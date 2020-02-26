Trump Countered The [DS], The Great Betrayal Is Over, America No Longer For Sale – Episode 2106

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureTrump economic strategy is working, the tariffs with China payed off, we did not see a trade war, they did not hurt the economy but they did protect the US from the latest event. Apple is now reopening half of their stores in China. Trump sent a message letting everyone know what comes next for the economy and the markets. Watch what happens next. The [DS]/[CB] are pushing the agenda like no other, but it is to late, the event has already failed. Trump countered it with asking for aid to counter the latest event. What is on the horizon a cure. Once this is made public this is the end of the event. The [DS] players do no have that much time to push it, once it has been pushed that is the end. The US is no longer for sale, it’s time.

Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight

Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.

Current News – 02.25.2020

Watch The X22 Report On Video

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

Trump hits China with tariffs, heightening concerns of global trade war – cnn march 2018

WORST CASE SCENARIO: Here’s what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China – cnbc may 2019

Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth, says Nomura – cnbc may 2019

Historic Presidency: Trump’s China Tariffs Protected the US from Major Coronavirus Impact on US Economy (Video)

President Trump knew that it was unreasonable and unsafe for the US economy to be so dependent on China. He was ridiculed for his tariffs which now appear to have prevented a major economic catastrophe due to US companies moving their operations out of China over the past couple years.

Forbes reported in August 2019 that President Trump’s actions would likely move American companies out of China:

Assuming Trump makes good on his promise to tariff all China goods at 10% starting Sept 1, with the very real possibility of those tariffs hitting 25% soon after, then it looks like more companies will move their supply chain.

CNBC reported in July 2019 that more than 50 companies had pulled out of China due to President Trump’s actions:

President Trump again did the right thing in the face of media and Democrat ridicule that ends up saving the US and the US economy.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Apple Reopens More Than Half of Its Retail Stores in China

Apple Inc. is reopening more than half of its retail stores in China,

As of Monday, 29 of 42 Apple stores in the country are opening, according to a review of the company’s retail websites. Most of these locations are still operating on shortened hours. Some outlets will be open for fewer than 8 hours.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Trump says coronavirus is ‘under control,’ stock market looks ‘very good’

President Donald Trump said Monday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus was “under control” in the US and that the stock market looked “very good” to him — Even though the market was declining,

— Even though the market was declining, How could the market look good, because he knows what comes next.

Source: nypost.com

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The [CB]/DS just used their ammunition This needed to be done, the markets needed to come down, why Trump is ready to call on the Fed, watch what happens next.

Political/Rights

Trump said he was “never a fan” of Weinstein who donated big to Democrats.

“I will say, the people that liked him were the Democrats, Michelle Obama loved him, loved him! Hillary Clinton loved him, and he gave tremendous money to the Democrats,” he said.

“I think that from the standpoint of women I think it was a great thing, it was a great victory and sends a very strong message,” he said.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton worked closely with Weinstein.

Weinstein appeared at the White House complex on 13 occasions during the Obama presidency, according to visitor records.

Nine of his visits were with President Obama himself, including some events together with first lady Michelle Obama, as Breitbart News reported.

Malia Obama, the oldest of former President Obama’s daughters, reportedly interned for Weinstein in 2017.

Malia, 18, began her internship at the New York City offices of The Weinstein Co. in February of that year, the New York Post reported.

Source: breitbart.com

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 25 Feb 2019 – 1:19:36 PM

Mueller and Comey Went After Blago and Trump – Trump Stopped Them – Now Blago Has the Goods on Obama and the Deep State Now that Blago is out of prison, he is free to talk about the crimes Obama committed in Illinois, how Muller covered them up, and how it all relates to Comey’s seditious acts that followed.

So when you hear Blago say, “The same characters that did it to me are involved in doing it to Trump,” what he is really saying is the people who interfered in the 2016 election are the same people who interfered in the 2008 election.

And they’re not Russian!

[embedded content]

No wonder the DC swamp and their media are freaking out over Blago’s release from prison. Source: thegatewaypundit.com JOHN SOLOMON: Newly Declassified FBI Memos Directly Conflict with Mueller Team Claims in Papadopoulos Sentencing Memo Newly declassified FBI memos contradict court filings Mueller’s prosecutors made in asking a judge to send George Papadopoulos to prison

The FBI memos released under FOIA, put the focus on Aaron Zelinsky who recently resigned after Bill Barr smacked him down for recommending Roger Stone serve 7 to 9 years in prison.

Zelinsky was also one of Mueller’s prosecutors who signed the sentencing memo seeking prison time for George Papadopoulos.

Zelinsky and two other prosecutors argued that Papadopoulos lied in order to hinder the feds’ ability in February 2017 to question and or arrest a Maltese professor named Joseph Mifsud.

But what Mueller’s prosecutors wrote in the Papadopoulos sentencing memo directly contradicts what Papadopoulos actually told the feds in newly released FBI memos

John Solomon reported:

The FBI memos show Papadopoulos engaging and showing willingness to cooperate and help the feds locate Mifsud.

Papadopoulos told the FBI that Mifsud reached out to him via email on February 10, 2017 and told him he was in Washington, DC — this was completely omitted from the sentencing memo.

None of Mueller’s indictments implicated any underlying crime. Every indictment stemmed from a process crime that derived from Mueller’s witch hunt.

In other words, Mueller’s witch hunt created all the crimes since there was no underlying crime and the prosecutors lied and omitted information in order to put Trump’s associates in prison. Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Rep. Devin Nunes says action could force DOJ to look at conduct of Mueller team, House Republicans have found evidence that Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team may have misled the courts and Congress and are considering making criminal referrals asking the Justice Department to investigate those prosecutors

Rep. Devin Nunes, and his team has been scouring recent documents released by the FBI, including witness reports known as 302s, and found glaring evidence that contradicts claims the Mueller team made to courts and Congress. Source: justinnews.com #Spygate: The FBI/DOJ put 4 members of a presidential campaign under investigation under false pretenses they KNEW to be false & used the opposition presidential campaign’s dirt as evidence to obtain spy warrants & then doctored email to mislead court to keep spying past election — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 25, 2020 Peter Nygard, a wealthy elite who lured children to his island estate he is also friends with Prince Andrew. The NYPD & The FBI raided his NY HQ today. The FBI and NYPD raided the Manhattan headquarters of Peter Nygard’s fashion company on Tuesday as part of a sex-trafficking investigation. Nygard has been under investigation for at least 5 months by a joint child-exploitation task force.https://t.co/pfKgK1SPL0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2020

Westminster child sex abuse: Senior police and politicians knew about widespread paedophilia but ‘turned a blind eye to it’, inquiry finds



Senior political and police figures knew about child sexual abuse linked to Westminster but “turned a blind eye to it” amid a culture of cover up, an inquiry has found.

Political institutions significantly failed in their responses to allegations of child sex abuse for decades by “actively shielding and protecting perpetrators” and covering up allegations, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has concluded.

According to the inquiry, several highly placed people in the 1970s and 1980s, including Sir Peter Morrison MP and Sir Cyril Smith MP, were known or rumoured to be active in their sexual interest in children and were protected from prosecution in a number of ways, including by police.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Robert Glen told the inquiry his team had enough evidence to prosecute Sir Cyril Smith, a former Liberal MP, in the 1970s for sexual offences against young boys – but he claims the investigation was thwarted by senior officers who claimed it was “too political”.

The report also claims Liberal Party members “were likely to be aware of allegations against Smith” but “did nothing to inhibit his political progress”.

In the late 1980s, allegations arose that Sir Peter Morrison, the Conservative MP for Chester, had been caught by police molesting a 15-year-old boy on a train at Crewe.

The report claims senior officials within the Conservative Party knew about allegations concerning Morrison for years but did not pass them on to police.

Instead, he became Margaret Thatcher’s Parliamentary Private Secretary in 1990 and was knighted a year later.

Source: independent.co.uk

False Flags

President Trump has left the U.S. dangerously underprepared to face a public health crisis like a #coronavirus outbreak. @devisridhar and I explain how via @CNN https://t.co/gohxobjXOv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 25, 2020

Americans need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe. The President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020

Nancy is panicking because of the crimes that are being found out on her and her Deep State criminal buddies. She is now trying to instill panic and tank this economy.

Analysis: You might not want to rely on Trump for information about the risk of coronavirus https://t.co/q3D7VNjsPy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2020

White House Sends $2.5 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Request to Congress

The White House sent a $2.5 billion supplemental budget request to Congress as part of an urgent plan to combat the deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

The money would be used for therapeutics and personal protective equipment such as masks, with some $1 billion or more to be directed toward vaccine development, the White House said.

“ Source: theepochtimes.com Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is complaining, for publicity purposes only, that I should be asking for more money than $2.5 Billion to prepare for Coronavirus. If I asked for more he would say it is too much. He didn’t like my early travel closings. I was right. He is incompetent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020 Trump Says U.S. ‘Very Close’ To Creating Coronavirus Vaccine President Trump said the United States is “very close to a vaccine” for the coronavirus

Trump said on Monday that the epidemic is under control in the United States. Source: thegatewaypundit.com

BREAKING: Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus; he had previously looked unwell during a press conference pic.twitter.com/at0DHN0m3a — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 25, 2020

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 14 Feb 2019 – 11:46:33 PM

Chatter – Bill & Hillary’s ‘public’ health will begin to rapidly deteriorate.

Q

US health officials say human trials on coronavirus vaccine to start in 6 weeks

Q

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 24 Feb 2020 – 8:36:43 PM

EMHyS2xXkAA8JrB.png https://twitter.com/cain_nate/status/1231066589996318720📁 Here is the interview you’ve all been waiting for. In it I share the details of what happened from start to finish and the aftermath. I pray it will make a difference

Listen carefully. Take a listen

Think: re: why [no] arrests (justice) yet?

What if (almost) every critical position [sr] within the US GOV apparatus was infiltrated?

WHAT MUST BE DONE FIRST? Clean House

THE SWAMP RUNS DEEP.

+Sleepers

Backgrounds are important.

Muslim Brotherhood

List of ‘in the news now [names]‘ w/ known ties to Islam?

THIS IS NOT ANOTHER 4-YEAR ELECTION.

[assumptions correct – package well rec [known]] Many of the anons on the board believe this is a message to nate cain, letting him know that the package he sent to the House Intel Committee was received, and the contents were already known Nate worked for FBI Overheard conversation, HRC, her email case, words like treason were being thrown around it could bring the government down. He did searches, he found documents, these documents had case files, these had to do with money laundering, SEC fraud, public corruption & terrorism financing. He thought it was being investigated because they had case files. These had to do with U1, Clinton foundation, they had to do with other countries and they were being used for money laundering. He thought that she was going to be charged. Then he saw Comey exonerate her, he was shocked. HRC was trained in classification He realized the higher part of the FBI was corrupt. He blew the whistle on them all, he was scared to do it.

Brennan is also rumored to have converted to Islam. I am, Hijabi

Muslim

Black

Foreign born

Refugee

Somali Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a 💵 to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 😆 pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020 she left off “American”. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 24 Feb 2020 – 8:52:03 PM images.jpg https://2009-2017.state.gov/documents/organization/119629.pdf📁

“Insurgency is the organized use of subversion and violence to seize, nullify or challenge political control of a region.”

The presidency of Barack Hussein Obama began at noon EST on January 20, 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States. “Insurgency is the organized use of subversion and violence to seize, nullify or challenge political control of a region.”The presidency of BarackObama began at noon EST on January 20, 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States. The document was signed 1 week before BO was sworn in.

Did the bush administration kick everything off by putting this in place for him starting day 1.

What Country was the true intended target? What Country was the true intended target? The plan was part of the 16 year plan, it was funded with corrupt money that was laundered via criminal activities, like the CF, Clinton Global Intiative, and other groups, this appears to be a “How To” guide on destroying America fm within. .

Q

Take a listen to Trump he delivered the same message last week at a rally.

from x22report.com