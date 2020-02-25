The Syrian Army in Idlib

Philip Roddis

[embedded content]

This video may cause distress. Taken by their Isis captors in May 2016, it shows the humiliation of two Syrian soldiers prior to their roadside execution. Now read on …

Michael Hudson, described by former Reagan appointee Paul Craig Roberts as the greatest living economist, is clear on the problem US imperialism has faced since Vietnam. Mobilising large conscript armies to fight for Wall Street in foreign lands is no longer politically feasible.

That reality, says Professor Hudson, obliges the Pentagon to pursue its never ending wars on the global south in two interlinked ways. One is the use of state of the art death technologies which not only avoid the need for boots on the ground – a surefire vote loser – but have the side benefit of enriching the military-industrial complex’s shareholders.

But since wars can seldom if ever be won entirely from the air, a second strategy is called for. I refer to the use of proxy forces. In the middle east and (less well known) Muslim areas of China and Russia, these absolutely include armed jihadists.

Those whose understanding of US led wars in the region is shaped entirely by corporate media may well find the counterintuitive, Orwellian nature of Hudson’s second observation too much to take in. That does not make it untrue, however. Likewise his depiction of Isis, Al Qaeda et al as “America’s foreign legion”.

Cue for another commentator often quoted on this site. Writing yesterday on his blog, Stephen Gowans had this to say: