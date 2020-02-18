The largest archive of Russian ornaments goes online (PHOTOS)

More than 7,000 pieces of decorative art from the 9th to the 20th centuries from different parts of Russia are now available online.

The largest digital archive of Russian arts and crafts has appeared online, including ancient patterns, ornaments, and murals made with all kinds of materials.

As part of the Ornamika project (ornamika.com), a team of 26 developers and illustrators spent two years collecting and digitizing folk art held in libraries, museums, and private collections. Each piece was given a detailed description, thus creating a structured, easily searchable archive.

The website is divided into sections by geography, century, type of art (carving, embroidery, book illustration, etc.), composition, elements, and type of object or surface (headpiece, furniture, textile, etc.). The archive contains a total of more than 7,000 publicly available digitized pieces of authentic Russian artwork from the 9th to the 20th centuries.

“The purpose of Ornamika is to make these beautiful, authentic styles of the different peoples of Russia accessible and understandable to everyone on the planet,” says project founder Maria Loleit.

The website creators promise to launch English and Chinese versions in the near future.

Below are links to some of the ornaments, spanning a wide range of centuries, techniques, and geography.

1. 17th-century ornament of a hammered silver plate from the frame of the Vladimir Mother of God icon in the Intercession Monastery in Suzdal

Ornamika.com

2. 19th-century pattern from a man’s robe from Chuvashia

Ornamika.com

3. 17th-century ornaments of embroidered towels in the Patriarchal vestry in Moscow

Ornamika.com

4. Late 19th–early 20th century carved platbands from Tomsk

Ornamika.com

5. 19th-century ceramic jug, hand-painted in the Gzhel style

Ornamika.com

6. Enamel adornments from the frames of 16th-century icons (from the Annunciation Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin)

Ornamika.com

7. Early 20th-century wood carving on festive sleds for Maslenitsa, Arkhangelsk region

Ornamika.com

8. 13th-century stone carving at St. George’s Cathedral in the town of Yuryev-Polsky, Vladimir region

Ornamika.com

9. 16th-century floral ornament crowning a tombstone in Tatarstan

Ornamika.com

10. Ornament painted on the inside of the lid of a 17th-century chest

Ornamika.com

11. 17th-century mural painting from a church, Yaroslavl region

Ornamika.com

12. Early 20th-century enamel and metalwork on a folding icon, P.A. Ovchinnikov jewelry company

Ornamika.com

13. Early 19th-century “Greeting Spring” ornament on a towel, Karelia

Ornamika.com

14. 18th-century ornamented panel from a prayer hall, Kazan

Ornamika.com

