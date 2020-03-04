Trump believes his advice would have saved Bloomberg $1 bln

On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower Read more

According to a peace treaty signed between the US and the Taliban movement, the intra-Afghan talks on permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must begin on March 10 Read more

Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper said earlier that the Syrian government army had regained control over Saraqib, a strategically important city located in the east of the Idlib governorate Read more

Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday Read more

According to the source, the drone were delivering strikes on the positions of the Syrian government army to provide backing to terrorist groups Read more

from https://tass.com/world/1126719