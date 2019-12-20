Trump confirms intent to sign military budget with anti-Russian sanctions on Friday
WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will sign the military budget for 2020 financial year (starting on October 1) on Friday.
“I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today,” he wrote on his Twitter page.
I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
Earlier, the US Congress approved the Defense Spending Bill. In accordance with the document, $635 billion is allocated for the Pentagon’s base budget, while $71.5 billion is authorized to carry on military operations in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen as well as counterterrorism efforts in other countries. Also, $31.5 billion is set aside for maintaining military capability and modernization of nuclear arsenals at the Energy Department as well as other defense spending.
Apart from that, the bill envisages anti-Russian sanctions on a number of points — against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines and as part of the CAESAR Syria Civilian Protection Act included in the text. The act introduces restrictions for supporting Syrian government forces in the course of the civil war. The document also has a number of provisions regarding Washington’s countering various threats, particularly Russia and China. The embargo on direct military cooperation with Moscow is extended, while the US government is prohibited from recognizing Crimea’s reunification with Russia.
from https://tass.com/world/1101851