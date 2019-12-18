THERE THEY GO AGAIN: Democrats preparing to undermine Trump victory in 2020.

InvestmentWatchBlog

To put a finer point on it, they’re preparing to thwart the will of American voters. Again.

via washingtonexaminer:

Democrats are laying the groundwork to undermine the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency if he wins in 2020, arguing foreign interference helped him get into the White House in the first place and then stay there.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff last week explained House Democrats’ expedited impeachment schedule against Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress, with House floor votes now set for Wednesday.

“The argument, ‘Why don’t you just wait?’, amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff told reporters .

“Why not let him have foreign help one more time?” added the California Democrat, who led the intelligence panel’s investigation into whether Trump improperly leveraged U.S. military aid to pressure Ukraine into digging up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a top-tier 2020 Democratic White House candidate.