The Mueller investigation never concluded real proof of any crime.

This is coming straight from the Mueller report.

www.documentcloud.org/documents/5955118-The-Mueller-Report.html

Page 10 –

the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Page 18 –

And the investigation did not establish that one Campaign offcials efforts to dilute a portion of the Republican Party platform on providing assistance to Ukraine were undertaken at the behest of candidate Trump or Russia. The investigation also did not establish that a meeting between Kislyak and Sessions in September 2016 at Sessions?s Senate of?ce included any more than a passing mention of the presidential campaign.

Page 74 –

In particular, the investigation examined whether these contacts involved or resulted in coordination or a conspiracy with the Trump Campaign and Russia, including with respect to Russia providing assistance to the Campaign in exchange for any sort of favorable treatment in the future. Based on the available information, the investigation did not establish such coordination.

Page 103 –

However, the investigation did not establish that Page coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election

Page 129 –

The investigation did not establish that Manafort otherwise coordinated with the Russian government on its election-interference efforts.

Page 139 –

Page 152 –

The investigation did not establish that these efforts reflected or constituted coordination between the Trump Campaign and Russia in its election interference activities.

Page 181 –

Ultimately, the investigation did not establish that the Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.

Page 189 –

The investigation did not establish that the contacts described in Volume 1, Section IV, supra, amounted to an agreement to commit any substantive violation of federal criminal law?including foreign-influence and campaign finance laws, both of which are discussed further below. The Office therefore did not charge any individual associated with the Trump Campaign with conspiracy to commit a federal offense arising from Russia contacts, either under a special statute or under Section 371 ?s offenses clause.

Page 189 –

The investigation did not establish any agreement among Campaign officials? or between such officials and Russia-linked individuals?to interfere with or obstruct a lawful function of a government agency during the campaign or transition period.

Page 219 –

Second, unlike cases in which a subject engages in Obstruction of justice to cover up a crime, the evidence we obtained did not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference.

Page 288 –

The evidence does not establish that the termination of Comey was designed to cover up a conspiracy between the Trump Campaign and Russia: As described in Volume I, the evidence uncovered in the investigation did not establish that the President or those close to him were involved in the charged Russian computer-hacking or active-measure conspiracies, or that the President otherwise had an unlawful relationship with any Russian official

Page 289 –

The investigation, however, did not establish that when the President fired Comey, he was considering the possibility that the investigation would uncover these payments or that the President?s intent in fring Comey was otherwise connected to a concern about these matters coming to light.

