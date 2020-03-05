The UN and Central Banks: A Rockefeller and Rothschild Coup

I’m so impressed by Spiro Skouras’ work, which marries great research with great writing and great video editing.

In this piece, he describes how the central bakers plan to roll-out the “sustainable financial system”, with a stated goal of reaching a “net zero carbon economy”, supervised by an international oversight organization named the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

***

To understand what is in store for this new decade, we need only look to the controllers who have shaped the last century. Let’s begin with the central banks. The central banks have become obsessed with two objectives. As Zero Hedge points out, one of these objectives is “climate change”. The other is blockchain technology and the digitization of currency or assets.

These two facts become apparent when you visit the websites and/or social media accounts of the global financial institutions, whether it’s the World Bank the International Monetary Fund or the Bank for International Settlements. These global central banks are considered to be the central banks *of* central banks – the movers and shakers.

In other words, each and every country, which has its own central bank – the equivalent to the Federal Reserve in the United States or the European Central Bank in Europe – all report back to these institutions. And none of them are government institutions; these are privately-owned banks, which control their hosting nation’s currency and their monetary policy.

As we begin to examine these central bank’s publications, like the report just published by the IMF titled ’50 shades of Green’, written by the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney the “point of view”, as they call it or the agenda quickly becomes apparent: the world needs a new sustainable financial system to stop “runaway climate change”. There are key takeaways from this document, which openly signaled the dawn of a new era.

Carney clearly states that a new financial system is already under construction and this new financial system is already funding initiatives and innovation in the private sector, implying a clear distinction or separation between the new financial system and the private sector.

Although this private sector, which is being financed by this new sustainable financial system is working in concert with governments to enhance their climate policies, with a stated goal of reaching a “net zero carbon economy”, globally in the not-too-distant future.

The private sector, which the IMF and the Bank of England are referring to through their conduit, Mark Carney is an international oversight organization named the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. As Carney states in his report, the TCFD was catalyzed by the G20 but established by the private sector.

So, who is the TCFD and what do they do? The Task Force on climate-Related Financial Disclosures website states that their mission is to “develop voluntary consistent climate related financial risk disclosures for use by companies and providing information to investors, lenders, insurers and other stakeholders,” – and this is where it gets interesting: “The task force will consider the physical liability and transition risks associated with climate change and what constitutes effective financial disclosures across industries.”

So in other words, based on a company’s financial disclosures this ‘private task force’ will determine if your business is contributing to climate change – and thus, a threat to human civilization. This information will be provided to the banks, the insurance companies, the governments and so on, so businesses may not be able to get a loan or insurance or proper licensing to operate, or either will be taxed into submission or into bankruptcy, if your company’s climate risk assessment is ‘unsatisfactory’.

So, that’s the mission of the task force. Now, let’s see who they are. The [former] presidential candidate and controversial billionaire, Michael Bloomberg is the chairman of the Task Force. Yes, the same Michael Bloomberg who enforced ‘stop and frisk’ measures in New York City.

It’s notable to point out that all of the members of the Task Force were hand-picked by the Financial Stability Board. Now, before Mark Carney was the Governor of the Bank of England, he was the head of the Financial Stability Board, whose members consist of virtually every central bank in the G20, like the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Russia, China, Japan and many others, in addition to the IMF, the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements.

So, I guess the private task force isn’t so private, after all.

***

