Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy on Monday urged top intelligence officials to stop delivering sensitive briefings to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff , D-Calif., because he is “a leaker .”

“No one is above the law, apparently except whoever leaks classified information out of Adam Schiff’s committee,” Gowdy said on “Hannity,” reacting to the recent intelligence briefing on Russia’s alleged 2020 election interference efforts to help President Trump.

“What the intelligence committee needs to give some thought to is stop briefing someone who has a history and is an epidemic leaker,” he added. “Quit briefing him.”

Contrary to numerous media reports, there is no evidence to suggest that Russia is making a specific “play” to boost President Trump’s reelection bid, a U.S. intelligence official told Fox News on Sunday.

Top U.S. election official Shelby Pierson, who briefed Congress on Russian election interference efforts, may have overstated intelligence regarding the issue when speaking to the House Intelligence Committee earlier this month, a source told Fox News. – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/trey-gowdy-urges-top-intelligence-officials-to-stop-briefing-leaker-adam-schiff/