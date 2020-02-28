This Week in Pictures: 22 – 28 February

This week was intense, with the looming threat of the coronavirus spreading across the world. At the same time, the Middle East was shaken by the conflict in Idlib, where Turkish and Syrian forces clashed multiple times, causing a major crisis.

This week witnessed numerous protests across the world, while in many countries people marked the end of the carnival season. Both Latin America and Europe held a lot of traditional festivites to let the steam off in these tense times. The gallery will show you the main events of the week, letting you see what is really important!