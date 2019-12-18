The top 10 scariest robotics and drone stories of 2019

(Natural News) The replacement of actual human beings with the new robot economy is now in full swing, and much of what’s being introduced in the name of “progress” suggests that it won’t be too much longer until artificial intelligence (AI) controls everything. Here are 10 of the most disturbing stories from this past year that illustrate the degree to which transhumanism is taking over the world:

Everywhere you look these days, listening devices like Amazon’s “Alexa” are popping up because of the “convenience” they supposedly afford. But does having Jeff Bezos and his army of tech spies listening in on all of your conversations 24/7 really give you peace of mind? Because that’s what these things are truly for, in case you didn’t know.

On the surface, listening devices like Alexa exist to pull up your favorite songs or recipes on-demand. But in the greater scheme of things, they’re being used to feed your conversations and lifestyle habits directly into the data archives of government spooks that, at least in communist China, are using said data to mass surveil people and commit cultural genocide, including with those dreaded concentration camps that leftists are so worried about at our southern border.

As it turns out, Amazon has hired a team of spies to actively monitor Alexa users and report their goings on and whereabouts back to central command. It’s like having Big Brother right there in the room with you – and people who own these devices are paying to lose their own privacy.

Sponsored solution from CWC Labs: This heavy metals test kit allows you to test almost anything for 20+ heavy metals and nutritive minerals, including lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, aluminum and more. You can test your own hair, vitamins, well water, garden soil, superfoods, pet hair, beverages and other samples (no blood or urine). ISO accredited laboratory using ICP-MS (mass spec) analysis with parts per billion sensitivity. Learn more here.

Another major tech development in 2019 was the initial stages of the nationwide 5G rollout, which promises faster download speeds and greater connection quality. But in reality, 5G is one of the most deadly and invasive technologies to ever be introduced – and sadly, there’s no way to escape it other than to move out to the middle of nowhere or leave the country entirely.

Most Christians are well-aware of the Mark of the Beast spoken about in the book of Revelation. But are they paying attention to how it’s actually now being implemented via Amazon, which in addition to Alexa spy devices will soon require its “Marketplace” sellers to video themselves for facial recognition purposes? Talk about needing to jump through a bunch of Orwellian hoops just to buy and sell!

It’s not just Amazon, either. Microsoft, founded by billionaire “philanthropist” Bill Gates, is also rapidly implementing its own AI technologies, including in communist China where citizens are routinely executed for violating the government’s authoritarian decrees. Gates and Microsoft, along with Amazon and many other tech giants, are pushing for the same type of tyranny here in the United States.

Following the implementation, and partial repeal, of “Obamacare,” the next step for Big Tech and its government lackeys is to develop “virtual medical coaches” that will spy on you in your home and make health care recommendations. Rather than seeing an actual doctor, those who agree to this type of privacy invasion will have AI robots dictate how they should eat, what medicine they should take, and how they should live for an “optimal” lifestyle.

At the forefront of the AI takeover is Asia, and particularly Japan, where humanoid robots are now being unveiled that, in time, will replace the human workforce while requiring no pay, benefits, or fair treatment – which will effectively make human beings obsolete in the eyes of the deep state.

For all of the “green” hype associated with them, Tesla’s electric vehicles comes with a lot of problems, including the very real possibility that they might veer of the road and crash, or randomly explode, without cause. This happened several times this past year, calling into question whether or not these “advanced” modes of transportation are really as safe as Elon Musk claims they are.

Is it possible for a robot to sin? If it’s an AI robot, the answer is yes, as we learned in 2019 that artificial intelligence has the capacity to learn the nasty ways of humans, including how to cheat and steal its way through life.

For more related news about the mass implementation of anti-human, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, be sure to check out AIsystems.news.

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-17-top-10-scariest-robotics-drone-stories-2019.html