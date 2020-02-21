“The Intelligence Doesn't Say That”: National Security Official Pushes Back On 2020 Russian Meddling Report

On Thursday, the New York Times published an account of a briefing between an aide to outgoing National Intelligence director Joseph Maguire and the House Intelligence Committee claiming that Russia was meddling in the 2020 election, and was “trying to get Trump re-elected.”

Not so, according to a national security official – who told CNN‘s Jake Tapper that the aide, Shelby Pierson, may have mischaracterized the intelligence community’s findings during the heated meeting.

“A national security official I know and trust pushes back on the way the briefing/ODNI story is being told, and others with firsthand knowledge agree with his assessment,” tweeted Tapper on Friday, adding that a more reasonable interpretation is that Russia viwes Trump as a dealmaker they can work with – “not that they prefer him over Sanders or Buttigieg or anyone else.”

Tapper hedges at the end – noting that none of this disputes that Russians (and others) are attempting to interfere in the 2020 election. 

