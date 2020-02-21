The Too Damn Long and Too Damn Winding Road to Election Day

Somewhere along the line, most probably when I was in elementary school, one or another of my teachers planted the idea in my young brain that staying informed, involved, and always voting in local, state, or national elections was a fundamental duty of any good citizen. I think it was my 6th grade teacher, and if he were still alive, I’d be tempted to track him down and kick his ass.

Because that idea about civic duty and responsibility and being a good citizen took hold in me. I wanted to be a good and responsible grown up, and if that was part of the minimum qualifications for that job, I was only too happy to do by best. And, throughout my adult life, I have done my best, reading and listening and voting in every election.

But that 6th grade teacher never told me that I would grow old in an America where the presidential election, like a really bad dream, never ends. The new election begins to command the news on the morning after the most current election results have been announced. Then begins the analysis, the speculations, the endless nattering of pundits, the release of polls, the reading of assorted tea leaves, the strengths, the weaknesses, the mood of the oh-so-inscrutable “American people,” the likelihood of a variety of this interest group or that niche of voters getting behind this or that potential candidate.

It eats up a huge amount of time and energy for those of us who pay attention. Even those who try to tune it out can run, but where the fuck can they hide? Because, if there is such a place, I’m ready to go there, and if that makes me a bad citizen, I’m beginning to think I can live with that.

Because, ya know, enough is a fuckin’ nuff. This process isn’t making us better informed. It isn’t making us smarter. If anything, it’s dumbing us up, assaulting us with enough cumulative negative opinion until hardly any candidate seems worth turning up at the polls to push a lever for, and then saying a little prayer that your vote gets counted, or that it even means a goddamn thing if it does.

When I was young, I always left the neighborhood polling place feeling pretty good about what I’d done. These days, I can’t convince myself that there might not be a Russian hacker somewhere, converting my carefully considered vote into a ballot for the candidates and propositions I’d voted against.

Putin has said, or so we’re told, that it was his objective to undermine democracy in the West. No wonder Trump loves the son of a bitch. He gets things done. Not for us, of course, but does anyone think Trump is working for “us”? Not me.

How about an analogy along about now? Let’s say you’re a teacher have been selected to be on a committee to help hire a new principal. Let’s say you weed through a 5-foot high stack of applications, resumes, letters of recommendation. Let’s say you call former employees, do all the due diligence, sit in for the interviews, ask the inane questions, listen carefully to the carefully plotted answers unlikely to offend anyone on the screening committee, from any teacher in any discipline, from any administrator at any level, and from a couple of Rotary Club civic volunteers brought in to represent the community at large.

It’s a long process. People on the committee take sides for one or another of the finalists. Tempers grow short. But, after what seems an eternity, the selection is made. The new principal assumes office.

And then, the very next day, you are told the process is beginning again, and you’ve been selected to serve on that committee once more. Forever and ever.

It’s so fuckin’ Kafkaesque. A nightmare.

But, if we want to hire good principals, or elect good presidents, we could start by shrinking the election season to something like three months of campaigning, a big limitation on campaign spending that would all be publicly funded, beginning with a nation-wide primary to open the ball after, say, six weeks of the process. That would be followed by six more weeks of campaigning, easy voter registration, all driving toward a full week of voting in which no one had to stand in line. When the votes are tabulated, the person who gets the largest number wins. No electoral college. No triangulations. No hocus pocus. No caucus bullshit. No super delegates.

If not that, then something else equally sane, sensible, and democratic. Shit, this truly shouldn’t have to be this difficult, attenuated, or complicated. Even with all that time, all that money, all that newspaper space and chatter on TV and radio, a decisive number of Americans still can’t make up their minds until they go into the voting booth, and then we’re told that many vote for the last name they saw on their way to vote. And if we can’t do better than this goddamned expensive zany zoo, then I’m getting close to saying the hell with the whole sorry charade. Because one thing we know is that it serves the status quo rather well, and they like it because it turns out to be a ritual in which politicians can be bought for relative peanuts by the biggest donors who get truly great returns on their investments. Which is, of course, the main explanation for Trump’s election, an investment by the Walton family and the big Wall Streeters, and the Koch brothers that paid off like a broken slot machine, way better than bank interest or even a shady real estate deal.

So, I hope that if we manage to get rid of the abomination we saddled ourselves with in 2016, that the ultimate winner who follows that piece of shit into the White House will announce that election reform is high on his or her to-do list. Because, until or unless we fix this very flawed system, until we get rid of Citizens United, until we get the money and the Rube Goldberg elements out of this cockamamie process that so consistently produces such unsatisfactory and unreliable results, we ain’t going to be able to fix any of the other things ailing us, not to mention the planet at large.

It’s a long and winding road to election day. Too damn long. Too damn winding.

[embedded content]

_______