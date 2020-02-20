The Pluses and Minuses of Perceived Slyness, Stuffed Sinuses, and Coronaviruses :What if Americans, through various media, have been pre-programmed to…

By Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com

First of all, I am no doctor. Nor have I played one on TV. But, let’s be honest, we’ve all seen movies like Contagion, World War Z, Outbreak, 12 Monkeys, I Am Legend, and 28 Days Later. They all contain certain similarities. It starts slowly with Patient Zero, either man or animal, and then momentum builds until realization rolls over the globe like a wave. People drop like flies in a fumigated room, as chaos delivers anarchy until only a small remnant survives – usually scientists or sometimes the most attractive members of a U.N. contingency team or, at the very least, average Joes and Janes are left to repopulate the earth.

Occasionally in the stories, the global pandemic occurs in real-time. But, in other instances, the destruction, decimation and depopulation are set to fast-forward during the opening credits and exclaimed by increasingly horrified news reporters terrified at their particular plague’s acceleration – or – the tale is sometimes told via flashbacks in the narrative to explain what happened.

One of my personal favorites of the contagiously post-apocalyptical genre is a book written by horror author, Stephen King, called “The Stand”. The now-classic novel of good versus evil was also made into a television and comic book series. The narrative depicted the breakdown of American society following the inadvertent airborne dispensation of a mutant flu virus from a military laboratory in Texas. In a short time, the virus killed 99.4% of the global population.

Although the near mass-extinction event in King’s book was told in flashbacks through the main characters, the main action occurred in its aftermath: a tribulation period prior to a new age that would manifest as tyranny, or polite society, depending upon who survived in the end.

Seems familiar, no?

And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth. – Revelation 6:8

I once read an article by a Biblical scholar who claimed the usage of the Greek word “beast” in the above Bible scripture was “therion” and that word could be interpreted as “tiny, uncontrolled, poisonous beasts” – like bacteria. Or a virus.

Strong’s Greek: 2342. θηρίον (thérion) — a wild beast …Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance

venomous, wild beast. …Diminutive from the same as thera; a dangerous animal — (venomous, wild) beast.

So what about Coronavirus®? Is it the plague for the end of an age or a marketing gimmick?

At the close of my last article, I wrote the following:

….. all current global trends, including especially Coronavirus®, are about establishing control prior to the advent of a new order. Although the immediate future will be anarchy, out of that chaos will come order administered by technological switches and gates. And the future will be cashless because slavery is rooted in economics.

Accordingly, a commenter by the name of “One Eyed Jack” posed the following question: “…how long before that filthy cash has to be discarded to protect society?”

I responded by saying it was an excellent point because recent articles had claimed Coronavirus® survived on surfaces for two weeks.

The next thing ya know…, new headlines appeared out of the ether and, seemingly, right on schedule:

What if Americans, through various media, have been pre-programmed to embrace the deception and, furthermore, into forfeiting their freedoms in the name of safety?

What if Coronavirus® was the new Terrorism®?

Queue the U.N. special contingency team.

Coronaviruses are actually common and cause lots of conditions like pneumonia, respiratory infections, colds, and the flu. They are ordinary viruses and many people who test positive for coronavirus have no symptoms at all.

Of course, with the recent advent of Coronavirus®, there have been comparisons to the SARS scare several years ago:

The media are correct in saying the closest comparison here is SARS. It also was first reported in China and was what’s called a coronavirus. But while they want you to remember SARS as akin to the Black Death with cries of “Bring out your dead!,” fact is, there was a grand total of only 8,098 cases, of whom 774 died. Then the disease simply disappeared. More than 7,000 of those cases and about 650 of the deaths occurred just in mainland China and Hong Kong. The United States had just 75 cases and zero deaths. By contrast, the CDC estimates about 80,000 Americans died of flu two seasons ago.

And what is SARS exactly? Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Add up those words up and they mean…. pneumonia.

Therefore, if pneumonia could be compared to Acetaminophen, then it appears SARS and Coronavirus® been rebranded into the Tylenol® of respiratory illnesses.

Why?

It’s a good question. Especially since commonplace pneumonia and other generic respiratory illnesses are killing more people every day in China and around the world.

Consider the following statements about Coronavirus® in an article posted on Valentines Day by a “Board-Certified family physician” who is said to be “one of the foremost practitioners of holistic medicine”:

As of 2.14.20, the data indicates that 1,400 have died and over 64,000 are infected. Although those numbers are grim, I would like to put them in perspective. These numbers correlate to a 2% death rate (1,400/64,000). In other words, 98% of those infected survive. Keep in mind, those are the reported numbers. I am certain there are many more infected people who are staying home convalescing on their own. Factoring those individuals in the total numbers would lower the death rate.

Don’t believe it? Okay. The following link connects to a real-time map with stats:

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE

And, as of this writing, the reported death rate remains under 3%.

Moreover, late last month, the New York Times reported that “Coronavirus Deaths Are So Far Mostly Older Men, Many With Previous Health Issues”

Many had underlying conditions like cirrhosis of the liver, hypertension, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. Most spent more than a week in hospitals, with some undergoing treatment for a month or longer. But two died just four days after they were admitted.

Has anything changed? Are the reported death rates accurate? Are younger people with healthy immune systems dying?

Maybe. Maybe not. And, as stated previously, I’m not a doctor; nor have I played one on TV.

Even so, let us, at this time, consider heart disease: It kills 1.4 million people every month.

Over a million people.

Every month.

What about plain-old regular pneumonia?

Pneumonia affects approximately 450 million people globally (7% of the population) and results in about four million deaths per year… Factors that predispose to pneumonia include smoking, immunodeficiency, alcoholism, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and old age.

And what is the death rate from pneumonia?

Most people do eventually recover from pneumonia. However, the 30-day mortality rate is 5 to 10 percent of hospitalized patients. It can be up to 30 percent in those admitted to intensive care.

Scary. Even more frightening than Coronavirus®, right?

Evidently not.

It appears Coronavirus® has all the makings of a media event; a post-impeachment just-in-time delivery to the people. Because, Dear Reader, we are hamsters in a cage and electronic media is the wheel.

Coronavirus® is about establishing control.

In the opinion of this blogger, propagandized pandemics are meant to prompt quarantine and vaccinations. And healthy immune systems have a better chance at fighting off any virus than perhaps people do surviving the likely depopulating measures of quarantines and vaccinations.

Fear engenders control and it seems hysteria has a higher transmission rate and longer sustainability in brain tissue, than coronaviruses.

Maybe some of you disagree and that’s fine. What’s still great about America is how we get to choose our own conspiracy theories.

It could be Coronavirus® is as bad as it’s billed in the news. At worst, it escaped from a Wuhan laboratory affiliated with China’s secret biological weapons program. At the very least, it could be that many people are too eagerly anticipating the global end-game and have misplaced their enthusiasm. And then there are those desiring to capitalize on the hype – ranging from media outlets seeking clickbait and ad revenue, to governments seeking control, to even Big Pharma seeking profit.

In all instances, understand this: Advertising works.

Aids and Ebola are the real depopulators. But Coronavirus®? It’s likely a psyop, a test-run, or both; and by this summer, we’ll be asking each other to remember the name of that last flash outbreak. “What was that? Guinness virus? No! It was Heineken, flu. Remember?”

Because, as a global plague, Coronavirus® seems … quite…. inadequate; in spite of all the electronic claims to the contrary – and as reported from a tightly-controlled communist nation.

For the sake of argument, however, let’s say Coronavirus® really was mutating into a bona fide global pandemic: Cui bono? Because, as the panic exponentially expands, individual rights will, of course, greatly contract; and, seemingly, just in time. It’s happening now.

Everything about the Coronavirus® outbreak smells rotten; even as the stench penetrates the stuffed sinuses of the newly infected.

Here’s a question: Why would any rational person trust government officials, “experts” and the Orwellian Media? Especially, when past history has proven their predisposition towards subversive slyness. Or maybe this blogger has witnessed too many of their misdiagnoses before. And, at least for now, the death rate from healthy skepticism remains low.

Hope for the best and prepare for the worst. We’ll know soon enough. In the meantime, the Wall Street Journal has reported the following:

There are signs that Chinese authorities are still trying to conceal the true scale of the problem, but at this point the virus appears to be more contagious but considerably less deadly than the pathogens behind diseases such as Ebola or SARS—though some experts say SARS and coronavirus are about equally contagious.

That is some masterful equivocation right there – even as the Chinese actively engage in said “cover-up” by expelling three Wall Street Journal Reporters for “racism”.

The headlines! Oh, the headlines! They’ll keep on a comin’…

Is Coronavirus® the real deal? A made-for-TV psyop? A marketing gimmick? A man-made bioweapon or a Biblical plague?

At this point, what difference does it make?