Too little, too late? Macron announces measures against 'Islamic separatism'
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a series of measures designed to combat “Islamic separatism” in France – including new rules on foreign imams and education.
The measures will also aim to “fight foreign influence”and “promote the [positive] organisation of the Muslim faith”, Mr Macron said on a panel of ministers on Tuesday February 18, at an event in Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin).
France will gradually stop welcoming “detached imams” sent from other countries such as Turkey or Algeria, Mr Macron said, and would aim to increase the number of imams trained in France, instead.
Nor will France continue to permit the 300 or so extra religious leaders that would usually enter the country during the period of Ramadan, he said.
Funding
The country would also work to ensure that mosques are “funded in a transparent way” and that imams working in France are “respectful of our values”. Mr Macron said: “We need to know where the money is coming from, who uses it, and why.”
Currently, France has around 300 “detached imams” from abroad, who are recruited to fill a number of positions in mosques across the country. These include 150 from Turkey, 120 from Algeria, and around 30 from Morocco.
Yet, this number represents a small percentage of the number of imams in France, who operate across 2,500 places of worship. The exact number is not known, but it is estimated that there are 1,800 imams nationwide.
Education
Mr Macron also said that from the rentrée 2020 (the new school year in September), France would no longer be providing classes in other languages, using curricula from other governments.
This scheme is currently known as “Elco” (enseignements de langue et de culture d’origine; language and culture teachings from the country of origin), and applies to nine countries – Algeria, Croatia, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Serbia, Tunisia, and Turkey. It includes 80,000 pupils per year.
He said: “The problem we have today with this, is that we have more and more teachers who do not speak French, and for whom our national education is not relevant.
“I am not comfortable with the idea that in a school in the Republic, women and men are able to teach without [the] national education [system] having the slightest control. And we have no control, either, on the curricula that they teach.
“We cannot be teaching things that are manifestly not compatible with the laws of the Republic, or history as we see it. From la rentrée 2020, the teaching of culture, and in foreign languages, will be removed from everywhere on Republic soil.”
Russia has pulled off the seemingly impossible, isolating the dangerous sect of Takfirism while supporting its moderate population and helping them identify as Russian citizens. Macron could take a lesson here:
The future of Islam in Western Europe? Look to Russia
Unlike the EU, Russia has one single central government, and a strong one at that. The Russian intelligence and security services are amongst the best on the planet, as is the Russian military. Russia does not suffer from the disease of political-correctness: it is totally acceptable in Russia to denounce Islamic terrorism in the harshest possible terms. In fact, Putin even made a famous statement about “offing the terrorists in the toilets if needed” and the Russians did exactly that: they killed every single Chechen Wahabi leader and, far from denying it, they proudly proclaimed it. The key difference with the EU is that Putin and the Russian people had the political will to stop the insurgency in Chechnia, even if that meant turning all of Chechnia into a pile of smoking rubble.
Yet, at the same time, Putin made major efforts to support the Muslim community in Russia. Not only did he built a huge (and beautiful) mosque in Moscow, he has embarked on major program to support the growth of traditional Islam in Russia (just as he has done with the Orthodox Church). As for Chechnia, Putin has made Ramzan Kadyrov something of a “political son” and has given the Chechens an extremely wide autonomy, especially in matters of religion. So is Putin anti-Muslim or pro-Muslim? Neither. Putin understands a simple thing which, so far, totally eludes western politicians: Russians are very good at killing Takfiris, but only Muslims can kill Takfirism.
[…]
So the key characteristic of Takfiris is that they believe that all those who do not follow their version of Islam are not even Muslims. How do you think that this makes these other Muslims feel about the Takfiris? Actually, there is nothing wrong in theological terms with the notion of “Takfir” just as there is nothing wrong with the notion of “excommunication” or, for that matter, “anathema” or “heretic”. These are categories which, when properly used, are indispensable for specific types of theological arguments. However, just as “excommunicate”, “anathema” or “heretic” can be used by some only as insults, slander or even calls to murder, “Takfirism” is first and foremost a mindset. Guns and bullets cannot defeat a mindset. In fact, only ideas can defeat other ideas. The Russians know that.
There are several videos on YouTube (alas, in Russian) which show Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov coming to the location of a battle with Chechen extremists and engaging the terrorists in a theological dispute about Islam. Instead of just ordering his troops to kill them all, he challenges them by asking them “so you think that you are Muslims and we are not?” or “how is our society not Islamic?“. And his favorite one “if you can find a single quote in the Quran proving to me that what I do is not Islamic then I will immediately cease doing it“. This does not always work. Some refuse to surrender and they are all inevitably killed (there is zero tolerance for Takfiris in Chechnia). But frequently this does work. Terrorists lay down their weapons, come out and instead of being abused and jailed or simply shot, they are sent to special prisons where Islamic preachers come and spend long hours teaching them about true Islam. And more often than not, when these young men come out they become volunteers for the Chechen security forces!
