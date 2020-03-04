The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a libel lawsuit against The Washington Post for “millions of dollars,” claiming the liberal newspaper published “false and defamatory statements” about an alleged conspiracy with Russia, Fox News reported.

The complaint obtained by Fox News was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. by attorneys David C. Tobin and Charles J. Harder. It points to a pair of Post articles published in June 2019 that included statements tying the Trump campaign to foreign campaign interference.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis said in a statement, adding the Post reported “a conspiracy” as a fact.

The lawsuit says a June 13 article, headlined “Trump just invited another Russian attack. Mitch McConnell is making one more likely,” “contained the defamatory statement that Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Trump’s campaign ‘tried to conspire with’ a ‘sweeping and systematic’ attack by Russia during the 2016 election.” – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/trump-campaign-sues-washington-post-for-false-defamatory-statements/