The new art of war

This post was originally published on this site
https://www.geopolitica.ru/sites/default/files/ccsavin_cover_2_3.jpg

06.02.2020

As reported by Quartz magazine, Chinese media is regularly broadcasting the drone footage of the construction site showing a ballet of bulldozers…

29.01.2020

All warfare, ideological, economic, or military is based on deception. The assassination of Soleimani is merely a unit of the larger game by US and…

28.01.2020

Multilateralism, as an institutional form of global policy coordination, lays the foundations of how the world should be governed. It outlines the…

08.07.2019

It is a universal truth that enemies do less harm than the traitors because foreign elements cause direct but less damage than the ones who attack…

13.08.2016

The global trend towards multipolarity is now an undeniable fact of reality, though it’s still far from an unquestionable certainty for the future….

05.06.2017

Adopting new technologies such as social networks, religious infiltration, and transnational flows (including media activity), it is now being…

07.08.2019

The former Director General of Police in Indian Punjab is seething in response to UK-based Sikhs embracing the Khalistani cause en masse, lamenting…

11.12.2018

International Conference on “Conflict and Cooperation in South Asia: Role of Major Powers” is organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI…

14.11.2016

The Second American Revolution has succeeded and the American People have beaten The Establishment, but just like the First American Revolution…

01.02.2019

Coaching & Conflicts. — International Eurasian Movement. 2019. — 156 p. Monograph covers a wide range of conflicts from military operations and…

07.03.2019

The latest book by Leonid Savin, an esteemed Russian geopolitical expert and editor-in-chief of the Geopolitica.Ru think tank, focuses on the…

16.11.2019

Report of PTV World about Margalla Dialogue 2019 conference in Islamabad, Pakistan.  November 13 – 14, 2019.

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/new-art-war

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments