Trump blasts Pelosi, Dems’ impeachment sham as massive abuse of power in six-page letter: “You are obstructing justice!”

(Natural News) President Donald Trump made it clear in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday he believes she and fellow Democrats are the ones who are abusing their power by impeaching him over what amount to “policy differences.”

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives,” the letter began. “This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history.”

The president went on to criticize the two articles of impeachment that have been introduced by the House Judiciary Committee, which are expected to be passed this week, as “not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory.”

He added that the allegations contain “no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.” (Related: HUGE: Democrats rushing impeachment to obstruct bombshell investigations of billions in money laundering and kickbacks run by Obama officials.)

And while Democrats have said that Trump is abusing power and violating his oath of office, the president turned that around on Pelosi and accused her and her party of actually doing that.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” he wrote, blasting the Speaker for invoking the founding fathers as part of what he called Democrats’ “election-nullification scheme.”

Democrats and their media sycophants have been scheming to impeach this president since before he actually took office. What’s more, as The National Sentinel reported more than a year ago, Democrats were discussing impeachment of the president if they won the House in the midterms, which they did.

“Illegal, partisan coup attempt”

And yet even then, Americans were not supportive of impeachment, as polling data indicated.

But Democrats aren’t used to listening to their constituents, which helps explain why voters in Democrat-held districts are showing up at their town hall events to blast them.

As for the president, he also took Pelosi and Democrats to task for their assertions that he committed crimes and impeachable offenses in his phone calls over the summer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that former Vice President Joe Biden is actually guilty of the things Trump is accused of doing (by Biden’s own admission, which is on video).

“You know that I had a totally innocent conversation with the President of Ukraine. I then had a second conversation that has been misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented. Fortunately, there was a transcript of the conversation taken, and you know from the transcript (which was immediately made available) that the paragraph in question was perfect,” Trump chided.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote. “History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”

He added: “You are the ones interfering in America’s election. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

The letter isn’t likely to change any minds, but impeaching the president certainly could change the make-up of the House next year, flipping it back to the Republicans.

In fact, the president warned 31 House Democrats who are representing districts he won in 2016 last week that they “will have to answer to their constituents come 2020.”

“The American people are going to speak up and speak out about this. I think this guarantees Trump’s reelection in 2020,” the president said on Twitter quoting Jason Meister, an advisory board member of Donald J. Trump for President.

Sources include:

USAFeatures.news

WhiteHouse.gov

TheNationalSentinel.com

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-18-trump-blasts-pelosi-dems-impeachment-sham-letter.html