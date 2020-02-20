The Luciferian-Deep State Roots of Erdogan’s Holocaust in Idlib, What You Will Never Be told

VeteransToday

…by Gordon Duff, Senior Editor

Turkish troops are shelling villages across Idlib, not much shelling, just enough. Then they show up to evacuate those they just shelled, with Reuters, al Jazeera and other media teams with them.

Then the media blames Syria for a humanitarian crisis with hopes Trump will back the Muslim Brotherhood’s play against both Russia and Syria.

The real story is an old one, a secret society, one that crosses all 3 religions of the book, which explains why Christian evangelists, Saudi Wahhabists and Zionist extremists are joined at the hip against democracy across the planet.

Why is Erdogan backing al Qaeda against Russia and Syria? What is the tie between them?

Both oppose “Baathism,” an anti-Masonic movement that took root in Egypt under Nassar, Syria under the Assad’s and Iraq under Sadam. Gaddafi?

It recognized Freemasonry inside Islam and in particular, the Islamic Brotherhood, as financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as a form of Zionism. Zionism isn’t Jewish, it is an offshoot of Freemasonry that worships the old gods, and that one god that they place above all.

You see, any nation that opposes Freemason-Rothschild rule, with the incumbent central bank and debt slavery, gasses its own people and must be cleansed and enslaved by terrorists, as was done in Syria and Iraq, in order to enjoy freedom and democracy.

Al Qaeda is a Scottish Rite Freemasonry group, set up initially under Gladio, the NATO program dating from the 1970s. Erdogan is a Scottish Rite Freemason, an Islamist, representing the Muslim Brotherhood, a Scottish Rite Freemason group set up in the 1920s.

All have their roots in the Middle Ages and before but for Turkey, Erdogan is the latest Sultanic iteration of the Salonic-Sephardic movement that began as the Young Turks (Salonica-Thessaloniki, now in Greece, was part of Turkey for centuries, a major city with Europe’s largest Jewish population, 80,000). It is the birthplace of the Freemasonic movements that fought the Baathist.

Today, Turkey and its Freemason funded terror groups led by al Qaeda are ethnically cleansing Idlib Province in Syria, using rifle butts to move people out of their homes, done in cooperation with controlled media in the US and elsewhere, a new “trail of tears” to add to the price of the holocaust that has struck the Middle East since 9/11.

[embedded content]

When Turkey began shelling Syrian troops trying to assist what is now a widespread uprising against Turkey and the US in the occupied and formerly occupied (terrorist occupied) portions of Syria, Russia sent a diplomatic note to Erdogan that contained the exact location of all his forces inside Syria.

Erdogan cringed and ordered a temporary cease fire while Russian Aerospace Forces obliterated Turkey’s terrorist allies who had broken through Syria lines behind the artillery attack.

Still, as of this writing, thousands of Turkish military are emptying every village in Idlib, working with film teams, terrorizing and then filming, a lesson learned from the White Helmets.

Now we are looking at the long game here, where 9/11 was only a milestone, no more.

VT teams, led by Ian Greenhalgh, are tracing Erdogan’s roots, through his sham “Islamism” and playing at Sultan, to his real history and what ties him to the Deep State.

We had all we needed in 1910: Satanic Voices that Carved Turkey. How the East was lost. SECRET

From Sir Gerard Lowther to Sir Charles Harding (Private and Conficential) Constantinople, May 29, 1910

“Dear Charles,

Gorst’s telegram of the 23rd April about the rumored appointment of Mohamed Farid as delegate in Egypt of the Constantinople Freemasons, “said to be intimately connected with the committee of Union and Progress”, prompts me to write to you at some length on the strain of continental Freemasonry running through the Young Turk movement.

I do so privately and confidentially, as this new Freemasonry in Turkey, unlike that of England and America, is in great part secret and political, and information on the subject is only available in strict confidence, while those who betray its political secrets seem to stand in fear of the hand of the Mafia. Some days ago a local Mason who divulged the signs of the craft was actually threatened with being sent before a court-martial, sitting in virtue of our state of siege.

As you are aware, the Young Turkey movement in Paris was quite separate from and in great part in ignorance of the inner workings of that in Salonica. The latter has a population of about 140,000, of whom 80,000 are Spanish Jews, and 20,000 of the sect of Sabetai Levi (zevi) or Crypto-Jews, who externally profess Islamism. Many of the former have in the past acquired Italian Nationality and are Freemasons affiliated to Italian Lodges. Nathan, the Jewish Lord Mayor of Rome, is high up in Masonry, and the Jewish Premiers Luzzati and Sonnino, and other Jewish senators and deputies, are also, it appears, Masons. They claim to have been founded from and to follow the ritual of the “Ancient Scottish.” Read it all…

https://www.islamicparty.com/satvoices/carved.htm

The ones you don’t see are the ones you need to be afraid of and they run, among other things, the US Military Academies, West Point, Annapolis and the Air Force Academy, and under Secretary of Defense, Mike Esper, are now reassuming control of Americans nuclear arsenal.

Erdogan and his backers represent a centuries old meld between Sephardic Freemasonry, based originally in what had been “Salonica,” then Turkey, and the cells in Italy, Switzerland and France that began in the 70s as “Operation Gladio” and formed the NATO financed root system for every major terrorist group in the world today, with the least dangerous, al Qaeda and ISIS, the ones you see.

From The Hill,, 2016:

“The Muslim Brotherhood emerged in Egypt in 1928 and evolved into the most influential Islamist organization in the 20th Century. The Muslim Brotherhood was created by Hassan Al Banna, who was 22 years old and idolized Adolf Hitler. Hassan Al Banna’s father was a student of the Grand Mufti of Egypt who was also a Grand Master of the United Lodge of Egypt, a freemason. Hassan’s father was himself a freemason initiated within British freemasonry.

Hassan established the Muslim Brotherhood as a violent and repressive version of freemasonry based upon a radical Islamic ideology of hate which would become the core ideology of Al Qaeda and of the Islamic State.

When Russian and Syrian intelligence officials came to me with the story that I had to focus on Freemasons, I was out of my depth. None of us consider that Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who push billions into terrorism, certainly financing 9/11, that is commonly known, do so in combination with groups that have 100% control of France and Italy and now run Britain under Boris Johnson as well.

They are the Kosher Nostra, they were the Italian and Jewish “mobs” in America and they are the link between American political leaders since George Washington, all financed by Rothschild cash.

From VT in 2018 and more background material, a very good read.

In January 2011, I introduced the concept of “Deep State” in the article Rogue America and the Quiet Mutiny. This article is reproduced below. Judge how we have done since. Americans are being lied to as to what Trump is really planning.

[embedded content]

Being right then was not enough. Years of writing, of research and of combined work done with the best and brightest of our time hasn’t been enough. The Deep State isn’t hedge fund managers or oil tycoons. It isn’t even “Jewish oligarchs”, whether such things exist or not.

The Deep State is old as forever – occults who believe in power beyond physics, beyond the grave, power most in the world openly accept under the guise of religion, but when they are faced with it in its more sinister guise, are too quick to look away.

[embedded content]

Today we are spinning a tale, one reeking of conspiracy theory but one true just the same. What we know of as “the West,” headquartered out of London but including Washington, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Paris, and the secret world of party spots, a world behind the world exists.

When Stew Webb or Alex Jones, those I am politically uncomfortable with, exposed St. Hubertus and the sex crimes of many leading Americans as ritual Satanism, their sourcing and reporting was spot on.

St. Hubertus ritual mask from Scalia death scene, photo credit: InfoWars.com

Moreover, Preston James similarly has written in detail on these issues with far greater insight. The failure to accept that ritual Satanism, from the founding of the Jesuit order itself, has long rivaled Christianity among “elites” as “religion of choice” is now endangering the world.

Before Trump, they met in secret, lived in a parallel world of occult debauchery and only from time to time sought the elevation of their order through human extinction via nuclear war.

Their influence over Christian Evangelism has been most telling and threatening as well; the “dominionist” theories are little more than thinly described demon worship with “end times prophesies and tales of rapture repackaged Satan worship cloaked in Christian robes.

This is the real “deep state.”

Cleansing the reporting of the rare occasions the cults that rule America have surfaced is one of the reasons Google and Facebook, organs of the cults themselves, just as the intelligence agencies are as well, is paramount. Jade Helm, which few remember, was part of it, a psyop against the American people. From Thomas Mattingly:

“A famous or infamous high-level practitioner of PsyOp arts was/is ex-Lt.-Col. Michael Aquino, [12] commanded[13] by ex-General Paul E. Vallely[14] at Presidio (now a Fox-y tongue). Unbeknownst to most, ex-Major & ex-Lt.-Colonel Michael Aquino is now General Michael Aquino – and still working with NSA+[15]. Approval of Michael Aquino to be elevated to the rank of General must have been approved in a closed Senate committee session[16], since there is no public record of Michael Aquino being considered to be a U.S. military General.

No discussion of the possible or probable “Red Queen” roles of NSA etc. in the Jade Helm hoax & PsyOp would be complete without mentioning DCI & later Prez GHW Bush[17], Brent Scowcroft[18], Henry Kissinger[19], Ed Snowden[20], Mossad,[21] Bibi Netanyahu[22] & NeoCons[23]. …Done. Later VT articles may describe their Jade Helm roles in greater depth.

Aquino

What is left out is Aquino, a charming man, a top US commander with a deep understanding of psychological warfare and the founder of the Temple of Set, the ritual Satanic group that controls America’s service academies and is currently running the Pentagon.

The real war during the Obama years was fought inside the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey cleansing the military of “Temple of Set” Satan worshipers who took control under Reagan.

The hideaways are private islands or “hunting resorts” and Trump properties, the playgrounds of global elites” whose funds make up trillions, not billions. The Rothschild family alone has enough of what we call “money,” whatever that is, to buy the entire planet, wealth estimated at over $100 trillion.

This isn’t simply about petty mob front-men, the “underchildren” of mob boss Roy Cohn, and their sex parties with drugs, supermodels and pre-teen girls bought from drugged-out, trailer park moms.

It isn’t just about the forgotten Franklin Scandal or the imaginary Comet Pizza debacle.

There is a very real world, as John Kennedy warned so many years ago, selected quotes:

* “The very word “secrecy” is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings”

* “Today no war has been declared — and however fierce the struggle may be, it may never be declared in the traditional fashion. Our way of life is under attack”

* “We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence — on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day”

* “It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations”

RFK and JFK

When we add to this the public end of Google and the Pentagon and their admitted artificial intelligence project, what we aren’t seeing is the addiction of those who deem themselves elites and the mindless armies that follow them, an addiction to the occult.

One of my own minor experiences involved the death of Anthony Scalia, a Justice of the Supreme Court. As a board member of a foundation, and with a background in security, I was called to Italy to meet with their police counter-terrorism forces to investigate ties between a child sex trafficking ring and the Paris terror attacks.

The trail led to seized computers and the arrest of a cult leader in Utah who supplied children to cults whose membership included royal families of Europe and leaders of government and private sector in America. When evidence led to Anthony Scalia’s ties to this group, he was murdered and it was covered up in a childish way. From the public story of the European end of the arrests, as reported by NBC News and VT:

“The website operated from a server based in the Netherlands and, at its height, boasted up to 70,000 members worldwide,” it added.

Police infiltrated site

The Europol statement said U.K. and Australian police infiltrated the site to identify the members who posed the greatest danger to children. Police also sometimes posed as children online as part of the investigation.

Law enforcement authorities from 13 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain and the U.K., were involved in the case, Europol said.

The statement said Europol analysts had cracked the security features of a key computer server at the center of the network which uncovered the identities of suspected child sex offenders.

And, after his arrest, the forum’s Dutch administrator helped police break encryption measures that shielded users’ identities, allowing police to begin their covert investigations.

‘Europol subsequently issued over 4,000 intelligence reports to police authorities in over 30 countries in Europe and elsewhere, which has led to the arrests of suspects and the safeguarding of children,’ Europol said’”

The American end of this began in the 1980’s on 15 military bases where children were abused at day care centers, ritual Satanic abuse. It was reported then; but when the FBI decided that ritual Satanism didn’t exist, just as they once decided the Mafia was imaginary as well, the door was closed.

We then learned that Boys Town, the Nebraska-based children’s home founded by Father Flanagan, played by Spencer Tracy in the film, was a source for Washington sex-trafficking in what was later but temporarily called “The Franklin Scandal,” the picture began to fill out.

What we need to do here is describe the frailties of the human soul and to open some eyes. Imagine a world where children had no boundaries, a “Donald Trump” or “George Bush” world where you really could just shoot people down in the street for amusement.

Imagine a life that began with sex and drug orgies, that migrated to ritual killings out of boredom. This is the very real world, right out of British films from the Hammer studios, where secret societies went beyond simple wholesale debauchery, the real undercurrent of life in Europe and America, in Israel and Saudi Arabia as well we note, and to where that bus ride goes.

Art imitates life, and sometimes vice versa (Photo credit: Dr. Strange)

That bus, as it were, stops at “occultville,” and attempts to cross those barriers to the supernatural. The powerful are never really religious; that’s all an act. They believe all right, in angels and demons and survival after death; this is the basis of all secret societies and always has been.

Just now they run the world, and there is no one around to keep John Bolton and Donnie Trump or Boris Johnson under wraps, people we strongly suspect who have gone totally insane from chasing demons, real or imaginary, and “conjuring.”

This is what the secret societies do, why they exist, the promise of cutting a deal with the devil for an afterlife, a concept at the heart of many organized religions.

If heaven exists, the rapture, if there really are virgins for martyrs and millions, maybe billions believe such things, why wouldn’t the psychopathic among us, and we are watching them play out their insanity in public, have their own beliefs, their own heaven and their own gods?

Of course they do. Ignoring this may well kill us all. We have given a bloated and evil child the magic red button to kill us all; and the more obviously insane he gets, the more apparent it becomes that no “parent” exists, there are no heroes and patriots in the Pentagon and no checks and balances in congress.

They are all part of it. Wake up!

By “childish” I am reminded of events today, an American fleet loaded with Trump’s “smart missiles” and his plan to humiliate a nation with 6000 nuclear weapons that we buy our rocket motors from. This is why I added “death cult” to “Satanic.”

We begin our Satanic aspect in 1982 at the Presidio, the Intelligence School and command under Aquino and Vallely. There is another term for the work of the Satanic Deep State and that is “chaos theory.”

Order out of chaos

The answer is simple, war and strife unending, feeding “the beast.”

This is the heart of Deep State globalism, not oil profits or “Greater Israel.” Humanity as cattle being farmed for their suffering. Can it be that simple? Look at what has been done to Syria and what we know.

There is nothing normal about what is happening now. There is no evidence of Syrian gas attacks, far from it. Overwhelming proof exists that the US, Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia staged the whole thing.

Syria is holding prisoners, yes, Americans and Brits, Israelis and Saudis, who commanded the whole thing. They need to parade them down the streets of Damascus and play their confessions before the UN but we know the truth.

It would be blocked from the news, cleansed from the internet or spun as a “war crime kidnapping.”

VT has done its part, we published photos of the chemical weapons, German and British, smuggled through Turkey. We interviewed those involved in searching the scene, both Russian and Syrian, we published the films, the evidence, but other than VT and the media in the Middle East and Russia, there is no news at all, a total blackout.

Something is very wrong here.

We seldom get a look behind the curtain. The “dossier” on Trump was one of those episodes. Some of us suspect, or more than suspect, that it goes further. When we know the US government not only spent millions on “remote viewing” but keeps a force of “psychic warriors” down at Camp Huachuca, then anything is possible.

What is happening now, the war in Washington, isn’t about politics but rather an attempt by a few “holy warriors” to fight what they say is a “Satanic death cult” that put its claws into DC during the Reagan years and has controlled two presidencies, Bush 43 and now Trump.

For most of my life, I had been taught that behind it all was “economic determinism” or “neo-colonialism” with corrupt politics and childish religious concerns the window dressing to fool the “chumps” that make up those who pay the bills, often with their lives.

From Veterans Today, January 14, 2014, when VT introduced the Deep State:

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor

How Privatization, Religion and Constitutional Abuses Have Created a Shadow State

“Forces well outside any political system envisioned by the Founding Fathers control America, forces capable of side-stepping or overruling any elected official or any law, up to and including, even especially, the Constitution of the United States of America.”

A little over 2 weeks ago, John Wheeler III, former Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, a man whose Washington resume put him in contact with presidents, was found in the back of a garbage truck. Two weeks later, there is no police investigation, no cause of death, no questions from the press, just silence, deafening silence.

John P. Wheeler III, body found in a Delaware garbage dump

Nothing is said of Wheeler’s career, a high-profile Vietnam veteran – a man much admired, even loved. Work – bio-chem warfare, nuclear programs – now totally blacked out. All that remains is a moment or two of video, very inexplicable; Wheeler, the consummate, disciplined professional drifting in what seems to be an LSD-induced haze. There, the curtain was drawn, the door was closed, no further cover story, no prepared lie, the “imagineers” responsible for such things caught off balance, this time at least.

John Wheeler was clearly, “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”

Wheeler was also a “contractor” – part of the army of private citizens that now control everything that the Department of Homeland Security does not. We call this “privatization.”

PRIVATIZATION AND UNACCOUNTABILITY

“Privatization,” another word for “parallelization” put control of most defense and intelligence functions into the hands of unaccountable “no-bid” private contractors, invariably politically partisan and many uniquely willing to engage in criminality on a level heretofore unimagined.

What the marriage between a private sector, tasked with the most sensitive functions of national security, those requiring the most oversight, those subject to the most hideous abuses and an administration no longer clearly in control of the reins of government, have done to the world is a disaster, unique even by 20th-century standards.

The largest military power in the history of man would become a de facto mercenary force, virtually seizing Central Asia, pre-staging it for systematic enslavement, for stripping it of resources. The economic model is amazing in scope. $300 billion a year are spent in Afghanistan. $200 billion of that is stolen. The only result of America’s military action? Destruction of the region, impoverishment of America and $65 billion in heroin production.

Wheeler’s death leads us down several avenues. They twist, they turn, they interweave, but they all end up one place, one inexorable place, another factoid making up the mosaic, the pattern revealing the fact, now unavoidable to so many, that a secret government exists. Government may be the wrong word, as “chaos” is hardly “government” and chaos is where that mosaic is taking us. A senseless and almost childish alternative reality has been created by the press and pop culture – groups that Helen Thomas would tell us are one in the same.

Hiding behind a veil of secrecy, protected by Kafkaesque bureaucracies, one upon another, shielded by a total breakdown of societal responsibility, each sector, be it public education, finance, news and media, government and defense, each more complicit than the last, an overwhelming hunger for truth and a feeling of solidity, of “believability” has driven millions to follow conspiracy as the new religion.

Even that, itself, is now managed, Wikileaks and its “press partnerships,” the alternative media drowned in a cacophony of rubbish, co-opted, infiltrated, influenced and bought.

1963 THRU REAGAN

Since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, there have been continual whispers about a “shadow government” running the United States. This cabal is said to have taken America into Vietnam, its most disastrous war and planned, with Israel, the “false flag” USS Liberty attack in 1967 to push America into invading the Middle East.

The crippled USS Liberty after the attack by Israeli warplanes, June 8, 1967, with 34 Americans dead and 171 crew members wounded.

The first undeniable public signs of a “shadow government” came to light under Reagan with Iran Contra, when a White House based group, selling arms to our enemies, running drugs on a massive scale, was discovered. Dozens of top officials were tried, convicted; some convictions were overturned on manufactured technicalities, others, including a Secretary of Defense, received presidential pardons.

The claim was “fighting communism in Central America.” The truth, the communists left power after losing free elections, ones the communists, themselves held, while our “patriots,” the secret government, filled our cities with crack cocaine by the ton, lined their own pockets and built an organization that would later be used to rig elections and derail America’s freedoms.

COUP BY LEWINSKI

Normally, the ‘shadow government’ is never spoken of. We saw the hand of a shadow government when, then ‘first lady” Hillary Clinton talked about a “vast right wing conspiracy.” She was immediately crushed by the press for this and her attempt to break the stranglehold the pharmaceutical industry has on congress, one recently re-instituted with vigor. It was the shadow government that unleashed Monica Lewinsky and later used private financing to impeach President Clinton.

Hillary, in an act of incredible bravery, had stepped on the real “third rail” of American power. No, it isn’t the typical sacred cow, Israel. Today we say that Carter was “anti-Israel” but it was Reagan that had the character to stand up to them, a power long disappeared from American politics.

Hillary threatened the pharmaceutical industry, then at the height of its influence. Today, with up to 40% of America’s military forces on anti-psychotic medications, the dream of mind control and “MK Ultra” has been exceeded beyond any but the wildest imagination. With typical “side effects” being suicidal ideation, chemical castration, tremors, delusion, loss of will, loss of judgement, loss of employability, generations of “zombies” walk, drive, stumble, many in a semi-dreamlike state, through America’s 21st-century landscape.

Censorship and secrecy are needed less and less as pharmacology and “dumbed down” public education takes its inevitable toll.

OVERTHROW

The “shadow government” gained form in 2000. The Republican nomination was rigged; John McCain was crushed by manufactured scandals, all with one purpose, to put the team of Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, cohorts since the Nixon years, into power. The vehicle was the hapless dupe, George “W” Bush.

The 2000 election, rigged voting machines, a “strict construction” Supreme Court picking a president based on a “wildly liberal” interpretation of the constitution’s “equal protection” theory, was the opening salvo in a war, the “globalists” against humanity. Implementation of the agenda began with 9/11 and the phony terror wars.

The mechanism of entropy, corruption, economic collapse and the drug empire in Afghanistan, there is little doubt anymore. Forces well outside any political system envisioned by the Founding Fathers control America – forces capable of side-stepping or overruling any elected official or any law, up to and including, even especially, the Constitution of the United States of America.

Normally, the “shadow government” covers its tracks well, as members of the 9/11 Commission have been shouting from the rooftops for years. Even when it doesn’t, secrecy and censorship step in, always “protecting” the public from the problems created by, well, created by censorship and secrecy.

MINOT-BARKSDALE, THE FORGOTTEN MUTINY

In August 2007, at least 6 nuclear warheads were stolen from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. The moment they were loaded, they disappeared from America’s nuclear inventory, “location unknown,” something that is not supposed to happen. There is no possible “misinterpretation” of orders, no mistake, no “wrong label” issue. These weapons were stolen, pure and simple. Discussions of individual commanders having authority to deploy weapons, stories of accidents, confusion or political alignments within the Air Force are “red herrings.”

Nothing is more controlled, more secure, more restricted, more classified, more protected than the nuclear arsenal of the United States. However, on that fateful day in 2007, a half dozen or more, hydrogen bombs, were plucked out of a secure bunker with no paperwork, no orders, nothing.

This is the military. People are jailed for losing flashlight batteries.

They were loaded into the weapons bay of a B-52 long range bomber for transport to places unknown, for purposes unknown. The plane had no orders, was part of no mission, operated under no legal command structure, in fact, the moment the weapons were loaded, was no longer an American plane at all. A mission, even under the most innocent possible circumstances, that would have required the knowledge of the President and his staff, certainly the Joint Chiefs of Staff and likely the National Security Council as well, seems to have authorized itself, out of “thin air.”

Though the plane later landed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, there is no evidence supporting this as the intended destination, far from it.

The 2007 nuclear rat line out of Minot – an act of Dominionist desperation before the fin de Bush empire

The theft, hijacking, you pick the term, these are the best two so far, happened outside the command authority of the United States government, contravening all protocols for the storage, handling and deployment of nuclear weapons. The incident was also a violation of treaties requiring America to safeguard her stockpile of nuclear weapons, not just from environmental disasters but, as with this incident, from a mutiny by members of the military and civilian branches of our government, acting outside authority, acting as civilians, an act of piracy, mutiny, an act of insurrection.

All the things Israel warns America about every day, radical groups in Iran and Pakistan getting control of nukes really happened, but not with Muslim radicals and not in the Middle East, it happened here at home. The radicals were Christians, of a sort at least, possibly intent on Armageddon, maybe planning to sell the weapons to Iran or North Korea or, more likely, tucking them away for “a rainy day.”

The Minot-Barksdale “incident” demonstrated not only that a secret government exists but it is capable of waging, not only foreign policy but of mounting a credible thermonuclear threat to the world.

A “NOT SO COINCIDENTAL” COINCIDENCE

When a planeload of nuclear weapons is hijacked by an extremist organization tied to the highest levels of power in America, we might ask, why then? What was going on in America in August 2007? Did something happen then? Why were 6 nuclear weapons stolen at the exact same time America suffered the largest financial collapse, became the victim of the largest financial crime in world history? Is this a coincidence?

We know these things for sure:

This was the 11th hour, the last minutes of the 11th hour, the last chance to begin a war with Iran. Iraq had been temporarily “stabilized” by massive bribes paid out under General Petraeus’ “Sunni Awakening” program, a ‘band-aid’ fix that would soon come apart, Afghanistan had become a hopeless quagmire and the public had turned on President Bush, giving him the lowest approval ratings of all time, leaving his presidency failed and discredited.

What had begun as a minor mortgage crisis had revealed a deeper disease, the “toxic derivitives” schemes that would collapse America’s entire financial system. Only 5% of the mismanaged funds were mortgage related, 95% was a massive Ponzi scheme by “banks” that had taken to creating wealth out of thin air, underwriting the entire American economy, bond and stock markets, corporate earnings, pension plans, all backed by nothing at all. The money most American’s thought they had wasn’t even the “counterfeit” trash spewed by the Federal Reserve. It was, in fact, imaginary, soon to be gone, “poof!”

How could 6 nuclear weapons, providing this was the only theft, something we may never learn, be used to cover the crimes of America’s entire financial community? What use of weapons of mass destruction would have changed the public’s perception, a public increasingly suspicious of the other great coincidence of all time, 9/11?

Were weapons to be taken outside the country to attack others or to be brought back, a container in a seaport, a vending machine in a stadium, atop a missile, brought home? For years, the front men for the secret government, the ones easily recognized, had done little but prepare America for such an eventuality. With $12 trillion dollars “missing,” would the incineration of an American city be enough?

During the Cerro Grande Fire which caused the entire evacuation of the County of Los Alamos – May 2000 – the fire burned so hot that guardrails along the road were melted. Here native elk seek refuge in a stream against that roaring-like-a-freight-train inferno, with its 65-mph winds allegedly created by Nature’s convection oven of wildfire. What was tested here?

MEANS, MOTIVE AND OPPORTUNITY

Professional law enforcement personnel, where such things still exist, look at any criminal act in three stages, Means, Motive and Opportunity. Means and motive are not obvious at all, not unless one is willing to accept that top commanders of the United States Air Force are traitors.

Let’s take a second to examine a frightening trend that may have led to this seeming vulnerability. How could the United States Air Force have been infiltrated with commanders loyal to power structure outside any accepted norm? What kind of values would make this possible? To understand the breakdown in command in the Air Force, we must look at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

THE “TALIBANIZATION” OF THE AIR FORCE

Several months ago, Veterans Today was contacted by a delegation of officers candidates attending the Academy. They told us that the Academy was run by a religious cult, known as Dominionists. This group, this cult, violent, predatory, accused of “brain washing” recruits, tormenting, intimidating, is rapidly gaining total control of the officers corps of the United States Air Force. Their agenda is a strange version of Evangelical Zionism, subservience of women, bizarre beliefs in nuclear apocalypse and, worst of all, a total disregard for Constitutional authority and legal command structure.

Is this group capable of stealing nuclear weapons which might be used against the United States? The only answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Can the beliefs of a bizarre religious cult constitute motive for nuclear theft? Does this cult have enough “means” and “opportunity” to attempt this kind of operation, one possibly meant to bring about a nuclear apocalypse and trigger the ‘end times’ as required by their beliefs?

What American has proven to the world, at least those nations with a free press and a people still capable of critical thinking is that, not only is the nuclear arsenal of the United States the most vulnerable, those guarding it are the most radicalized and the most prone toward acts of terrorism.

America’s nuclear arsenal has been guarded by a Taliban for decades. What could the motive for this be?

THE TAIWAN QUESTION AND MORE

An American B-52 was forced to land and hand over its cargo of nuclear weapons at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and 80 Air Force personnel were forced to resign. Problems with “discipline” were listed as the reason. The Air Force calls the incident a “bent spear,” a simple violation of procedure.

Despite the public whitewash, the “bent spear” was clearly, not only a “broken arrow” but as Senator Levin indicated, “no breach of nuclear procedures of this magnitude has ever occurred.” Senator Bill Nelson called it “sloppy.” What it wasn’t was the first time such a thing has happened.

In 2006, what we are told were “nuclear fuses” for the Minuteman III missile were sent to Taiwan, packaged as “helicopter batteries.”

At that time, the Minuteman was undergoing major upgrades, not only in safety mechanisms but in targeting capability also. The “fusing” units that were available for shipment weren’t simply fuses, they were designed to upgrade our aging fleet of Minuteman missiles, America’s state of the art targeting technology for our most important deterrent system.

What really happened? Certainly not what we were told. Does Taiwan have the technology, having adapted it to systems they have purchased elsewhere, nuclear triggers, perhaps they have one or more of the nuclear weapons believed to be missing from the Israeli-South African arsenal? Did they keep the technology or sell it to China or India? Was this another accident?

In October, 2010, 50 Minuteman III missiles, 1/9th of those in America’s arsenal, went “walkabout” for 45 minutes, under the control of, well, we don’t really know. We only know that the official government of the United States didn’t have them, enough megatonage to turn Europe into a cinder.

A month later, an ICBM was launched from a submarine 35 miles off Los Angeles. The US claimed it was an airplane, a weather balloon but missile technicians identified it as a large ICBM, unknown origin, unauthorized and, as with the murder of John Wheeler III, something Americans are asked to overlook, forget, pretend never happened.

THE SHADOW “IN PLAIN SIGHT”

Normally, hubris, the ego that makes criminal sociopaths want their work appreciated, whether it is looting banks or raping and murdering busloads of small children, has negative consequences. When Vice President Cheney established a special operations command inside his own office, one that directed military and intelligence operations without budget approval or legal oversight of any kind, he was demonstrating the hubris of a criminal psychopath.

Look at the legality, even by “Alberto Gonzales’ standards.

It is one thing for a nation state to resort to torture, kidnapping or even acts of military aggression, backed by attempts at justification such as those seen in 2003 by Colin Powell at the United Nations. Powell lost his career, the respect of the world; and America was branded a rogue nation and aggressor.

When an elected official, such as the Vice President, an office tasked with attending funerals and, in actuality, nothing else, begins, not only formulating policy outside the office of the presidency but conducting military operations on its own authority, an authority that does not exist, no law, certainly not the constitution, then the individual holding that office is in insurrection against the government of the United States.

The vice president can’t order kidnappings, killings by the dozen, maybe hundreds or more, can’t command troops in the field, the vice president is the Commander in Chief of nothing whatsoever. There is no command authority of any kind, real or implied, in that office nor can any be assigned or transferred there unless the President of the United States is incapacitated.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1967, contains the following language:

Section 3. Whenever the President transmits to the President pro-tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

Outside of these specific circumstances, the Vice President acts in an advisory capacity only with no authority other than that outlined in the Constitution, which specifies that the Vice President presides over the Senate and may cast tie-breaking votes if and when circumstances dictate.

The issue of Vice President Cheney is only germane based on his public assumption of clear presidential and super-presidential authority, extra-constitutional authority, during the administration of George W. Bush. The actions involved, aggressive war, operation of secret prisons, assassinations and more are capital crimes as outlined during the Nuremberg War Tribunals and subject to international jurisdiction.

Do these acts, the ones Cheney (and Rumsfeld) publicly acknowledge, the ones we can prove, combined with coincidences, so many of those, give adequate reason for us to assume a conspiracy, a secret globalist cabal, is acting in place of the intended government of the United States? Has the brush of history, itself, left little room for assumptions otherwise?

Discovery of Ancient Torah Proves Zionists Worship Satan?

Foreword by Gordon Duff, VT Senior Editor

We are in a war of good and evil far beyond anything envisioned in religious teachings. Let us preface with “corrected windage.”

Erase the lines between pagan and non-pagan, between religion and mythology. Let us also correct the timeline, take what you probably believe was the world in 4000 BCE and move it back up to 10k years.

Make the Mediterranean a lake, freshwater entirely, fed by a series of vast lakes and rivers that made up North Africa, with no Sahara Desert. Fill the Arabian Peninsula with city-states, forests, agricultural land and possibly consider that much of what is now attributed to early Middle Eastern civilizations may well have existed elsewhere, now under the sands.

Note that during the Reagan years, the space shuttle overflew this region using advanced ground-penetrating (SAR) radar. The results erased biblical history and, thus, were classified only after a minor release through National Geographic.

There was no Black Sea and the Balkans were easy rivals to the Middle East.

At some point, there are the things we can only guess at, what happened to Earth, geo-formed into what we see today, empty deserts, an ancient world erased and then fictionalized.

What we lose as well is the origin of the gods, Moloch, Baal, those spoken of in Genesis.

Who were these gods?

“Thou shalt have no other gods before Me” (Hebrew: לא יהיה־לך אלהים אחרים על־פני)

What we do know is that they were powerful, they were known and they “farmed” humanity. The death of Moloch, from the series Sleepy Hollow:

[embedded content]

Were they opposed, in some way, by Egyptian monotheism?

Then, when visiting Baalbek in Lebanon or Egypt, and we see stones that weigh hundreds of tons, things that nothing today can move, used as foundations for cities and temples, we ask ourselves, “Who did this and did they demand the lives of our children in payment?

Silly question? Read on.

Though Deuteronomy is attributed to Moses, few scholars take this seriously. This is important because it is Deuteronomy that addresses the issue of Israelites and child sacrifice. With great risk, the story of Abraham itself is also open to interpretation.

Deuteronomy was “engineered” back in time in order to cleanse the story of Abraham of issues of child sacrifice and, in doing so, puts so much else into question, but that’s not what we are here to talk about today.

Were one to move Deuteronomy to the 5th Century BCE (4-500 BC), the period of classical Greece and the founding of Rome, thus untying it from foolish creationist theology, we see something quite different. Deuteronomy, particularly 12:31 addresses the worship of Baphomet and Moloch within Judaism and the widespread practice of child sacrifice.

You shall not worship the Lord your God in that way, for every abominable thing that the Lord hates they have done for their gods, for they even burn their sons and their daughters in the fire to their gods.

We also see the real basis for the bizarre twists in Evangelical Christianity, Freemasonry, other secret “Mega” societies and the esoteric practices of the Jesuits. We also might well gain a rationale for the diversity within Judaism, with an oligarchy of Moloch worshipers following the Babylonian teachings and a mainstream of Jews who follow traditional beliefs.

The evidence of coordinated and widespread child sacrifice/child sexual abuse practices within a broad coalition, as it were, of seemingly divergent beliefs, gives rise to support of a hypothesis supporting the presence of a hidden religion behind the Kosher Nostra.

Much about Donald Trump becomes clear here.

Thus far, this is where we are led. We are willing to accept that there are Jews who don’t worship Moloch but there are many who do, and they control Israel under the Likudists and represent considerable power.

However, within the broad framework of Christianity, particularly in the US, there is up to 30 million Moloch worshippers. Let us remember that Moloch is the “real deal,” not a fallen angel who rebelled but rather an “old god” that represents genuine evil.

It has also become clear that much of the Israeli interest in Syria and new temples for “Solomon” is actually something quite different, ostensibly related to the worship of Baal but better expressed as Moloch or Millcom.

To most, the term “devil” works just as well.

This appears to be an illustration of Capricornus, the sea-goat, a very old symbol dating back at least 4000 years to ancient Babylon and representing the god Enki, who some scholars believe is the origin of the Hebrew god Yahweh.

Ian Greenhalgh’s Note

I’ve always been skeptical about the ‘Jews worship Satan’ allegations, but if these Torahs are authentic, as they appear to be, then there is no denying that Satanic imagery such as the unmistakable picture of Baphomet is mixed with Hebrew scripture in this Torah and one has to ask why that is.

The common image we have of Baphomet today is that drawn by French magician and occultist Eliphas Levi, which appeared in his 1856 book Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie

It is clear that Levi took his Baphomet (above, right) from earlier Jewish illustrations. Levi based his work on Kabbalism and ancient magic rituals, in particular Jewish sources. His work inspired later occultists such as Aleister Crowley.

This illustration of a bird looks uncannily like the Occult symbol of the Phoenix, familiar from Tarot cards and dating back to ancient Egypt. The Phoenix is a symbol of Satan in the form of Lucifer, who will rise from the flames like the mythical bird.

Moloch, the ancient pagan God of child sacrifice was one of the false gods that the people of Israel worshiped. One of the practices of the Moloch cult was to sacrifice their children. The ancients would heat this idol up with fire until it was glowing, then they would take their newborn babies, place them on the arms of the idol, and watch them burn to death.

This is the origin of the Cremation of Care ceremony that allegedly takes place at Bohemian Grove.

Does this owl in the Torah represent Moloch, as seen on the plaque at Bohemian Grove?

Clearly, the many allegations of direct links between Judaism, Satanism, Occultism and Black Magick have far more foundation in fact than recent scholars have insisted and we should study the works of earlier writers for insight into this field as their modern counterparts have become complicit in covering up these links.

We must also give new credence to allegations linking the Knights Templar and The Illuminati to Judaism as the Templars were accused of worshiping Baphomet and the incidence of the All-Seeing Eye and other Illuminati symbolism within these old Hebrew Torahs can not be dismissed as coincidence. Ian

Hexagrams are common in ancient symbolism, but what is this one symbolizing – Star of David? Seal of Solomon? Satanic Mark Of The Beast?

Turkish Police arrested four former fighters of Faylaq al-Rahman and a Turkish citizen who were trying to sell two rare, gold-plated Jewish Torahs in the northwestern province of Bilecik on May 8, the Russian TV network RT:

The Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah said that Police had confiscated the two ancient Torahs during the arrest. According to the newspaper, the town ancient artifacts worth a total of $1.86mln.

Syrian opposition sources confirmed that Faylaq al-Rahman fighters had stolen the ancient Torahs from a historical 2,000 years old synagogue in the Jobar district, east of the Syrian capital of Damascus. The district was under the control of the US-backed group Faylaq al-Rahman from 2013 until March 2018, when it was finally liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (FSA).

After the liberation of Jobar, Syrian pro-government activists revealed that many of the district’s historical Jewish synagogues had been looted and destroyed by Faylaq al-Rahman fighters, who even dug tunnels under the historical sites in an attempt to find “Jewish treasures”.

This was the second scandal involving Eastern Ghouta “opposition” groups after their withdrawal from the region. On March 5, the Iranian news agency Fars revealed that the political leader of Jaysh al-Islam Mohammed Alloush had stolen $47m from his group before resignation from his position.

The scroll is said to have been constructed with embroidered gazelle leather and multiple rubies and emerald ornaments of various sizes.

After investigators carefully unraveled the scroll, they reportedly discovered something strange on one of the panels – a picture of a ram’s head inside what appears to be a pentagram…

There are more Torahs found in Syria in 2018 featuring plenty of more Satanic symbolism such as the demon Baphomet, Illuminati triangle with the all-seeing eye, blood libel, serpents, kabbalah hand signs, owls and many other things.

This discovery is similar to how two hundred years ago, German officials first found out about the Illuminati when some of their secret internal documents were intercepted by one of their couriers by ‘sheer accident’, or more likely God’s hand. Read John Robison’s 1798 book Proofs Of A Conspiracy (PDF here) for more information on how the judeo-masonic conspiracy was first revealed to the world.

And then 100 years later, that conspiracy was confirmed when the Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion were leaked, which is well documented in the essential book Waters Flowing Eastward by L. Fry (aka Paquita de Shishmareff).

And Judaism is indeed satanic, born out of the mystery religious cults of ancient Babylon which have nothing to do with the Old Testament or Christianity except as deceptive window dressing to fool the public into tolerating our so-called “spiritual elders” the Jews, along with their satanic-kabbalistic plans for world domination.

Read Michael Hoffman’s expose, Judaism’s Strange Gods (PDF here), for an in-depth analysis of the satanic underpinnings of Judaism.

From Russia Today, evidence of rampant insanity:

Donald Trump warned Russia to “get ready” after Moscow vowed to shoot any missiles fired at Syria down. “They will be coming, nice and new and smart,” Trump tweeted.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018 The tweet appears to be an unofficial announcement of the “major decisions” which Trump said Washington would soon be making regarding the alleged chemical attack in Syria. It comes after Russia vowed to shoot down any US missiles aimed at Syria. “If there is an American strike, then we… will shoot down the missiles and target the positions from where they were launched,” Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian envoy to Beirut, said on Wednesday. “In the past few days, we have seen an escalation towards a significant crisis.” Read more





The Pentagon said in a statement that it “does not comment on potential future military actions,” and referred any questions regarding Trump’s tweet to the White House. Trump has been quick to point the finger at Syrian President Bashar Assad regarding the alleged chemical attack, despite the fact that investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have yet to begin an official investigation into the matter. His allegations also come after the Russian military traveled to the scene of the alleged incident and determined that there was no evidence of any chemical attack. READ MORE: No trace of chemical weapons at alleged attack site in Douma – Russian military Trump isn’t the only US official to prematurely point the finger at Assad. US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was quick to call him a “monster” following reports of the alleged attack. She referred to the Syrian government as a “murderous regime.” Meanwhile, Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has warned against the US carrying out an “illegal military endeavor,” adding that he hopes Washington “comes to its senses.” Trump has been holding calls with his British and French counterparts. It remains unclear whether the UK will take part in military action, after a report in The Times suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May is waiting until there’s evidence of Syria’s culpability for the alleged attack. Interesting Reading:

Gladio: How We Terrorized Ourselves (Archival)

“Not One Terrorist in a Hundred…a Thousand…is Real”

Gladio Killers – They Still Walk Among Us

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor, Veterans Today

September 12, 2012

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Wikipedia’s report on Operation Gladio is reproduced below. This is a threatened document, an important part of our history. Help preserve it.)

The original article was written several years ago. Since that time, Gladio units have reappeared in Norway with the Anders Breivik/Norwegian Police slaying of 77 and have become active across Europe under the guise of the anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist banners. America used Libya, during part of the Cold War, as a base for Gladio operations. American special operations forces stationed there to be activated if Europe fell to a Soviet onslaught were said to be IRA terrorists undergoing training by Libyans. If one stops and thinks, the idea of a Libyan training the IRA in bomb making had to seem more than a bit ironic. How many Americans have heard of Operation Gladio? Many ask, how could simple Arabs or even Israel, put together an organization capable of 9/11? If, as 78% of Australians indicate in a recent Herald Sun poll, America planned 9/11 herself, how did a democracy lose its way? How did America’s intelligence and defense groups become terrorists? When did it happen and why? The answer isn’t simple, it started decades ago, when the world was at the edge of obliteration and two systems, or what we then believed were systems, fought for the hearts and minds of the world.

____________

Operation Gladio [BBC Timewatch, 1992] State-Sponsored Terrorism in Europe

Today, all that sounds childish. A mature look at the Cold War looks more like two rats fighting over a corpse. Then, however, some saw it as “light and dark,” clear as that. Many believed the Soviet Union would drive its tanks through Europe like a knife through hot butter.

To fight this “eventuality,” NATO built a terrorist organization of massive proportions. The remaining cells of Operation Gladio, one of the greatest disasters of military ignorance in history, are busy today. We call some of them “Al Qaeda.”

Operation Gladio is the heart of world terrorism, alive and well, and built by NATO, built by the United States and used against America and the world. Gladio, created to save us from communism, quickly became a terrorist organization itself, murdering political leaders, rigging elections, terror attacks to blame on one group or another. The “medicine” became the disease. It is now killing us.

______________________

WHERE THE DAMAGE HAS LEFT US, LESS FREE, MAYBE NOT FREE, NOT INDEPENDENT AT ALL

This week, in light of failing relations with Israel over unresolved “Bush era” issues, 9/11, Israel’s role in manipulating America into two illegal wars and the despicable propaganda campaign they have run against the United States in her own press, something unheard of happened. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with GOP leaders, extracting a promise that they would agree to work with Israel against the interests of the United States.

Yes, we said “against.” America has no treaties with Israel, no Israeli troops support us but Israel has been caught, time after time, spying on the US, bribing public officials and military leaders and worse, working to keep America under attack.

They are either the worst friend imaginable or something else. Many are coming to realize that America has been occupied by Israel. When Netanyahu met with his Republicans it was because President Obama, much like Karzai in Afghanistan, is simply getting sick of them as Karzai is sick of the American occupation of Afghanistan. There is a reason that dual citizens control Homeland Security, the FBI, the State Department and Department of Defense. Oh, you didn’t know that most of the key officials of those organizations are Israeli citizens? The news didn’t tell you? Well, in an occupied country, the “occupier” controls the news.

______________________

Michael Chertoff

THOSE WHO CLAIM TO SAVE US TURN OUT TO BE THE THREAT ITSELF

These organizations are controlled so that any resistance will be crushed immediately. I am not one to talk about FEMA camps and black helicopters but Jesse Ventura seems to be right. Our most recent proof is the Yemen bomb scam. No bombs were found. There is no Al Qaeda in Yemen, in fact there is no Al Qaeda, no matter how much you hear the word, which means, of course, “toilet.” Former Homeland Security director, Chertoff, (Israeli) is raking in millions selling scanners which, other than being another humiliation, may well be dangerous. When is the last time you heard of a bomb being found by TSA (Transportation Security Administration) officers? The last time a bomb came into the US, the “terrorist” was personally seated on the plane by an airport security official working for an Israeli company. He was walked around inspections. Why search anyone at all under circumstances like that? The same company manages most of America’s airports too. Have we lost our minds here?

We know who the real terrorists are, they are the people we hire to run our security. Didn’t read that in the papers? Problem living in an occupied country?

__________________________

BRITAIN AND THE MURDER OF DAVID KELLY

Today, if you read the Daily Mail, the Thames Valley Constabulary, after several years, has decided to open a murder inquiry on the “suicide” of Dr. David Kelly, the expert who told Prime Minister Tony Blair that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction. For years, “backchannel” chatter has been that Kelly’s murder was ordered at the highest levels of government, not just Britain but America as well. More importantly, Kelly was personally involved in the Israeli/South African nuclear program and its dismantlement.

He was also the signatory for the 3 nuclear weapons that disappeared and he knew Saddam didn’t have them. The real reason for the attack on Iraq in 2003 was nuclear weapons the “45 minute” nukes, the “ambulance” nukes, that we claimed Saddam had. Kelly knew better, he arranged for their shipment to Oman and knew British politicians were paid millions to “look the other way” when these bombs disappeared.

Dr. David Kelly

Kelly’s murder is one of the thousands of war crimes tied to the phony war on terror. Every tape released, featuring long dead Osama bin Laden is a war crime as are the very suspicious bombings in Pakistan, the very suspicious Mumbai attack and the 7/7 “incident” in Britain that the “organs of state security” are working so hard to cover up to this day. In fact, there is a long history of bombings, Madrid, further back, Berlin or those in Italy during the 80s. All are easily tied to intelligence agencies and, frankly, have been by newspapers, politicians. Here at home, it was more than CIA agent Valerie Plame who was attacked. A good friend and former UN Ambassador, a Middle East briefer for President’s Reagan and Bush/Bush, did the same thing as Kelly. He went to President Bush and revealed that the intelligence that was being presented was false. He wasn’t killed. Instead he was arrested, charged with dozens of fanciful counts of working for terrorist organizations.

This was a warning. If they would go after one of President Reagan’s closest advisors and friends, a strong pro-Zionist and neo-con, anyone could be “gotten rid of.” Anyone who thinks people weren’t “gotten rid of” isn’t paying attention.

_______________________

GLADIO, THE LIVING PROOF THERE IS NO AL QAEDA, NO WAR ON TERROR

“We have met the enemy, and they are us.”

In order to fight communism, NATO organized through its intelligence agencies, ‘stay behind’ terrorist capabilities in case Western Europe would fall to the communists. Hundreds of millions were spent to set up, in every country of Europe, terrorist organizations, bomb making factories in basements, underground organizations, terror cells. This was done under what was called Operation Gladio. These terror organizations were used, from time to time, to simulate threats. They kidnapped officials, blew up trains and cafe’s, they became a real terrorist threat. The newspapers don’t like reporting this but it is not only true but extremely well documented. As Wikipedia has now come under threat, the extensive section of GLADIO will be reproduced in this article. It should be saved. Nearly everything we claim the PLO and other organizations were responsible for, including and especially Al Qaeda, has been the work of the GLADIO “stay behind” networks which were never totally broken up after the Cold War. GLADIO is Al Qaeda. Everything that is claimed to be Osama bin Laden and the imaginary Taliban training camps, people who have trouble keeping camels alive, was financed by NATO as part of the Cold War and left to take on a life of itself, morphing into a terrorist capability that no one wants to give up, no matter what kind of threat it is capable of.

The long shadow of GLADIO now fuels an industry that has started two wars, controls the world’s opium supplies and has allowed the United States to occupy the Middle East as a “protectorate.” At the same time, however, the United States itself, though its love affair with treason, terrorism and spying, has, itself, become the real victim of the invisible networks it spent so many millions to build.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gordon Duff is a Marine Vietnam veteran. A 100% disabled vet. He has been a featured commentator on TV and radio including Al Jazeera and his articles have been carried by news services around the world. He has been a UN Diplomat, defense contractor and is a widely published expert on military and defense issues. Duff is Senior Editor at one of the most widely read Veterans Online publications Veterans Today

Editing: Jim W. Dean

___________________________

Operation Gladio

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia (Use this original page for the more complete presentation of these materials. What follows is an effort to preserve the thrust of these documents and implications thereof.)

Emblem of “Gladio”, Italian branch of the NATO “stay-behind” paramilitary organizations. The motto means “In silence I preserve freedom”.

Gladio (Italian for Gladius, the sword is a type of Roman short sword) is a code name denoting the clandestineNATO “stay-behind” operation in Italy after World War II, intended to continue anti-communist actions in the event of a Warsaw Pact invasion of Western Europe. Although Gladio specifically refers to the Italian branch of the NATO stay-behind organisations, “Operation Gladio” is used as an informal name for all stay-behind organisations, sometimes called “Super NATO”.[1] Operating in many NATO and even some neutral countries,[2] Gladio was part of a series of national operations first coordinated by the Clandestine Committee of the Western Union (CCWU), founded in 1948. After the creation of NATO in 1949, the CCWU was integrated into the Clandestine Planning Committee (CPC), founded in 1951 and overseen by SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers, Europe), transferred to Belgium after France’s official withdrawal from NATO’s Military Committee in 1966 — which was not followed by the dissolution of the French stay-behind paramilitary movements. The role of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in sponsoring Gladio and the extent of its activities during theCold War era, and its relationship to right-wing terrorist attacks perpetrated in Italy during the Years of Lead and other similar clandestine operations is the subject of ongoing debate and investigation. Italy, Switzerland and Belgium have had parliamentary inquiries into the matter.[3]

Contents

1 Origins

2 General stay-behind structure2.1 European Parliament resolution concerning Gladio

3 Allegations3.1 Gladio’s strategy of tension and internal subversion operations

4 Gladio operations in NATO countries4.1 First discovered in Italy4.1.1 Giulio Andreotti’s October 24, 1990 revelations

4.1.2 2000 Parliamentary report: a “strategy of tension”

4.1.3 General Maletti’s testimony concerning alleged CIA involvement

4.1.4 A quick chronology of Italy’s “strategy of tension”

4.1.5 The DSSA, another Gladio?

4.2 Belgium

4.3 France

4.4 Denmark

4.5 Germany4.5.1 The 1980 Oktoberfest bomb blast

4.5.2 CIA’s documents released in June 2006

4.5.3 Norbert Juretzko’s 2004 revelations

4.6 Greece

4.7 Cyprus

4.8 The Netherlands

4.9 Norway

4.10 Portugal

4.11 Turkey

4.12 The United Kingdom4.12.1 General Serravalle’s revelations

4.12.2 The Guardian’s November 1990 revelations concerning plans under Margaret Thatcher

5 Parallel stay-behind operations in non-NATO countries6 FOIA requests and US State Department’s 2006 communiqué5.1 Austria

5.2 Finland

5.3 Spain

5.4 Sweden

5.5 Switzerland

7 Politicians on Gladio

8 External links

9 Books

10 Films

11 Gladio in Fiction

12 See also

13 References

14 Bibliography

Origins The origin of Gladio can be traced to the so-called “secret anti-Communist NATO protocols”, which were allegedly protocols committing the secret services of NATO member states to work to prevent Communist parties from coming to power in Western Europe. According to the Italian researcher Mario Coglitore, the protocols required member states to guarantee alignment with the Western block “by any means”. According to a US journalist Arthur Rowse, a secret clause exists in the North Atlantic Treaty requiring candidate countries, before joining NATO, to establish clandestine citizen cadres standing ready to eliminate communist cells during any national emergency. These clandestine cadres were to be controlled by the county’s respective security services.[4]

General stay-behind structure Emblem of NATO’s “stay-behind” paramilitary organizations.

After World War II, the UK and the US decided to create “stay-behind” paramilitary organizations, with the official aim of countering a possible Soviet invasion through sabotage and guerrilla warfare behind enemy lines. Arms caches were hidden, escape routes prepared, and loyal members recruited: i.e., mainly hardline anticommunists, including many ex-Nazis or former fascists, whether in Italy or in other European countries. In Germany, for example, Gladio had as a central focus the Gehlen Org — also involved in ODESSA “ratlines” — named after Reinhard Gehlen who would become West Germany’s first head of intelligence, while the predominantly Italian P2 masonic lodge was composed of many members of the neofascist Italian Social Movement (MSI), including Licio Gelli. Its clandestine “cells” were to stay behind (hence the name) in enemy controlled territory and to act as resistance movements, conducting sabotage, guerrilla warfare and assassinations. However, Italian Gladio was more far reaching. “A briefing minute of June 1, 1959, reveals Gladio was built around ‘internal subversion’. It was to play ‘a determining role… not only on the general policy level of warfare, but also in the politics of emergency’. In the 1970s, with communist electoral support growing and other leftists looking menacing, the establishment turned to the ‘Strategy of Tension’ … with Gladio eager to be involved.”[5] CIA director Allen Dulles was one of the key people in instituting Operation Gladio, and most of Gladio’s operations were financed by the CIA.[citation needed] The anti-communist networks, which were present in all of Europe, including in neutral countries like Sweden and Switzerland, were partly funded by the CIA.[6] Some went as far as claiming that Democrazia Cristiana leader Aldo Moro had been the “founder of (Italian) Gladio”.[7]However, whether these allegations are correct or not, his murder in 1978 put an end to the “historic compromise” (sharing of power) attempt between the PCI and the Christian Democrats (DC), thus accomplishing one of the alleged objectives of the strategy of tension. Operating in all of NATO and even in some neutral countries such as Spain before its 1982 admission to NATO, Gladio was first coordinated by the Clandestine Committee of the Western Union (CCWU), founded in 1948. After the creation of NATO in 1949, the CCWU was integrated into the “Clandestine Planning Committee” (CPC), founded in 1951 and overseen by the SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe), transferred to Belgium after France’s official retreat from NATO — which was not followed by the dissolution of the French stay-behind paramilitary movements. Ganser alleges that:[4] Next to the CPC, a second secret army command center, labeled Allied Clandestine Committee (ACC), was set up in 1957 on the orders of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR). This military structure provided for significant US leverage over the secret stay-behind networks in Western Europe as the SACEUR, throughout NATO’s history, has traditionally been a US General who reports to the Pentagon in Washington and is based in NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium. The ACC’s duties included elaborating on the directives of the network, developing its clandestine capability, and organizing bases in Britain and the United States. In wartime, it was to plan stay-behind operations in conjunction with SHAPE. According to former CIA director William Colby, it was ‘a major program’. Coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), {the secret armies} were run by the European military secret services in close cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the British foreign secret service Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, also MI6). Trained together with US Green Berets and British Special Air Service (SAS), these clandestine NATO soldiers, armed with underground arms-caches, prepared against a potential Soviet invasion and occupation of Western Europe, as well as the coming to power of communist parties. The clandestine international network covered the European NATO membership, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, as well as the neutral European countries of Austria, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. The existence of these clandestine NATO armies remained a closely guarded secret throughout the Cold War until 1990, when the first branch of the international network was discovered in Italy. It was code-named Gladio, the Latin word for a short double-edged sword [gladius]. While the press said that the NATO secret armies were ‘the best-kept, and most damaging, political-military secret since World War II’, the Italian government, amidst sharp public criticism, promised to close down the secret army. Italy insisted identical clandestine armies had also existed in all other countries of Western Europe. This allegation proved correct and subsequent research found that in Belgium, the secret NATO army was code-named SDRA8, in Denmark Absalon, in Germany TD BJD, in Greece LOK, in Luxemburg Stay-Behind, in the Netherlands I&O, in Norway ROC, in Portugal Aginter, in Switzerland P26, in Turkey Ozel Harp Dairesi, In Sweden AGAG (Aktions Gruppen Arla Gryning, and in Austria OWSGV. However, the code names of the secret armies in France, Finland and Spain remain unknown. Upon learning of the discovery, the parliament of the European Union (EU) drafted a resolution sharply criticizing the fact (…) Yet only Italy, Belgium and Switzerland carried out parliamentary investigations, while the administration of President George H. W. Bush refused to comment, being in the midst of preparations for war against Saddam Hussein in the Persian Gulf, and fearing potential damages to the military alliance. If Gladio was effectively “the best-kept, and most damaging, political-military secret since World War II”,[8] it must be underlined, however, that on several occasions, arms caches were discovered and stay-behind paramilitary organizations officially dissolved – only to be created again. But it was not until the 1990s that the full international scope of the program was disclosed to public knowledge. Giulio Andreotti, the main character of Italy’s post-World War II political life, was described by Aldo Moro to his captors as “too close to NATO”, Moro thus advising them to be wary. Indeed, before Andreotti’s 1990 acknowledgement of Gladio’s existence, he had “unequivocally” denied it in 1974, and then in 1978 to judges investigating the 1969 Piazza Fontana bombing. And even in 1990, “Testimonies collected by the two men [judges Felice Casson and Carlo Mastelloni investigating the 1972 Peteano fascist car bomb] and by the Commission on Terrorism on Rome, and inquiries by the Guardian, indicate that Gladio was involved in activities which do not square with Andreotti’s account. Links between Gladio, Italian secret services bosses and the notorious P2 masonic lodge are manifold (…) In the year that Andreotti denied Gladio’s existence, the P2 treasurer, General Siro Rosetti, gave a generous account of ‘a secret security structure made up of civilians, parallel to the armed forces’ There are also overlaps between senior Gladio personnel and the committee of military men, Rosa dei Venti (Wind Rose), which tried to stage a coup in 1970.”[5] European Parliament resolution concerning Gladio

Wikisource has original text related to this article:European Parliament resolution on Gladio

On November 22, 1990, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning Gladio, requesting full investigations – which have yet to be done – and total dismantlement of these paramilitary structures. In 2005,the first academic examination of Gladio was published by Swiss historian Daniele Ganser. Mr. Ganser, as of 2010, is a Senior Researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Federal Institute of Technology inZurich, Switzerland. His book, NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe, is a documented study of how Gladio oeprated. British journalist Philip Willan, who by 2010 writes for the UK Guardian and UK Observer, is the author of the book Puppetmasters: The Political Use of Terrorism in Italy, describing how US intelligence services relationship with a masonic lodge used to prop up Christian Democrat governments , undermining the growing political influence of the Italian Communist Party. The 1990 European resolution condemned “the existence for 40 years of a clandestine parallel intelligence” as well as “armed operations organization in several Member States of the Community”, which “escaped alldemocratic controls and has been run by the secret services of the states concerned in collaboration with NATO.” Denouncing the “danger that such clandestine network may have interfered illegally in the internal political affairs of Member States or may still do so,” especially before the fact that “in certain Member States military secret services (or uncontrolled branches thereof) were involved in serious cases of terrorism and crime,” the Parliament demanded a “a full investigation into the nature, structure, aims and all other aspects of these clandestine organizations or any splinter groups, their use for illegal interference in the internal political affairs of the countries concerned, the problem of terrorism in Europe and the possible collusion of the secret services of Member States or third countries.” Furthermore, the resolution protested “vigorously at the assumption by certain US military personnel at SHAPE and in NATO of the right to encourage the establishment in Europe of a clandestine intelligence and operation network,” asking “the Member States to dismantle all clandestine military and paramilitary networks” and to “draw up a complete list of organizations active in this field, and at the same time to monitor their links with the respective state intelligence services and their links, if any, with terrorist action groups and/or other illegal practices.” Finally, the Parliament called “on its competent committee to consider holding a hearing in order to clarify the role and impact of the ‘Gladio’ organization and any similar bodies,” and instructed “its President to forward this resolution to the Commission, the Council, the Secretary-General of NATO, the governments of the Member States and the United States Government.” Allegations

The first academic examination of Gladio was published in 2005 by Swiss historian Daniele Ganser. Mr. Ganser is currently a Senior Researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland. His book, NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe, Gladio has been accused of trying to influence policies through the means of “false flag” operations: a 2000 Italian Parliamentary Commission report from the Olive Tree left-wing coalition concluded that the strategy of tension used by Gladio had been supported by the United States to “stop the PCI (Italian Communist Party), and to a certain degree also the PSI (Italian Socialist Party), from reaching executive power in the country”. Propaganda Due (also known as P2), a quasi-freemasonic organization, whose existence was discovered in 1981, was said closely linked to Gladio. P2 was outlawed and disbanded in 1981, in the wake of the Banco Ambrosiano scandal, which was linked to the Mafia and to the Vatican Bank. Its Grand Master, Licio Gelli, was involved in most of Italy’s scandals in the last three decades of the 20th century: Banco Ambrosiano’s crash; Tangentopoli, which gave rise to the Mani pulite(“Clean hands”) anticorruption operation in the 1990s; the kidnapping and the murder of Prime Minister Aldo Moro in 1978 – the head of the secret services at the time, accused of negligence, was a piduista (P2 member). Licio Gelli has often said he was a friend of Argentine President Juan Perón. In any case, some important figures of his circle were discovered to be piduista, such as José López Rega, founder of the infamous anticommunist organization Triple A and provisional president Raúl Alberto Lastiri. Some members of later Jorge Videla’s dictatorship were part of the P2 too, such as Admiral Emilio Massera and General Guillermo Suárez Mason. The Vatican Bank was also accused of funneling covert US funds for the Solidarnosc trade union movement in Poland and the Contras in Nicaragua.[9] Furthermore, Gladio has been linked to other events, such as Operation Condor[10] and the 1969 killing of anticolonialist/independentist Mozambican leader Eduardo Mondlane by Aginter Press, the Portuguese “stay-behind” secret army, headed by Yves Guérin-Sérac – the allegation on Mondlane’s death is disputed, with several sources stating that FRELIMO guerrilla leader Eduardo Mondlane was killed in a struggle for power within FRELIMO. In 1995, Attorney General Giovanni Salvi accused the Italian secret services of having manipulated proofs of the Chilean secret police’s (DINA) involvement in the 1975 terrorist attack on former Chilean Vice-President Bernardo Leighton in Rome. A similar mode of operation can also be recognized in various Cold War events, for example between the June 20, 1973 Ezeiza massacre in Buenos Aires (Argentina), the 1976 Montejurra massacre in Spain and the 1977 Taksim Square massacre in Istanbul (Turkey). After Giulio Andreotti’s revelations and the disestablishment of Gladio, the last meeting of the “Allied Clandestine Committee” (ACC), was held according to the Italian Prime minister on October 23 and 24, 1990. Despite this, various events have raised concerns about “stay-behind” armies still being in place. In 1996, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir revealed the existence of a racist plan operated by the military intelligence agencies. In 1999, Switzerland was suspected of again creating a clandestine paramilitary structure, allegedly to replace the former P26 and P27 (the Swiss branches of Gladio). Furthermore, in 2005, the Italian press revealed the existence of the Department of Anti-terrorism Strategic Studies (DSSA), accused of being “another Gladio”. Gladio’s strategy of tension and internal subversion operations Further information: Strategy of tension NATO’s “stay-behind” organizations were never called upon to resist a Soviet invasion, but their structures continued to exist after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Internal subversion and “false flag” operations were explicitly considered by the CIA and stay-behind paramilitaries. According to a November 13, 1990 Reuterscable,[11] “André Moyen – a former member of the Belgian military security service and of the [stay-behind] network – said Gladio was not just anti-Communist but was for fighting subversion in general. He added that his predecessor had given Gladio 142 million francs ($4.6 millions) to buy new radio equipment.”[12] Ganser alleges that on various occasions, stay-behind movements became linked to right-wing terrorism, crime and attempted coups d’état:[4] “Prudent Precaution or Source of Terror?” the international press pointedly asked when the secret stay-behind armies of NATO were discovered across Western Europe in late 1990. After more than ten years of research, the answer is now clear: both. The overview aboves shows that based on the experiences of World War II, all countries of Western Europe, with the support of NATO, the CIA, and MI6, had set up stay-behind armies as precaution against a potential Soviet invasion. While the safety networks and the integrity of the majority of the secret soldiers should not be criticized in hindsight after the collapse of the Soviet Union, very disturbing questions do arise with respect to reported links to terrorism. There exist large differences among the European countries, and each case must be analyzed individually in further detail. As of now, the evidence suggests the secret armies in the seven countries, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Luxemburg, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands, focused exclusively on their stay-behind function and were not linked to terrorism. However, links to terrorism have been either confirmed or claimed in the nine countries, Italy, Ireland, Turkey, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Sweden, demanding further investigation. According to Daniele Ganser, only Italy, Belgium and Switzerland carried on parliamentary investigations, while the prosecution of various “black terrorists” (terrorismo nero, neofascist terrorism) in Italy was difficult. A 1990 article from The Guardian featured the following quote from judge Libero Mancuso:[13] On the eve of the 1980 Bologna bombing anniversary, Liberato [sic] Mancuso, the Bologna judge who had led the investigation and secured the initial convictions [of the Bologna bombers] broke six months of silence: “It is now understood among those engaged in the matter of democratic rights that we are isolated, and the objects of a campaign of aggression. This is what has happened to the commission into the P2, and to the magistrates. The personal risks to us are small in comparison to this offensive of denigration, which attempts to discredit the quest for truth. In Italy there has functioned for some years now a sort of conditioning, a control of our national sovereignty by the P2 – which was literally the master of the secret services, the army and our most delicate organs of state.” Examples of such alleged terrorist acts include the strategy of tension in Italy, or the Oktoberfest bomb blast of 1980 in Munich.[citation needed] A Gladio official said that “depending on the cases, we would block or encourage far-left or far-right terrorism”.[14][15]

Gladio operations in NATO countries

First discovered in Italy Main article: Gladio in Italy The Italian NATO stay-behind organization, dubbed “Gladio”, was set up under Minister of Defense (from 1953 to 1958) Paolo Taviani‘s (DC) supervision.[16] However, Gladio’s existence came to public knowledge when Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti revealed it to the Chamber of Deputies on October 24, 1990, although far-right terroristVincenzo Vinciguerra had already revealed its existence during his 1984 trial. According to media analystEdward S. Herman, “both the President of Italy, Francesco Cossiga, and Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti, had been involved in the Gladio organization and coverup…”[17][verification needed] Giulio Andreotti’s October 24, 1990 revelations Prime minister Giulio Andreotti (member of the Christian Democracy, DC) publicly recognized the existence of Gladio on October 24, 1990. Andreotti spoke of a “structure of information, response and safeguard”, with arms caches and reserve officers. He gave to the Commissione Stragi, the parliamentary commission led by senatorGiovanni Pellegrino in charge of investigations on bombings committed during the Years Of Lead in Italy, a list of 622 civilians who according to him were part of Gladio. Andreotti also assured that 127 weapons’ cache had been dismantled, and pretended that Gladio had not been involved in any of the bombings committed from the 1960s to the 1980s (further evidence implicated neofascists linked to Gladio, in particular concerning the 1969Piazza Fontana bombing, the 1972 Peteano attack by Vincenzo Vinciguerra, the 1980 Bologna massacre in which SISMI officers were condemned for investigation diversion, along with Licio Gelli, head of Propaganda Due masonic lodge, etc.). Andreotti declared that the Italian military services (predecessors of the SISMI) had joined in 1964 the Allied Clandestine Committee created in 1957 by the US, France, Belgium and Greece, and which was in charge of directing Gladio’s operations.[18] However, Gladio was actually set up under Minister of Defense (from 1953 to 1958) Paolo Taviani‘s supervision.[16] Beside, the list of Gladio members given by Andreotti was incomplete. It didn’t include, for example, Antonio Arconte, who described an organization very different from the one brushed by Giulio Andreotti: an organization closely tied to the SID secret service and the Atlantist strategy.[19][20] According to Andreotti, the stay-behind organisations set up in all of Europe did not come “under broad NATO supervision until 1959.”[21] 2000 Parliamentary report: a “strategy of tension” In 2000, a Parliament Commission report from the “Gruppo Democratici di Sinistra l’Ulivo” concluded that thestrategy of tension had been supported by the United States to “stop the PCI, and to a certain degree also thePSI, from reaching executive power in the country“. A 2000 Senate report, stated that “Those massacres, those bombs, those military actions had been organized or promoted or supported by men inside Italian state institutions and, as has been discovered more recently, by men linked to the structures of United States intelligence.” According to The Guardian, “The report [claimed] that US intelligence agents were informed in advance about several rightwing terrorist bombings, including the December 1969 Piazza Fontana bombing in Milan and the Piazza della Loggia bombing in Brescia five years later, but did nothing to alert the Italian authorities or to prevent the attacks from taking place. It also [alleged] that Pino Rauti [current leader of the MSI Fiamma-Tricolore party], a journalist and founder of the far-right Ordine Nuovo (new order) subversive organisation, received regular funding from a press officer at the US embassy in Rome. ‘So even before the ‘stabilising’ plans that Atlantic circles had prepared for Italy became operational through the bombings, one of the leading members of the subversive right was literally in the pay of the American embassy in Rome,’ the report says.”[22] General Maletti’s testimony concerning alleged CIA involvement General Gianadelio Maletti, commander of the counter-intelligence section of the Italian military intelligence service from 1971 to 1975, alleged in March 2001 during the eight trial for the 1969 Piazza Fontana bombings that the CIA had foreknowledge of the event.[23] According to the Guardian, he said:[24] …his men had discovered that a rightwing terrorist cell in the Venice region had been supplied with military explosives from Germany. Those explosives may have been obtained with the help of members of the US intelligence community, an indication that the Americans had gone beyond the infiltration and monitoring of extremist groups to instigating acts of violence… General Maletti told the Italian court that “the CIA, following the directives of its government, wanted to create an Italian nationalism capable of halting what it saw as a slide to the left and, for this purpose, it may have made use of rightwing terrorism,” and continued on by declaring: “I believe this is what happened in other countries as well.” Gianadelio Maletti also said to the court: “Don’t forget that Nixon was in charge and Nixon was a strange man, a very intelligent politician but a man of rather unorthodox initiatives.“[citation needed] General Maletti himself in the first Piazza Fontana trial received a four year sentence for providing a false passport to one of the accused bombers, this sentence was overturned in 1985.[25] Maletti received, while in exile, a 15-years sentence in 2000 for his role in trying to cover up a 1973 bomb attack in Milan against the Interior minister, Mariano Rumor (DC – 4 killed and 45 injured), but was acquitted on appeals.[26] According to the court, General Maletti knew in advance of the plan of the attacker, Gianfranco Bertoli, allegedly an anarchist but in reality a right-wing activist and a “long-standing SID informant” according to The Guardian, but had deliberately failed to inform the interior minister of it.[24] Responding to charges made by Maletti in La Repubblica one year earlier, the CIA called the allegation that it was involved in the attacks in Italy “ludicrous.”[27] A quick chronology of Italy’s “strategy of tension”

1964 Piano Solo

In 1964, Gladio was involved in a silent coup d’état when General Giovanni de Lorenzo in the so-called Piano Solo (“Operation Alone”) forced the Italian Socialists Ministers to leave the government.[28]

1969 Piazza Fontana bombing

According to Avanguardia Nazionale member Vincenzo Vinciguerra: “The December 1969 explosion was supposed to be the detonator which would have convinced the politic and military authorities to declare a state of emergency“[29]

1970 Golpe Borghese

In 1970, the failed coup attempt Golpe Borghese gathered, around fascist Junio Valerio Borghese, international terrorist Stefano Delle Chiaie and P2 grand master Licio Gelli.[citation needed]

1972 Gladio meeting

According to The Guardian, “General Geraldo Serravalle, a former head of “Office R”, told the terrorism commission that at a crucial Gladio meeting in 1972, at least half of the upper echelons “had the idea of attacking the communists before an invasion. They were preparing for civil war.” Later, he put it more bluntly: “They were saying this: “Why wait for the invaders when we can make a preemptive attack now on the communists who would support the invader? The idea is now emerging of a Gladio web made up of semi-autonomous cadres which – although answerable to their secret service masters and ultimately to the NATO-CIA command – could initiate what they regarded as anti-communist operations by themselves, needing only sanction and funds from the existing ‘official’ Gladio column (…) General Nino Lugarese, head of SISMI from 1981-84 testified on the existence of a ‘Super Gladio’ of 800 men responsible for ‘internal intervention’ against domestic political targets.”[5]

May 31, 1972 Peteano massacre

Magistrate Felice Casson discovered that “the explosives used in the attack came from one of 139 secret weapons depots of a secret army organized under the code name Operation Gladio”.[17] Neofascist Vincenzo Vinciguerra confessed in 1984 to judge Felice Casson of having carried out the Peteano terrorist attack, in which three policemen died, and for which the Red Brigades (BR) had been blamed before. Vinciguerra explained during his trial how he had been helped by Italian secret services to escape the police and to fly away to Francoist Spain. However, he was abandoned by NATO as soon as he started talking about Gladio, declaring for example during his 1984 trial: “with the massacre of Peteano and with all those that have followed, the knowledge should now be clear that there existed a real live structure, occult and hidden, with the capacity of giving a strategic direction to the outrages. [This structure] lies within the states itself. There exists in Italy a secret force parallel to the armed forces, composed of civilians and military men, in an anti-Soviet capacity, that is, to organise a resistance on Italian soil against a Russian army… A super-organization which, lacking a Soviet military invasion which might not happen, took up the task, on NATO’s behalf, of preventing a slip to the left in the political balance of the country. This they did, with the assistance of the official secret services and the political and military forces…” He then said to The Guardian, in 1990: “I say that every single outrage that followed from 1969 fitted into a single, organised matrix… Avanguardia Nazionale, like Ordine Nuovo (the main right-wing terrorist group active during the 1970s), were being mobilised into the battle as part of an anti-communist strategy originating not with organisations deviant from the institutions of power, but from within the state itself, and specifically from within the ambit of the state’s relations within the Atlantic Alliance.”[4][5]

November 23, 19le=”font-family: trebuchet ms,geneva;”>Anti-Fascist Action (AFA), “Staying Behind: NATO’s Terror Network” in Fighting Talk #11, May 1995.

François Vitrani, “L’Italie, un Etat de ‘souveraineté limitée’ ?”, in Le Monde diplomatique, December 1990. (French)

Patrick Boucheron, “L’affaire Sofri : un procès en sorcellerie?“, in L’Histoire magazine, n°217 (January 1998) Concerning Carlo Ginzburg‘s book The judge and the historian about Adriano Sofri (French)

“Les procès Andreotti en Italie” (“The Andreotti trials in Italy”) by Philippe Foro, published by University of Toulouse II,Groupe de recherche sur l’histoire immédiate (Study group on immediate history). (French)

Angelo Paratico “Gli assassini del karma” Robin editore, Roma, 2003

Senior Editor , VT Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a disabled veteran and has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades. Gordon is an accredited diplomat and is generally accepted as one of the top global intelligence specialists. He manages the world’s largest private intelligence organization and regularly consults with governments challenged by security issues. Duff has traveled extensively, is published around the world and is a regular guest on TV and radio in more than “several” countries. He is also a trained chef, wine enthusiast, avid motorcyclist and gunsmith specializing in historical weapons and restoration. Business experience and interests are in energy and defense technology. Gordon’s Archives – 2008-2014

