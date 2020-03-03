Trump backs Russia’s idea to hold summit of UNSC five permanent members

“The initiative [to hold the summit of the UNSC five permanent members] was put forward on January 23 in President Putin’s speech at the forum in Jerusalem commemorating the victims of the Holocaust,” Russia’s top diplomat stated.

HELSINKI, March 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a summit of UN Security Council five permanent members, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

“The initiative was supported by the French president [Emmanuel Macron] and the Chinese leader [Xi Jinping]. And quite recently, President Trump confirmed his consent and endorsement of this proposal,” the Russian foreign minister commented.

US President Trump earlier said at a press conference, responding to a question from TASS, that a summit of the UN Security Council five permanent members (Great Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France) could be held in New York to discuss primarily arms control issues.

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev earlier told journalists that such a summit could take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s jubilee session in New York in September but there are no specific accords on that score yet.