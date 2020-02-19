To Democrats Who Back Bloomberg: ‘Did you learn nothing from Hillary?’

21CentyryWire |

One of the most significant moments which radically altered the course of the 2016 US presidential election was when candidate Hillary Clinton self immolated with what was meant to be a throwaway quip:

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

And just like that, a quarter of the American population were banished by the Democratic nominee, to languish in politically correct purgatory.

Many political analysts believe that was the moment when Clinton well and truly lost the working class heartlands, shedding blue collar voters that had previously been a party stronghold for the Democrats. But it seems that after four years of railing against President rump, the Democrats party never did any real much soul searching, at least not enough to generate enough self-awareness so as to avoid making that very mistake again in 2020.

One is for sure: oligarch, multi billionaire and Democratic candidate, Michael Bloomberg, never paid much attention to why Hillary lost in 2016. If he had, he would be doing this….

Columnist Gary Abernathy explains…

As far as Trump supporters are concerned, one might well ask: “When will more people have the courage to support Trump?” Still, such a barrage of moral lecturing might eventually lead one to question their association with Trump and the GOP — until someone like Mike Bloomberg comes along.

Bloomberg, the gazillionaire former mayor of New York who is seeking to buy the Democratic nomination for president, is quickly rivaling Trump on the sheer volume of regrettable words and deeds concerning women and minorities emerging from his recent past. But Bloomberg’s biggest mistake may not be in whatever sins he may have personally committed; it could be the contempt in which he apparently holds middle America.