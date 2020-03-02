Tinkov to remain in London for duration of US Internal Revenue Service court hearings
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Businessman Oleg Tinkov will remain in London for the duration of court hearings initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement released on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
“The hearings, now underway in London, are in response to allegations of under-reporting of tax by the US Internal Revenue Service with respect to Mr Tinkov. Mr Tinkov is expected to remain in London for the duration of these proceedings, having been granted bail after a warrant for his detention was issued. Mr Tinkov has informed us that his legal team is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the group said.
The situation does not affect the functioning of either the TCS Group’s board of directors or the management board of Tinkoff Bank, TCS Group noted. “Mr Tinkov is not a member of either of these boards. All day-to-day operational decisions are taken at the management board levels of the bank and other operating companies in the group,” the statement reads.
TCS Group stated earlier that the US Internal Revenue Service had initiated court hearings of Oleg Tinkov in London. The hearings are taking place in February-April 2020. The case concerns resolution of potential tax issues.
A representative of Tinkoff Bank’s press service told TASS that the group independently reported about the participation of Oleg Tinkov in court hearings initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service to make sure that all legal norms with regard to a public company with listings in London and Moscow are transparently observed.
