The Trump Story About Assange Is FAKE NEWS, They Are Lying About Trump’s Offer To Julian

This post was originally published on this site

By Timcast Julian Assange has always maintained that his source in the DNC e-mail leaks was not Russian. Nevertheless, this is part of the running…

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

The Trump Story About Assange Is FAKE NEWS, They…

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ActivistPost/~3/xtStuSSw5eA/the-trump-story-about-assange-is-fake-news-they-are-lying-about-trumps-offer-to-julian.html

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments