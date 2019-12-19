The Swamp has Lost the 'Consent of the Governed' – 10 Truths Which are Obvious to the American People

We have a lot to thank Trump for, but among the most important is the idea that Trump has caused the corrupt, fraudulent, lying specter of “Big Government” to fully reveal itself for what it truly is.

Does anyone trust the FBI after reading the shocking findings of the Horowitz (IG) report? Not on your life.

Does anyone believe the Democrats are pursuing legitimate “impeachment” based on legitimate “high crimes?” Not a chance.

Does any rational person think that high-level lawmakers and bureaucrats aren’t on the take, receiving kickbacks from billions in foreign aid?

It’s quite stunning, actually, how the mass awakening has accelerated over the last three years as Trump has succeeded as President. In their desperate attempt to destroy Trump, the deep state swamp creatures and corrupt, lawless Democrats have been forced to reveal the truth about their corruption, fraud and malicious abuse of power.

Because of all this, there are many self-evident truths that have now become obvious to the American people. Read from the point of view of the People talking to the political swamp in Washington D.C.:

We don’t believe you. You are all dishonest crooks and horrible people who should never be trusted again. The intelligence community is the enemy of the people and must be dismantled if any American is to ever be truly free. We are not going to voluntarily hand over our guns. You may come try to take them by force, but we will shoot you if you try. We are withdrawing our consent. You are now a rogue enemy government that we finally recognize as the ENEMY. We are never going to vote for establishment candidates ever again. We will not live as slaves, suffering under your tyranny. We would rather die as Americans, defending our liberty and our republic. If we ever get the chance, we will arrest all of you and throw you in prison for as long as you live. We will no longer cooperate with your sham court system, your corrupt FBI and your lawless federal regulators. They are all fraudulent, criminal cartels that have no legitimate authority. You have lost the consent of “the governed.” Your fiat currency financial system and debt Ponzi scheme is a criminal fraud that steals money from the working class. We will no longer hold your dollars and will seek alternatives at every opportunity.

I’m sure you can think of dozens more, but that short list sums up the highlights.

The bottom line should be crystal clear: The United States federal government is run by illegitimate, corrupt, fraudulent swamp creatures and the very future of freedom for America depends on completely dismantling the very concept of a “government” that rules over the people.

The time has come to end the era of big government. We the People no longer need “representatives” in Washington. We don’t need a United States Senate, packed with treasonous crooks (like McCain or Reid) and foreign aid skimming hucksters. We don’t need the FDA or the CDC, both of which are nothing but fake science marketing departments for Big Pharma. We don’t need the Federal Reserve, a fiat currency counterfeiting operation that steals from all working Americans. And we don’t need the intelligence community, which has morphed into a domestic spying secret police operation that routinely abuses its power to surveil and threaten innocent Americans.

We don’t need government-run health care, government-run food stamps or government-run anything, other than defending the shores, setting standards and using the limited powers of small government to protect the rights of individuals against dangerous corporations such as banks and tech giants. That’s the proper role of government: To protect liberty, not to rule over the people.

Do not surrender an inch to this corrupt, lawless system run by traitors and tyrants. Every Democrat in Washington D.C., without exception, is guilty of treason and should be arrested, charged and treated accordingly. And half the Republicans are guilty of the same crime, by the way.

The entire system is corrupt beyond repair. The deep state swamp cannot investigate itself, yet all the powers of investigation have been concentrated in the hands of the very people who are the most dangerous, corrupt criminals of all.

It’s time to revoke our consent from this criminal government and dismantle it once and for all.

Trump is attempting to do exactly that, but even he is spending America into oblivion with record debt spending. Perhaps he realizes a financial implosion is the only sure way to bring down the whole corrupt system.

There will never be another Trump. Once Trump’s tenure is up, We the People must continue his work of exposing, dismantling and rejecting the criminals, crooks and fraudsters in Washington D.C. The very existence of big government is irreconcilable with personal liberty and prosperity. We can either be free and prosperous, or we can be enslaved and forced into destitution under the rule of big government tyranny.