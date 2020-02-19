Third nationwide maritime robot competition to take place this autumn in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The third Aquarobotech maritime robot developer competition will take place this autumn in Vladivostok, says Perspective Research Fund, the competition organizer.

“The third nationwide maritime robot competition Aquarobotech 2020 would take place in August-September in Vladivostok. Today, the Military and Industrial Commission has approved the competition plan,” the Fund said.

The Aquarobotech would be a part of the scientific conference “Perspectives of water-based robot systems development.” Applications will be open shortly.