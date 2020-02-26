There Is A Silent War Countdown, [T -2] & Counting, Fire At Will Sir – Episode 2107

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe globalist system is about to change, the event the [CB]/Elite have pushed is now backfiring on them, instead of hurting Trump economic system it has hurt their system. Trump tweeted what is really happening with the event, its about the economy, the stock market, their way of life. The Fed is saying there is no need to cut rates. Kudlow says everything is contained and at this time no need to cut rates, game theory. The [DS]/D’s are pushing the latest Coronavirus event, they are all in. Trump sent a message, the market went up. The game has just begun. Trump is now suing the NYT, libel laws, end of MSM. Q dropped more bread, and there seems to be a silent war countdown happening, we are now at [T -2] and counting.

Current News – 02.26.2020

Economy

Coronavirus is a game-changer for globalisation, but no-one knows how it’s going to unravel

China accounts for a third of global trade,

Factory closures in China will hit companies in the UK, as will the closure of borders or the imposition of checks. In the longer term, it’s possible that this, along with environmental concerns, will prompt executives to simplify supply chains.

In the short run there is likely to be severe disruption and there is little the Bank of England can do to alleviate it, because cutting interest rates and the usual measures have no effect on supply problems.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Political/Rights

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Chair Graham has asked AG Barr to make senior DOJ official Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, an Obama holdover, available to testify before committee investigators about FISA abuses. Sanz-Rexach was the FISA gatekeeper at DOJ when illegal FISA approved on Trump aide — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 26, 2020

A federal appeals court in New York granted the Trump administration permission to withhold millions of dollars in funding from New York City and seven “sanctuary” states that have refused to assist in transferring illegal immigrants from local law enforcement into federal custody.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday declared the administration could not be required to release funding for law enforcement grant money to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington — all of which do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency that detains immigrants who do not have documents.

The court found that the Justice Department had the authority to set conditions on states and localities it dispenses federal money to. It also noted that the Supreme Court has maintained the federal government supersedes the state on immigration policies. Source: washingtonexaminer.com #Winning. Now the President can legally starve into submission the corrupt failed states who all but tore themselves out of the union with their treasonous and unconstitutional policies. Illegal immigration is the strategy for our domestic enemies to seize power at the ballot. https://t.co/e8Boq59W0Q — Joe M (@StormIsUponUs) February 26, 2020 Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia. Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 26, 2020 Remember post 818, Libel Laws, End of MSM

Geopolitical/Police State

ABC News suspended senior correspondent David Wright after he was caught on undercover film by Project Veritas admitting that the network bosses spike news that is important to voters, and that ABC is unable to provide relevant news to Americans due to their bias. Wright, who joined ABC nearly 20 years ago, reports for “Wold News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.” As a national political reporter at a legacy broadcaster, Wright said he feels left behind by the new digital media. “We live in a moment where people live in echo chambers and the truth suffers and, in an effort, to compete, we’ve become an echo chamber ourselves. We’ve been in the mainstream media we have an effort to match the zippy news cycle with responding to the latest tweet and trying to keep pace with the desperate pace of it all.” The desperate pace means reporters like him lose focus, he said. Source: zerohedge.com

False Flags

Does anyone think that if there were a consequential national security/economic crisis that this Administration has the intellectual capacity and policy acumen to navigate the nation through it? The answer, frighteningly, is no. Now we have the coronavirus and they have no idea. pic.twitter.com/Yr3K0SKtfi — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 26, 2020

They are facing a “Crisis” pic.twitter.com/KbpaGSzYPd — Tommy boomboom (@tommyBoomboom) February 26, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg claimed at the Democrat debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump had “fired” the government’s pandemic expert and “defunded” the Centers for Disease Control:

FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not ‘Fire’ Pandemic Specialist or ‘Defund’ CDC CLAIM: President Trump “fired” the government’s pandemic specialist, and “defunded” the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

VERDICT: The specialist was not fired; he quit. Some CDC cuts were proposed, but not implemented. Source: breitbart.com

Just Like Her Corrupt Brother Rod Rosenstein — The CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Drops a Bomb on President Trump While On International Trip

The brother of the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, is former DAG Rod Rosenstein.

Yesterday, the CDC unexpectedly announced startling news about the coronavirus in the US. This rattled the markets and led to another downturn of hundreds of points in the DOW for the second straight day:

Dr. Messonnier’s comments came as the President and the First Lady were outside the country and traveling in India.

Rosenstein’s Deep State friends, the Democrat Party, regularly schedule hateful events when the President is overseas:Source: thegatewaypundit.com

President @realDonaldTrump is leading an aggressive coronavirus response & preparation effort. The Administration has: ✅ Formed a Coronavirus Task Force ✅ Declared a public health emergency ✅ Implemented unprecedented procedures to protect travelers — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020 Because of President Trump’s early containment strategy, local governments have been granted time to prepare. Meanwhile, the White House is educating the public, expediting development of a vaccine, and minimizing the risk of medical shortages or disruptions to supply chains. — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020 Do you see a pattern 1. Trump counters MSM – Fake News 2. Trump counters Fed – Fake Economic Advice 3. Trump counters intelligence agencies -Fake Intelligence 4. Trump counters climate scientist – Fake Data 5. Trump counters health officials – Fake Assessment

Why isn’t Q mentioning the coronavirus

Q

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 25 Feb 2020 – 4:27:43 PM

