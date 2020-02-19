Top NJ Officials Block Honoring of Martin Luther King’s Historic Camden Legacy

Ridiculing MLK’s historic Garden State ‘Firsts’

The Governor of New Jersey and that state’s two top black elected officials face criticism for their silence on a recent ruling by New Jersey state historic preservation authorities that devalues the early activism of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many deem that ruling fallacious while some also denounce that ruling as racist.

Dr. King staged his first formal protest against racism in New Jersey on June 11, 1950, years before his leadership of the history-changing bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama catapulted King to national prominence.

That 1950 protest produced Dr. King’s first lawsuit against discrimination. During the protest he organized at a café in the small South Jersey town of Maple Shade, the white owner chased King and his three companions from the premises with a gun.

The criticism that stains New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver and U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey erupted in the wake of that historic preservation ruling, released on the literal eve of Black History Month 2020.

In that ruling NJ authorities rejected state historic registry listing for the house in Camden, NJ where evidence documents that King plotted his 1950 protest. Authorities rooted their rejection ruling in the astounding assertion that Dr. King’s first protest and his first lawsuit hold “minimal” historic importance.

This dismissal by NJ authorities of the significance of Dr. King’s first protest and his first lawsuit is historically inaccurate, stated Dr. Molefi Kete Asante, Professor and Chair of the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“One can never say accurately that the site of the first formal protest by the most consequential transformative person of an era has “minimal” historic importance without either being deceptive or ignorant of American history,” Dr. Asante said.

Governor Murphy, Lt. Governor Oliver and Senator Booker have refused to comment on the widely criticized rejection/dismissal actions announced by NJ’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the state agency that oversees the Historic Preservation Office (HPO), the entity that approves or rejects state historic registry listings.

Gov. Murphy declined to address specific questions about his position on the DEP/HPO dismissal of Dr. King’s historic ‘Firsts’ in New Jersey. Oddly, Murphy’s office directed questions about Murphy’ opinions regarding DEP/HPO anti-MLK actions to the entities that perpetrated those actions: the DEP/HPO.

Governor Murphy, in a statement released by his office, said, “The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s State Historic Preservation Office should be contacted for further information.”

Despite Governor Murphy’s evasive non-comment comment, at least he did respond to inquiries. That’s in stark contrast to New Jersey’s two top black elected officials.

Lt. Governor Oliver and Sen. Booker respectively failed to respond to repeated requests for comments regarding DEP/HPO dismissal of the historic import of the Camden house where King launched his legendary activism plus the historic ‘Firsts’ of King’s activism in New Jersey…

About author A columnist for the historic Philadelphia Tribune, the nation’s oldest African-American owned newspaper, Washington is also Associate Professor of Journalism at Temple, where he co-directs the Multimedia Urban Reporting Lab that sends J-students into neighborhoods in search of stories the local establishment media ignore. In addition to his Temple degrees, Washington holds a law degree from the Yale University.