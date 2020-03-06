The Khazar-Nazi Anti-Christ: ‘In the Beginning’ Part I

VeteransToday

Human Sacrifice, ceremonial cannibalism, and blood rites are a fact of life. Millions inexplicably vanish every year, never to be seen again, and it’s a safe bet they did not get lost in the dryer like an old sock. There is a “secret tradition” that Manley Hall knew nothing about, probably because just like you he was on the menu too. He would end up getting choked like a chicken when the proverbial they decided he had said too much. Follow us in this next series The Khazar-Nazi Antichrist and we will explain it all, fearsome as it all is. We are not on the menu…

A few days ago, I received an email titled “Discovery of Ancient Torah Proves Jews Worship Satan…” Knowing full well that in Hebrew eschatology there is no Satan I immediately without even checking the facts drove thirty miles to my storage to dig out my Ben Yehuda’s Pocket English-Hebrew Hebrew-English Dictionary, determined to translate the inscriptions.

Upon examination of the film of the manuscript (it’s a manuscript not a Torah) I could not help but laugh at myself. It’s an obvious forgery with illustrations no earlier than twentieth century, more likely the twenty-first with most taken from a National Socialist web site, which we have written extensively on, called Causa Nostra (1) and one of their sub-sites labeled the Baphomet Society (2).

All the illustrations are occultic and have nothing to do, I am sorry to say, with mainstream Judaism as it’s observed by rank and file supplicants. Just like I am sorry to say they have nothing to do with mainstream Islam or Christianity as observed by rank and file supplicants. I am sorry because these credulous minions have been praying, most with good intentions, for a thousand years to a clumsily fabricated singular god which exists as an opiate to keep them sedate. And while they dream they are fed upon, both physically and worst of all spiritually, by a host of entities playing at being gods.

According to Genesis 1:1“In the beginning ‘God [Elohim]’ created the heavens and the earth…” Since the very first pope crawled forth from a rancid pile of donkey excrement Biblical Scholars, an oxymoron a moron can’t be a scholar, have danced around the fact that Elohim is a Semitic plurality for supernatural beings with great power; gods. For century’s they were obfuscating, basing their conclusions on the same book of lies where the word initially appears. A book that’s origins can only be traced back to the Leningrad Codex, which dates to the early 11th century.

Ugarit was an ancient port city in northwestern Syria, on the outskirts of modern Latakia by the Turkish border. It was accidentally stumbled upon by a lost Sheppard boy in 1928. Swarming archeologist would quickly unearth “the Ugaritic texts. Its ruins are often called Ras Shamra after the headland where they lie.” ( 3

5 ) Ugarit, part of the Hittite Empire, was aligned with both Egypt and Cyprus which was called Alashiya at the time. Its heyday is estimated on the now thoroughly discredited Scaliger-Pétau timeline ( 4 ) to have been from 1450 BCE to 1200 BCE. It was likely destroyed by the mysterious “Sea People,” which are explained very simply as early Europeans in the Orea Linda. (

Ugarit was a Mesopotamian culture. Archeologists generally agree that the precursor to Mesopotamian culture was Samarra culture which radiated out from what is now Central Turkey and is tentatively dated to 5500–4800 BCE. Sumer, the first great civilization, was spawned by this culture. Again, it is a given due to the very real science of archeology that Samarra culture came first but under no circumstances can the academic pseudoscience of dating these civilizations based upon the Scaliger-Pétau timeline be accepted by any sentient individual.

Samarra culture is known by its exquisite pottery like the bowl pictured above prominently featuring a Swastika in the center…

To date approximately 1,500 texts and fragments have been found in and around Ugarit. The most important of which are the Baal Cycle, the Legend of Keret and the Epic of Aqhat. Scholars have for years been using these texts to clarify little understood passages in the Old Testament and the Torah, which are obviously bastardizations of the texts. Even the most zealotic of the Abrahamic pseudo scholars must admit when pushed into a corner by real scholars that the Daniel in the Book of Ezekiel is the very same Ugaritic Danel in the Epic of Aqhat…

The ignorance of Maimonides can be excused. Writing back there in Spain in the twelfth century he probably didn’t know any better. But the fact of the matter is now when biblical scholars tell their audience of drooling rubes that Elohim in Genesis means God they are simply lying. The word Elohim is derived from l-h-m which is repeatedly found in the Ugaritic texts and is used to denote the entire pantheon of Canaanite gods descended from the mother Goddess and the father God.

Elohim is not used for Aṯiratu or Elat, the Mother Goddess, called Asherah in other Semitic texts where she is identified as the consort of the Sumerian god Anu by scholars. Nor is it ever used for the supreme deity El who is usually depicted as a bull and associated with Anu by scholars.

What Genesis is saying is the same thing every other pre Abrahamic religion says, from the Vedas and the Norse Sagas to the Mayan Codex’s. Man and everything that is, has been created by lesser gods…

Monotheism as it is practiced today by the Abrahamic religions is naught but degradation, a bastardization of polytheism. There is more evidence in the Qur’an. In Surah 18, verse 7-8 the dictators of the Moslem “Holy Book” say: “Indeed, We have made that which is on the earth adornment for it that We may test them [as to] which of them is best in deed.”( 6 )

Seems the Muslim imams have always been too busy imploring their congregants to rape and pillage to notice the text of their “good book” says We. The power mad gods of the Qur’an go on with sadistic glee, promising to also destroy what they have created: “And indeed, We will make that which is upon it [into] a barren ground.”(7)

In fact, god, singular, did not send the prophet Muhammed. They did. “And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.” ( 8 )

From the pyramids upon the sands of Egypt to the city of Angkor hidden in the jungles of Cambodia, from Baalbek to Tikal we are confronted by evidence of civilizations that surpassed our own. Yet we cling to impotent priests and a science that has enslaved us to our own technology. Quantum physics proves reality is indeterminate therefore nothing is absolute, and the texts of the ancients prove no god is either…

A real Prophet once said, “the old get older and the young get stronger.” In the Baal Cycle, the most important of the Ugaritic texts, Aṯiratu and El may be the preeminent gods but they are by no means the strongest. They have chosen Yam, likely their oldest son to be MLK or Moloch; King of the gods. Yam’s stronghold is in the sea, the serpent is his totem and most of the other gods support him. But Baal, a very young upstart, has other ideas and wages war upon him for the throne of the gods.

He quickly becomes disillusioned though when he realizes he is no match for Yam who commands the fiercest of sea monsters. He enlists the help of Kothar-wa-Khasis whose name means “Skillful-and-Wise” and is the craftsman of the gods. He is called Ptah in his home in Egypt.

Kothar-wa-Khasis is resentful towards Yam because he feels he has risen presumptuously to his position. He fashions two Magick clubs and uses them to knock Yam unconscious after which Baal uses them to finish Yam off. Baal following instruction from the goddess Athtart or Astarte, often associated with the Sumerian goddess Ishtar by scholars, hacks him in pieces and scatters them about, proclaiming Yam is dead and he is now king of the gods.

The Ugaritic texts are by no means intact, archeologists have done what they can. Major digs have been conducted in 1958, 1973 and 1994. But the text called the Baal Cycle remains incomplete.

There is a banquet held in Baals honor and when the narrative next picks up Anat, Athtart’s fearsome sister, is slaughtering soldiers and guards, some her own and driving off the inhabitants of the city.

When the text next resumes Baal sends messengers to Anat promising the secret of lightning and filling the sky with it at her request. They search for the secret together on the hill of Zephon. The text breaks off again and when it next resumes Baal, apparently younger than the rest of the gods, complains to Anat that he has no palace of his own like the rest of the gods and he still lives at home with El and Aṯiratu.

Anat goes to El and threatens to turn his silver hair red with blood if he does not give Baal his own palace. The earthquakes she conjures cause El to be exposed from his chamber, but the text breaks off and when it next resumes her threats are unsuccessful. Baal sends a messenger to Egypt to again enlist the help of Kothar-wa-Khasis who builds beautiful furniture for Aṯiratu, in an attempt to enlist the help of his mother in getting his own palace.

When the text continues Anat and Baal approach Aṯiratu by the seashore, Aṯiratu like her slain son Yam is closely affiliated with the sea. She fears they have come to kill the rest of her sons, the other gods, but they sit down together and her anger subsides when she sees the gifts he has brought her.

Aṯiratu orders a banquet with the abundance of the sea but Baal is leery of the power of Aṯiratu, lest she should take revenge for the killing of Yam. Anat encourages him telling him to get close with her and he will have an eternal kingdom. Eventually Aṯiratu consents to support him in his bid for a palace.

She convinces the reluctant El to let Baal have a palace which Kothar-wa-Khasis builds for him. The palace has no windows because Baal fears Yam will return from the dead and come for him. But after conquering many cities and towns Baal builds up enough confidence that he blows windows out in the palace with thunderbolts proclaiming himself the greatest of all the gods. He announces Mot, the god of death will kill his enemies for him, and he sends an invitation to Mot inviting him to a banquet.

Mot sends word back that he hungers only for human flesh and blood and inviting him to feast on anything less is an insult. He threatens to break Baal into little pieces so he can eat him. Baal, afraid of Mot, promises to be his eternal slave, temporarily appeasing him. Secretly Baal tells El he is in danger of losing his kingdom to Mot.

Eventually, advised by the sun goddess Shamash, Baal fakes his own death to escape Mots wrath. He sacrifices a young boy and a heifer to Mot, dressing the young boy in his robes and leaving him on the bank of the river of the dead to be found by the other gods. He himself hides in the bowels of the earth beneath the two mountains that frame the entrance to the underworld.

Two gods find Baals body double down by the river and carry the news back to El and Anat who go into mourning for him. El goes around in sackcloth, shaves his beard and indulges in self-flagellation. Anat and the sun goddess bury the body double on Mount Zephon and Anat slaughters large numbers of oxen, sheep, goats, and asses as a memorial. Attar the brother of Athtart, associated by scholars with the morning star, attempts to seat himself in Baals throne but just as El had always suspected he is too weak and small.

The text next picks up as Anat searches the underworld for the shade of Baal. She demands Mot restore him to her, but Mot mocks her, telling her when he found the body by the riverside he simply ate it. Anat knowing full well she has buried the body continues to search but does a slow burn till she erupts on Mot killing him and turning him into mincemeat in the process, which she feeds to the birds.

She goes back and tells El she has killed Mot. El has a premonition Baal is still alive and sure enough Baal returns. In a short time, as the god of death is wont to do, Mot rises from the dead and complains to Baal about the treatment he has received at the hands of Anat. Baal ends up banishing Mot but tells him if he grows hungry he may eat the servants of Baal. This does not placate Mot and the two gods finally fight on the top of Mount Zephon.

They fight till they are both exhausted and the sun goddess appears telling Mot it is useless for him to fight with Baal because Baal is now favored by El. If he continues to fight El himself will overthrow Mots throne. This scares Mot and he declares Baal king.

Scholars interpret the battle between Mot and Baal as a metaphorical battle between seasons; Mot being winter and Baal being summer. If so the morning star attempting to replace Baal would, allowing three hundred years for a butchered timeline, fit in very neatly with Immanuel Velikovsky’s Worlds in Collision theory.

The exhaustingly researched 1950 book was wildly popular with academics until an inexplicable and orchestrated attack by mainstream scientists led by Carl Sagan got it banned from universities in what is still today painfully referred to as the Velikovsky Affair. Briefly what Velikovsky said was that Venus, ‘the morning star,’ was ejected from Jupiter as a comet and passed very close to earth causing apocalyptic calamities about thirty-five hundred years ago.

Velikovsky himself had tried to correct the timeline with his Revised Chronology Theory going on the assumption, without any help at all from Anatoly Fomenko , that the conventional chronology of the Near East and classical world, based upon Egyptian Sothic and the king lists of Manetho, was completely flawed.

Epic of Gilgamesh. “In 1997, Walter Pitman and Bill Ryan of Columbia University proposed a controversial hypothesis: that the sea level abruptly rose about 7,200 years ago, due to salty Mediterranean water breaking through a natural dam across the Bosporus Strait and flooding the freshwater Black Sea” ( 9 )This would account for the Story of the Deluge which the bible and torah pilfered from the much older Sumerian;

There is an entire city seventy feet beneath the sea off the coast of Dwarka in India. A hundred feet beneath the waves of Japans Ryukyu Islands lay a step pyramid carved into solid stone. High up in the Andes sits Ollantaytambo, built on an impossibly steep grade with giant Andesite boulders, an extremely hard igneous rock, formed and fitted with precision that defies modern masonry capabilities. Ollantaytambo was destroyed by an unidentified cataclysmic energy just like Tiahuanaco a few hundred miles southeast of it.

At Tiahuanaco diorite blocks, harder than granite, some weighing in excess of 400 tons, are precisely cut and fitted like the pieces in a LEGO Erector Set. The seemingly indestructible ancient edifice has also been torn apart by some unknown catastrophic energy.

“Some of the original structures were buried in up to six feet of sediment. The altitude is over 12,000 feet and rain is practically unheard of in the area falling at the rate of less than nine inches a year.

The overhead soil erosion which would be necessary to cause the kind of emersion in the soil that Tiahuanaco was found in is physically impossible. Sea horses which are only found in salt water are unaccountably found in the fresh water of Lake Titicaca…” ( 10

Oddly enough, some might even say its wyrd, the same Swastika found on the Samarra bowl and on the Asiatic steppes as the Temdeg symbol, the holiest symbol in Tengrism, is repeated high up in the Andes atTiahuanaco.

Scientists concur that the Sahara Desert and the Sinai Peninsula were once tropical paradises so densely populated that prime real-estate was impossible to come by. What lies beneath the shifting sands of Egypt and Saudi Arabia can only be dreamed of but in the still populated areas there are ruins. One such is Baalbek in Lebanon.

Just like Tiahuanaco and Ollantaytambo, Baalbek was built with technology superior to our own. Baalbek comes with a Roman cover story for rubes. But stones cut at over a thousand, twelve hundred and fifteen hundred tons, which are beyond current capabilities to move, let alone the pope’s mythical Roman s, tell a very different story. Local legend has it that it was built by the Djinn. And just like Tiahuanaco and Ollantaytambo, Baalbek was destroyed by catastrophic force.

In light of the revelations of Jean Hardouin, who also claimed all the coins and inscriptions have been faked too, there is no reason to believe Plato was anyone more than a cadre of monks attempting to embellish a philosophical bridge between Aristotle and Augustine of Hippo. It’s also safe to assume that there were traditions, secret knowledge handed down from Egypt and Babylon. Secrets forbidden to only the very few initiated.

At the beginning of Timaeus “Plato” acknowledges that the knowledge of Atlantis came out of Egypt. He makes it clear that Atlantis was not the only advanced civilization to be destroyed. Like a metaphor for Prometheus man is doomed to forever repeat the cycle. Because always just when civilizations seem to arrive at the pinnacle of their knowledge they are destroyed, sometimes by fire, sometimes by water.

Plato tells us that Phaeton losing control of his fathers, the sun god Helios, chariot and bringing the sun too close to the earth was a myth that commemorated “a declination of the bodies moving in the heavens around the earth, and a great conflagration of things upon the earth, which recurs after long intervals”.

Meet the “Nazis…”

“By the time Germany hosted the summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936 it was the jewel in the crown of western civilization. National Socialism [“the Nazis”] had brought it there from the dung heap of Europe within a few short years. But the National Socialists had help.

German technology was by some estimates a hundred years ahead of the rest of the world. When the Germans wanted to show off Baron Manfred von Ardenne had invented television so the Olympics could be broadcast live to Europe. As far as radio waves beamed into the expanses of the universe Adolph Hitler has a thirty-eight year head start on the Arecibo message.” ( 11

These men were not only acknowledged by their peers as the greatest scientists of their day but they were all dedicated Nazis: Baron Manfred von Ardenne the inventor of television and the electron microscope. Werner Heisenberg; awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1932 when he was just thirty-one years old. Paul Hartek was the co-discoverer in 1934 of tritium, the heaviest form of hydrogen. Kurt Diebner was head of German atomic research at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute from 1939-42. Erich Bagge, Heisenberg’s student, who proved neutrinos do not exist.

Winfried Otto Schumann for whom the Schumann Resonance is named is rumored to have developed Jenseitsflugmachine as early as 1922. Jenseitsflugmachine is German for “Other-World Flight Machine” or “Afterlife Flying Machine.” Later in 1937 he would work in conjunction with the occultic Vril Girls, for which the Causa Nostra and Baphomet Society web sites claim to represent, in an armaments factory called Antriebstechnische Werkstätten OHG in Munich.

Schumann was brought to America under Operation Paperclip and held for two years at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio before finally being allowed to return to Germany.

There was Otto Hahn who in 1944 would be awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the fission of heavy nuclei “in 1938”. Carl Friedrich von Weizsacker, in the late thirties was co-discover of the Bethe-Weizsäcker cycle which pioneered the way for nuclear astrophysics. Karl Wirtz joined the German atomic bomb research team in 1940. Horst Korsching worked with isotope separation under Wirtz and Heisenberg.

Rounding out the list “was Walter Gerlach, noted especially for his work with Otto Stern, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1943 on the deflections of atoms in a non-homogeneous magnetic field.” (12) This list is by no means complete and does not even include any of the great German mathematicians like Erwin Schrödinger, the father of wave mechanics.

Under Xaver Dorsch, the Germans mastered the construction of Deep Underground Bases with techniques brought to America by the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and likely still in use by Bechtel today.

Oskar Heil, inventor of the velocity-modulated tube which still is pivotal in microwave technology, was brought to America after the war to work for Bell. Heil had already been issued several patents for “transistor-like” devices before the war. By the end of 1947 Bell Laboratories announced the invention of the “point-contact transistor.” The transistor tube, the most pivotal invention of the twentieth century, would make its début for Christmas…

The October 1946 issue of Harper’s Magazine lists as booty brought back from Germany “a walnut-sized motor which spun a rotor at 10,000 rpm – so fast that originally it had destroyed all lubricants with the great amount of ozone it produced.”( 13 ) This was the engine required to activate Viktor Schauberger’s Repulsator, an anti-gravity machine he built for the SS.

Schauberger, who worked exclusively for the SS during the war, was the first man the allies went looking for after it. The Russians missed him in Vienna and after thoroughly inventorying his apartment, blew it up. The Americans ended up apprehending him in Leonstein and held him till March of forty-six, releasing him under the oath that he would never work on what he called “atomic” technology again.

Later when he was an old man American espionage operatives would bring him from his home in Austria to the Brookhaven Lab in New York, where the AEC has established its very own Frankenstein’s castle using German technology, and have him sign over all his patents. He died a few days after his signature dried on the paper…

There was more, much more about anti-gravity, almost all of which ended up in the basement of Wright Patterson. “The Library of Congress Quarterly Journal of Current Acquisitions for August of 1946 estimated that between a thousand and fifteen hundred tons of German air documents had been collected. They go on to say the final “screened library” now at Wright Field is estimated to be two hundred and twenty tons.” (14)

But in the name of manufacturing, with the Great Depression still fresh on their minds; America’s overlords were happy to let Harpers introduce: ultra violet lights for sterilizing milk and infrared red lights for night vision optics. There was a cold extrusion process that enabled a thousand percent increase in the production of small parts made from steel. Magnetic fields used to artificially produce Mica. A revolutionary German condenser, now called a capacitor, described in Harpers as “magic, double-distilled.”(15)

Long before Heisenberg first postulated his Uncertainty Principle, relying on experimental science carried out in the lab by men like Friedrich Paschen and Max Wien, the Germans had rejected Albert Einstein’s theories. They knew there was no determinate reality and how tenuous mans hold is on this one.

“Hitler and all his legendary scientists did not believe one word of Einstein’s ‘relativity’ gibberish.” They lived in a different world, a transient world that could be and has been smashed by its own moon, time and time again. The Nazis believed in Welteislehre or the World Ice doctrine. “In the grim but startlingly plausible cosmology of Welteislehre, events in this world are based on an eternal conflict between the forces of Fire and Ice.”( 16

In Welteislehre, the product of engineering genius Hanns Hörbiger, the world is the result of a massive collision between a star of ice and a larger star of fire. Pieces of both stars were pitched into an endless sea of hydrogen forming that which we call our Solar System. The fire star pieces, like the sun, have a gravitational pull on the ice pieces. Ice will orbit and eventually be absorbed by them, and they in turn will eventually be absorbed by a larger fire star. The earth will be absorbed by the sun but before it does it will absorb its own moons, primarily ice, because it too, internally is a fire star.

Because there is no vacuum in space and orbiting objects move against the resistance of the hydrogen sea we call space, all orbits are in declination. The earth has already absorbed several moons, all which started out as planets between mars and earth. These major extinction events along with glacial comets dissipated in the earth’s upper atmosphere as violent storms accounts for all earths’ water, which NASA cannot.

The Nazi’s saw each collision clearly defined in rock “stratification, coal and petroleum formation” and in the “major gaps in the history of fossilization” ( 17

Ostensibly an American, Richard Sharpe Shaver joked about being a Sharpe Shaver (SS) “get it.” As one of the most skilled and prolific “science fiction” writers to ever pick up a pen, he singlehandedly started the modern UFO craze. He was an ardent believer in the World Ice Doctrine. In his later years he collected rocks to which he said the past civilizations destroyed had been imprinted. His strange images of startlingly real merman and woman conjured from his rocks have caused quite a sensation in the art world where they fetch a steep price.( 18

A Merman (Brosterman Collection)

Welteislehre would have been the crowning glory in the lavish planetarium the Nazi’s planned to build on Linz’s Mount Pöstling. “According to the structure’s plans, the ground floor was to centre around Ptolemy’s universe, the middle floor Copernicus’ theory, and the top floor, Hörbiger’s theory.” ( 19

In the Beginning

For those who are bound to take the story of Baal more than metaphorically there is much precedent for the sacrifice of a prepubescent male child. Baal himself sacrifices just such a boy to the god of death in order to stave him off and Anat seemingly slaughters her whole entourage as a token of her love for Baal.

Archeologically human sacrifice in the Canaanite religion is not easily proved. Scholars debate whether it ever actually occurred. A burial site found in Carthage has yielded urns filled with animal remains and others filled with the remains of infants, leading scholars to speculate that the Carthaginians were practicing both animal and human sacrifice.

But the ancient graveyard is around a temple dedicated to the goddess Tanit, the principle deity of the Punic pantheon, likened by scholars to Anat and Athtart. Many modern cemeteries are found around the local church. Not many of those interred there were sacrificed. Other scholars have argued that the age distribution of remains at this site is consistent with the burial of children who died of natural causes, shortly before or after birth. (20)

Literary accounts are useless. The Old Testament is no older than the eleventh century. There are no pyramids or sphinxes in it and whoever wrote it had obviously never stepped foot in Egypt. It’s doubtful whether they were ever in Canaan either. The bible and torah can be dismissed offhand.

Considering the revelations of the iconic seventeenth century Jesuit scholar Jean Hardouin that “the only authentic classical works were Homer, Herodotus, Cicero, the Natural History of Pliny, the Georgics of Virgil”(21)and the rest were forgeries courtesy of the “Black Monks [Benedictine Monks],” no Roman account can be taken seriously by anyone of intellectual integrity.

In fact Rome cannot be taken seriously until the British find the battlefields on which their national heroine Boudica waged her fabled rebellion against the Roman Empire. A tiny island with nearly a hundred million highly educated people crawling all over it yet no one can find these two thousand year old battlefields where tens of thousands were slaughtered?

Rome is a myth perpetrated by the Vatican and maintained throughout the centuries by academia and now Hollywood in order to perpetuate their other myth of Jesus Christ. The reason Roman and Greek ruins look similar, as they also do to Mycenaean and the ruins of Baalbek, is because they are remnants of a culture long forgotten, a culture that wrote in as yet to be deciphered Linear B…

What archeologists do know about human sacrifice in the region of Ugarit is its traditions stretch back to an eon before Samarra culture in an era long forgotten. A time shared with hideous beings that practiced rites so unspeakable that those that knew of them thought it prudent to erase the evidence and bury the temple. Göbekli Tepe, less than two hundred miles from Ugarit and unearthed in 1994 by yet another lost Sheppard boy, is just such a place.

Built in the middle of nowhere, seemingly without tools, over ten thousand years ago; Göbekli Tepe should have changed all the foolish National Geographic notions of prehistoric hunter gatherers banding together into agricultural communities and acquiring civilization through trial and error. But thus far because of the tight lid kept on it Göbekli Tepe has had little impact on the academic anachronisms still taught to school children and peddled on television.

The German archaeologist and pre-historian who led the excavations at Göbekli Tepe from 1996 to 2014 “Klaus Schmidt has labelled Göbekli Tepe “the first temple” and “a sanctuary of the Stone Age hunter”. “He sees the site as part of a death cult…” ( 22

Famed anomalous researcher Phillip Coppens who quotes Schmidt here would die of an extremely rare form of galloping cancer at the end of 2012. Schmidt himself would suddenly and unexpectedly drop dead while swimming in Germany in 2014.

Western central pillar of Enclosure D (Photo: N. Becker).

Göbekli Tepe, if left up to the current crop of academics speculating on it, will forever remain an enigma. No one has even noticed the obsession with vultures duplicates the pre-Columbian South American obsession. With Ollantaytambo built around a vulture altar that was likely used in human sacrifice. Nor have any of these less than brilliant academics noticed that the alignment of the T structures duplicates religious Navajo Sand Painting.

“At Göbekli Tepe, we can differentiate two layers which are completely different in the type of architecture appearing in them. Layer III, the lower and thus older layer, has the famous circular enclosures with the T-shaped pillars. Layer II is characterized by smaller buildings with rectangular ground plans. They sometimes also have pillars that are much smaller than the older ones however.” (23)

It’s safe to assume that all that came after Layer III was for the most part cargo cults, just as I suspect ancient Egypt was. The vulture also appeared side by side with the cobra on the crown of Egypt. There are neither animal bone tools nor any figurines that can be traced back to the original builders. The whole site was carefully cleaned up before it was backfilled, leaving only conjecture as to whom or what was using it.

The T-shaped pillars themselves are highly stylized humanoids and viewed from the side one can see the arch of the back and buttocks of a man. “Evidence for this interpretation are the low relief depictions of arms, hands and items of clothing like belts and loin clothes on some of the central pillars.” ( 24

The pillars are decorated with animals represented in an elongated fashion that is reminiscent of the pictographs in Chaco Canyon of Americas Southwest. Clinging to one pillar is a skillfully executed carving of a toothy reptilian creature that has no place here or in fossil records. The backfill has clearly been arranged with figurines in order to convey some message to those who are to come.

So far a hundred and forty three have been found and of those forty three appear human. “The fragments preserved in the highest numbers are heads, not the often bigger torsi. The large number of broken off heads, and the regulated fractures, speak in favor of intentional fragmentation.” In all the painstakingly meticulous excavation of the site only one time has a torso actually been found that goes with a severed head. Academics joke about “Losing your head at Göbekli Tepe.” (25)

“The special treatment and the removal of skulls is well-attested for the PPN [Pre-Pottery Neolithic]. One of the most remarkable examples is the skull building from Cayönü.” (26) The Aztecs, as did the other Mesoamerican civilizations, made walls of human skulls which they called tzompantli; these were kept to show off their sacrificial victims. At Cayönü “an analysis of blood found at the site suggested that human sacrifice occurred there.” (27)

Another contemporary site; Nevali Cori which roughly translated means Valley of the Plague possibly could have shed further light on the original builders of Göbekli Tepe. Nevali Cori was also built around humanoid T shaped pillars but unlike Göbekli Tepe was actually inhabited. Many clay figurines depicting impossibly contorted humans were found during the few years in the eighties when it was excavated. Most notable according to academics is “the two humans dancing with a turtle…” Perhaps conveniently to some; the temples were lost when the Ataturk dam was established in 1991 and flooded the area.

Maybe it’s not considered polite to laugh at the retarded. But academics have also explained the other famous find at Nevali Cori, the humanoid with a snake on top of its head. That’s just a fancy haircut. With rubes like these getting paid to dominate the academic podium, one wonders why the people who put so much time and effort into excavating these sites don’t throw up their hands in disgust and go home and watch a football game.

One of the heads excavated at Göbekli Tepe looks suspiciously like Vinča relics found in what’s now Yugoslavia. Vinča culture, which has been dated a few thousand years later than Göbekli Tepe and its sister sites, stylistically has been linked to an Anatolian migration, making it an extension of Samarra culture, the furthest back archeologists can coherently get to Göbekli Tepe. There’s no mistaking Vinča relics for anything other than what’s now called a Grey, as in alien…