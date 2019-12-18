Top diplomat says Russian-Japanese consultations on economic ties were constructive

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia and Japan have held constructive and substantive discussions on the bilateral economic dialogue, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Wednesday after the 15th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues.

“At a meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister [Maxim] Oreshkin, who oversees economic cooperation with Japan, we made a general and comprehensive review of the current situation in economic relations between the two countries. We were able to hold meaningful and very constructive discussions about what can be done to ensure that these relations develop further,” he said.