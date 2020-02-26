There Is A Silent War Countdown, [T -2] & Counting, Fire At Will Sir – Episode 2107

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe globalist system is about to change, the event the [CB]/Elite have pushed is now backfiring on them, instead of hurting Trump economic system it has hurt their system. Trump tweeted what is really happening with the event, its about the economy, the stock market, their way of life. The Fed is saying there is no need to cut rates. Kudlow says everything is contained and at this time no need to cut rates, game theory. The [DS]/D’s are pushing the latest Coronavirus event, they are all in. Trump sent a message, the market went up. The game has just begun. Trump is now suing the NYT, libel  laws, end of MSM. Q dropped more bread, and there seems to be a silent war countdown happening, we are now at [T -2] and counting.

Current News – 02.26.2020

Economy

Coronavirus is a game-changer for globalisation, but no-one knows how it’s going to unravel

  • China accounts for a third of global trade,  
  • Factory closures in China will hit companies in the UK, as will the closure of borders or the imposition of checks. In the longer term, it’s possible that this, along with environmental concerns, will prompt executives to simplify supply chains.
  • In the short run there is likely to be severe disruption and there is little the Bank of England can do to alleviate it, because cutting interest rates and the usual measures have no effect on supply problems.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Fed’s Kaplan says unclear right now if coronavirus calls for U.S. rate change: WSJ

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, 
  • “I still think we are a number of weeks away from being able to make the judgment” whether a rate change is required, 

Source: reuters.com

Fed should not cut rates since the U.S. has ‘contained’ coronavirus, White House economic adviser says

  • The outbreak is a “human tragedy” but not likely to become an “economic tragedy,” Larry Kudlow said.
  • America has “contained” the coronavirus, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Tuesday, adding that the U.S. economy is “fundamentally quite healthy” amid the rapid advance of the disease.
  • Kudlow also said he does not expect the Federal Reserve to “make any panic move” to cut rates as a result of the epidemic — despite a 1,000-point plunge on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday. The Dow closed down by almost 900 points  

Source: nbcnews.com

Political/Rights

Appeals court OKs Trump move to withhold millions from ‘sanctuary’ areas that won’t help ICE 

  • A federal appeals court in New York granted the Trump administration permission to withhold millions of dollars in funding from New York City and seven “sanctuary” states that have refused to assist in transferring illegal immigrants from local law enforcement into federal custody.
  • The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday declared the administration could not be required to release funding for law enforcement grant money to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington — all of which do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency that detains immigrants who do not have documents.
  • The court found that the Justice Department had the authority to set conditions on states and localities it dispenses federal money to. It also noted that the Supreme Court has maintained the federal government supersedes the state on immigration policies.

Source: washingtonexaminer.com

Remember post 818, Libel Laws, End of MSM

Geopolitical/Police State

ABC Suspends Socialist Correspondent After Project Veritas Sting

  • ABC News suspended senior correspondent David Wright after he was caught on undercover film by Project Veritas admitting that the network bosses spike news that is important to voters, and that ABC is unable to provide relevant news to Americans due to their bias.

  • Wright, who joined ABC nearly 20 years ago, reports for “Wold News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.”

As a national political reporter at a legacy broadcaster, Wright said he feels left behind by the new digital media.

We live in a moment where people live in echo chambers and the truth suffers and, in an effort, to compete, we’ve become an echo chamber ourselves. We’ve been in the mainstream media we have an effort to match the zippy news cycle with responding to the latest tweet and trying to keep pace with the desperate pace of it all.”

The desperate pace means reporters like him lose focus, he said.

Source: zerohedge.com

False Flags

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg claimed at the Democrat debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump had “fired” the government’s pandemic expert and “defunded” the Centers for Disease Control:

FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not ‘Fire’ Pandemic Specialist or ‘Defund’ CDC

  • CLAIM: President Trump “fired” the government’s pandemic specialist, and “defunded” the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
  • VERDICT:   The specialist was not fired; he quit. Some CDC cuts were proposed, but not implemented.

Source: breitbart.com

Just Like Her Corrupt Brother Rod Rosenstein — The CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Drops a Bomb on President Trump While On International Trip

  • The brother of the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, is former DAG Rod Rosenstein.
  • Yesterday, the CDC unexpectedly announced startling news about the coronavirus in the US.  This rattled the markets and led to another downturn of hundreds of points in the DOW for the second straight day:
  • Dr. Messonnier’s comments came as the President and the First Lady were outside the country and traveling in India. 
  • Rosenstein’s Deep State friends, the Democrat Party, regularly schedule hateful events when the President is overseas:Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Do you see a pattern

1. Trump counters MSM – Fake News

2. Trump counters Fed – Fake Economic Advice

3. Trump counters intelligence agencies -Fake Intelligence

4. Trump counters climate scientist – Fake Data

5. Trump counters health officials – Fake Assessment

Why isn’t Q mentioning the coronavirus

Q

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous

ClipboardImage.png

>>8246625
BREAKING: Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down. Bob Chapek will be the CEO of Disney immediately.
https://twitter.com/CNBC/status/1232412793141440514📁Many sources confirming now, live on FOX too.
He’s not CEO anymore though, and is leaving earlier than his contract says he should.
>>8246640
The Silent War continues..
Q
Iger didn’t actually quit disney, he stepped down as ceo.  Many CEOs step down but they don’t immediately leave their companies, they remain as a member of the board, the become advisors. 
Q has been ending his post with the following saying,  : “The Silent War Continues.”

It seems Q is counting down to something and we are at 2. 

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6

D0RYDDvWkAE61QQ.png

Now, isn’t that interesting?
Q
Yesterday we talked about this post and Q reposted it, it is from last years,  Is it a coincidence that Iger stepped down as CEO of Disney 1 day after Weinstein was convicted of rape.

Nolte – Disney’s Monsters Inc.: Harvey Weinstein, John Lasseter, and Mark Halperin

  •  
  • The Walt Disney Co. is a corporate leviathan with tentacles that go well beyond its theme parks, its studio, and its merchandising machinery.
  • Between 1993 and 2005, Disney owned Miramax while Harvey Weinstein ran it and thrived and made everyone millions.
  • Between 1996 and 2006, Disney owned ABC News while Mark Halperin’s influence and power exploded.
  • Since 2006, John Lasseter has been a top executive at Disney and chief creative officer at Pixar, which is also owned by Disney.
  • Weinstein’s alleged crimes and the fact that they were no secret within the media and entertainment industries, has already been well-documented.  Worth repeating, though, is the news that Weinstein settled eight sexual harassment suits (that we know of), and the most infamous one so far (the alleged rape of Rose McGowan) occurred in 1997, smack dab in the middle of Weinstein’s Disney era.
  • According to the latest reporting on Mark Halperin, all of his alleged sexual misconduct — which involves around ten women who claim they were victims of everything from harassment to unwanted touching to being shoved to watching Halperin masturbate under his desk  — happened while he was at ABC News. And once again, we are being told that this was an “open secret” at ABC/Disney.
  • Finally, there is John Lasseter who put himself on a six-month leave of absence Tuesday in the wake of a number of allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.  
  • Many former female Pixar employees said there was a classic whisper network at the animation company, where young women were advised to keep their distance from the co-founder.Another former employee told Variety that she was cautioned about Lasseter soon after she started work there,

Source: breibart.com

MGM, LinkedIn, IBM, Mastercard CEOs step down

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/born-alive-bill-fails-to-pass-senate-vote/📁

Senate Fails to Pass Born-Alive Bill

By a vote of 53-44, the Senate has failed to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required doctors to provide medical care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion procedure. The bill — sponsored by Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) and cosponsored by 49 of his fellow Republican senators — needed 60 votes to overcome the legislative filibuster.

Just three Democratic senators crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans in favor of the legislation: Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Doug Jones (Ala.).

All six of the Democratic senators currently running for the 2020 presidential nomination voted against the bill: Cory Booker (N.J.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), along with Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Three Republican senators did not vote on the bill: Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Tim Scott (S.C.). According to their communications directors, both Cramer and Scott missed the vote due to flight delays.

These people are sick!
Q

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/born-alive-abortion-survivors-protection-act-fails-in-the-senate/📁

Democrats Block Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the Senate

Forty-one Democratic senators voted this afternoon to block the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, successfully filibustering the legislation and preventing it from receiving a final vote. The bill would have required doctors to provide standard medical care to newborn infants who survive abortion procedures.

Fifty-six senators voted in favor of the legislation, including three Democrats: Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Doug Jones (Ala.), and Joe Manchin (W.Va.). All three also voted for the legislation when it came to the floor last February, though Jones was considered a potential “flip” vote this year, as he is up for reelection this November.

Both Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) voted for the bill as well, despite the fact that they often break from the Republican Party on legislation that has anything to do with abortion. Last year, Murkowski did not vote on the born-alive bill.

Three senators who are running for president — Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), and Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) — did not vote. All three voted against the legislation last February.

Q

Why did Q post this, to let us know that 1 year ago the D’s blocked the passage of the born-alive bill in the senate 

Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
https://twitter.com/Inevitable_ET/status/1232333000853147648📁
It’s going to be Biblical Rev 9:3 “Then out of the smoke came locusts upon the earth, and power was given them, as the scorpions of the earth have power.” Saudi Arabia
Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.
Q
This is from  Ephesians Chapter 6
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous

2904.png

>>8251572

Feb 26 2019

Q is letting us know that this was posted exactly one year ago  
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous

ERjHskdVAAYhwWD.jpg

>>8251572
>>8251572
Thanks for the wonderful visit, Q and Q+. Love, Respect and Support from India.
>>8251665
Love and Light, Patriot.
Have faith and trust in yourself.
WWG1WGA!!!
Q
an anon in India sends his love to Q and Q+
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV6
Anonymous

576847584903257849302578432574839.png

>>8251669
Godspeed.
Q

from x22report.com

