions prevented, even sanctioned, in the name of the interpretation that judges give of a very general founding text, and the principles of which could be used to justify very varied decisions.

“The principle of equality before the law can be used to justify extending medically assisted procreation (PMA) to all women – but also to refuse it in the name of the fact that every child has the right to a father.

Respect for human dignity may involve for some welcoming all migrants; for others, including myself, it imposes on the contrary to control our borders to put an end to the sinister business of smugglers,” Bellamy pointed out.

“Only a democratic choice, after a political debate, can decide such choices; and to deprive citizens of their power to decide in the name of the idea that one has of their rights is dangerous irony.”

The founder of Puy du Fou, French politician Philippe de Villiers, also commented on the grip of the network of NGOs run by Georges Soros on the European Court of Human Rights. He saluted the courage of the whistleblower Puppinck and denounced the power of the OSF, today “more powerful than a country like France”.

And the former European MP knows what he is talking about. Last March, his shock investigation on the founding fathers of the European Union, revealed that Jean Monnet has a contemporary alter ego: Georges Soros.

“When Soros solicits Emmanuel Macron, he gets the answer before asking the question,” says De Villiers.

“There is a specific example. Soros asked for the French ambassador’s scalp. He got it right away.”

He said the American billionaire was dangerous. “He has completely infiltrated the European Parliament,” said De Villiers, who is not surprised by the whistleblower’s information, which demonstrated in great detail how Georges Soros infiltrated the ECHR through his network of NGOs, the Open Society Foundations.

“The man who manipulates the European Court of Human Rights , Georges Soros, does not stop there. He himself confided with a smiling kindness: ‘I am a head of state without a state’. He is the numer one lobbyist in the world.”

A lobbyist with considerable power since he has penetrated European bodies with ease, and this “is due to the fact that it is globalized private interests that govern Europe,” explained Philippe de Villiers.

The Open Society Foundations is therefore more powerful than a country like France. Georges Soros is much more powerful than Emmanuel Macron. Moreover, the nickname given to him in Brussels speaks for itself: “the puppet master”.

The former minister continued: “He wants to bring about the ‘me society’. The total individual who believes he is freer than ever by submitting to market propaganda, a poor little man connected and atomized in the lonely crowd. For Soros, everything must be deconstructed. He wants a world freed from the communities of history and destiny, in favor of a shapeless space of pure rights populated by abstract individuals.

“His genius is to have known how to set up a galaxy of influence which succeeds in weighing on the world of ideas and thus in dictating the political agenda in Europe. The subliminal programme behind all of this is as follows: blowing up the boundaries of Western civilization; the physical border and the anthropological border. To make a replaceable, uprooted, disaffiliated nomadic man. Soros is the factory of the sandman.”