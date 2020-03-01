The plot to steal a Sanders victory

Red Lines host Anya Parampil talks with journalist Rania Khalek, of In the Now’s “Soapbox” series, about the 2020 presidential campaign season. Anya and Rania discuss recent smears against Sanders in the Washington Post which charge Russia is supporting him in the democratic primary, as well as the possibility of a brokered Democratic Party convention. Rania also responds to allegations she takes orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin just because she works for In the Now.

